*This is a free-style writing for the heck of it. There may be some spelling and grammatical errors. Please, keep that in mind. This genre will be under fantasy and adventure.*

A LIGHT IN THE DARKNESS

OTHER CHAPTERS:

Chapter 1 - The Unicorn With the Majestic Coat

Chapter 2 - The Darkened Heart

Chapter 3 - The Day Of Great Sorrow

Chapter 4 - Corrupted And Diseased Soul

Chapter 6 - Realm Of Shadow And Light

Titan and The Golden Armor

The Tale of The Great King’s Stallion

CHAPTER 5

Alexander and his sister, Gwen, had witnessed it all. Across the opposite side, on top of another cliff several feet away. They were both silent as they watched Petronella take on a giant, silvery wolf that was plagued with festering sores.

Alexander’s blue eyes focused intensely on Petronella only, for he had never seen such a fight before in all his life. A unicorn, just like them, had made lightning from the sky hit the ground. The wolf suddenly fell down the crater, but so too did Petronella in that instant.

Gwen gasped out. “She’s gone.”

Alexander heard the thunder boom loudly above them; he sensed this was a supernatural battle of magical warfare. His golden horn of Golden Light shined brightly onward.

“I’m going to help her. You stay put,” he said in a stern voice.

“Wait, stop,” Gwen said, trying to explain. “It’s much too late.”

“It’s never too late. I’m the fastest one here,” Alexander said, getting ready to sprint.

He still had time left to save her and he wasn’t about to give up now. Alexander jumped off the cliff in an instant and using the full powers of his golden horn, he leaped from one rock to the next with such ease. He landed gently on the water and then he galloped right on the ocean currents. The crashing waves didn’t effect him as he ran at full speed. He was fast just like the wind.

Alexander saw the cliffs collapsing ahead of him and swiftly moved out of the way of falling boulders; he was swift and agile enough to see the rocks in slow-motion before they became a threat to him.

He knew deep down in his heart he had to save her, but he hoped she was strong enough to survive the fall and wait for him to rescue her.

“Please, God of Cornelius, be alive…” he whispered to himself.

On the edge of the cliff, Gwen used her horn to make a safe path down the mountain. With Golden Heavenly Stairs, she could easily climb down and take her time. However, she was not as strong and fast as Alexander was. She still could run, but her abilities were not physical, brute strength in nature. Gwen was a healer, not a fighter. She viewed her brother down below and suddenly felt uneasy, seeing the cliffs on the other side fall inward.

“Please be careful, brother,” she thought, not knowing what she’d do without him.

Gwen replayed the events over and over again in her mind; the other unicorn and the wolf descending together into the endless, bottomless pit.

“But why would she kill herself too?” Gwen thought.

Meanwhile, Alexander noticed that the entire ledge was gone, but he kept on climbing. His hooves stuck fast and he jumped upward in a split second. It was getting dark when Gwen and Alexander both stared down into the abyss. Alexander’s Golden Light couldn’t even shine through the darkness of that hellhole.

“That was the Darkness of Rot…” Gwen whispered in fear, trembling.

“That wolf was the same one? I’ll make sure it’s dead. Don’t follow me, Gwen.” Alexander said, ready to take on another challenge.

His eyes were angry as he stomped the ground; he tried to keep his composure and not show fear in front of his sister.

“Something about the sadness in her eyes…” he thought, thinking about Petronella again.

And yet, there was something he couldn’t explain. He felt as if he recognized Petronella from somewhere, but how?

“She didn’t care what happened to herself. It was a sacrifice she was willing to make…” Gwen replied back, reading Alexander’s thoughts.

She had tears in her eyes and expressed grief in her soft, facial features.

“How many times have I told you not to do that?” Alexander huffed out.

“I’m sorry…” Gwen whispered, lowering her head.

“I’m going in the abyss,” Alexander was determined to find her. “We can’t leave her behind.”

Gwen sensed something else, a hidden danger. “It’s not safe.”

Alexander paced around in frustration. “We leave no one behind, remember that?” he stated, matter of factly.

“By the God of Heaven, I didn’t get to have my revenge…” Alexander was vexed, more so than any unicorn.

“Please, calm your temper,” Gwen whispered.

“I’m sorry, Gwen. I didn’t mean it.” Alexander took a deep breath and sighed out in pain.

“We can’t leave her down there. It’s not right…we don’t leave others behind.”

Alexander couldn’t contain his emotions and his patience was wearing on thin ice.

“We don’t have much time left,” Alexander said, trying to control his thoughts.

Gwen nodded, slowly. “You’re right. I’ll go with you, brother. Keep you safe.”

Gwen used her golden horn and created Golden Heavenly Stairs. A beautiful intricate, golden pathway spiraled downward into the abyss. Alexander took the lead while Gwen followed closely behind him.

“Stay close…” Alexander said, glancing back at her. “If anything goes wrong, don’t wait up for me and run away.”

“I will never leave your side.”

Alexander sighed out. “I know…”

Their horns shined brightly in the absolute darkness. It took them an hour before they reached the ground floor of that abyss.

Alexander had hope that the other unicorn was still alive, but Gwen had doubts. His little sister kept an eye out and looked around the cavern for any signs of danger. Underneath all the rubble of rocks and boulders, lay the silvery, gray beast. It was dead. Alexander looked at the diseased creature and actually felt sorry for it.

“What a wretched sight indeed,” he whispered, cringing at the appearance of it. “May you rot in Hell.”

Gwen looked closer at the wolf and saw the wounds on the chest. “She stabbed it in the heart. But something’s still not right…”

“Don’t go near it! Don’t touch it. Get away from that thing.”

Alexander gently pushed Gwen aside and kept his wits about him, never letting his guard down for a moment. He kept his golden horn in one direction, facing the beast.

“What do you mean?” Alexander asked, making sure his sister didn’t get too close.

Gwen smiled a little. “The Darkness of Rot is gone…”

Alexander then spotted a faint, purplish light off in the distance. “There she is.”

He rushed on over to Petronella’s side, leaving poor Gwen next to the beast alone.

Gwen gasped and ran away. “Wait, I’m coming. Don’t leave me here alone.”

“Still afraid of the dark, are you?” Alexander said, chuckling at his little sister.

“I’m not afraid.” Gwen closed her eyes and nuzzled his blondish mane.

Alexander stepped closer to Petronella’s broken body and mangled purplish fur. He saw the bruises and bloody claw marks all over her body.

“She’s still alive, but barely,” he whispered, heartbroken by what she had gone through.

However, Petronella wasn’t the only one who had suffered great loss. Gwen and Alexander had been traumatized as well and seen many horrific events in the past years. The beast had slaughtered their kind without any mercy, gorging itself constantly—as if trying to absorb all the magic from their horns.

However, the balance of nature was offset permanently and the wolf couldn’t contain it anymore, hence why it was vomiting uncontrollably. It was because of dark magic that the wolf became disfigured, soulless, hateful, deranged, and diseased—a walking Black Plague on the earth that killed anything it touched. But now, the beast was dead and its sickness was cured.

It was all because of Petronella—killing herself was the ultimate price she paid for such a selfless act.

Alexander aimed his golden horn directly at Petronella and a bright, heavenly glow of white light spread across the cavern. The Healing Light of Heaven could raise even the dead. In that instant, Petronella’s wounds were magically healed and she was breathing steadily.

Gwen used her horn’s powers, Lifting Gusts of Wind, and elevated Petronella off the ground, carrying her around gently.

“Let’s go, brother. We’ll take her with us,” Gwen said, still keeping a lookout.

She quickly glanced at the grayish, dead wolf and backed away in fright.

Alexander sensed her uneasiness and agreed instantly. “Hurry, I’ll close the entrance behind you. I’m not taking any chances with that wolf in here.”

Alexander knew that something was off about that grayish beast—an evil and dark aura, a presence was still hovering around in that dark pit. Even death couldn’t break that hold over them, it was a sense of utter dread.

“Maybe we could heal him too? If he wasn’t so ill, maybe his heart wouldn’t have been so evil and twisted,” Gwen suggested all of a sudden.

“NO.” Alexander said, quite frankly. “Absolutely not.”

Alexander didn’t like that idea one bit at all; he knew his sister was too kind, too trusting, and naive for her age.

“But why not?” Gwen said, softly.

Her big, blue eyes were wider in sadness knowing her big brother disapproved.

Alexander shook his head. “That thing is not God’s Creation. It’s an abomination against everything in this world, against God and Nature. Everything good in this world… it kills and eats.”

“I-I understand…” Gwen nodded once.

“Whoever created it hated God—hated everything He made in His image. We must not delay. Go right now.”

Gwen silently stepped forward, trotting quickly up the Golden Heavenly Stairs. The siblings didn’t talk to one another as they both climbed upward to the entrance of the abyss, slowly carrying Petronella with them.

Alexander sealed off the entrance right away behind them. A magical barrier, the Shield of Golden Light. Gwen also placed a Bubble of White Light around the rocky terrain, so no one would ever enter nor exit that accursed place.

CHARACTERS:

Alexander.

His kind will always have a golden horn, blond whitish mane, and tail. Highly intelligent. Wind based element. Very fast and agile, including healing abilities. More friendly in nature. Not aggressive and they only fight when they have no other choice.

His species can live for more than five hundred years, if their horns are not removed.

Made by Dream Lab.

Alexander

Petronella.

Her kind will always be larger in size, have darker coats, black horns, purplish mane, and tail. Earth based element. They are stronger and more powerful. Some of them can be fast, but they aren’t very agile. However, they lack healing abilities and can become injured in a fight or battle and die. More aggressive in nature.

They can live for more than five hundred years, if they are not seriously injured, sick, or their horn is not removed.

Petronella’s name actually means “Little Rock.” She does have a Royal Family Tree and her kind may come in different colors, but only the full purplish coats are considered the rarer breeds of the species. Only one is born every five hundred to a thousand years.

Made by Dream Lab.

Petronella

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