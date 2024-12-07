OTHER CHAPTERS:

Titan and The Golden Armor

Image made by Dream Lab.

*This is a free-style writing for the heck of it. I may move this to a newer blog, since this genre will be under fantasy and adventure.*

“The greatest stallion that ever lived is the Great King's Stallion of the Emperor. The Great Stallion and the Emperor always fought together in battle. They never left each other’s side, slaying great beasts of the wild. They say he's been alive for over a hundred years. But after the Emperor died, the Great King’s Stallion was never the same again… no knight or man could ever ride him. He would always kick them off. If he sensed a man was evil, he’d kill them right there on the spot. He protects those who are weaker than him.”

"And why is that?" asked one of the mares.

"The Emperor was a good, wise man and was given the Great Stallion for his heroic deeds… after saving a Golden Peacock one day. Only the Emperor could talk to the Great Stallion and could control him. You see, the Great King's Stallion can smell weakness and fear. Looking at any other man, he'd tilt his head and ignore them. However, any enemy or foreigners who dared to invade his territory would be instantly crushed under his feet."

"Such rubbish!"

"It's not rubbish. The Great King's Stallion was considered a gift from the Gods. Not ordinary like us."

"I do say what a silly little fairytale. There's no Great King's Stallion!”

"I'm telling you the truth. I saw him with my own eyes. No mere mortal can tame him. No man or woman can ride him either. The Great King's Stallion chooses his Master. Not the other way around."

"So, what do they do with him if no one can ride him? Where would they keep him--in a pen all day?"

"They have him at the King's Palace, in the West Garden. He's far too big for a mere pen. If they lock the Great King's Stallion, they'll only be asking for trouble. He always manages to escape at night. He can knock down any obstacle with a simple kick of one of his mighty hooves. Like I said before, no man can ever control the Great King's Stallion. He's fought in many battles--he's even killed dragons with his hooves alone!"

"Killed dragons? They breathe fire, don't they?"

"Doesn't matter. The Great King's Stallion has killed many dragons just by a mere kick to the head. He's that strong. Only a God can tame him."

"Enough of the talking! I don't believe such a story. Never seen this Great Stallion, but he's all you ever talk about these days. Don't you have any better stories to tell?"

"Not even an army could defeat that Red Dragon, but the Great King's Stallion could."

"There she goes again..." The younger, black mare rolled her eyes.

The older, brown mare continued. ”He saved my life and many others."

Alexander overheard the three mares conversing in a small field nearby, just behind a small, wooden gated area. He happily trotted over to them and decided to mingle with the common folk.

"I beg your pardon. Excuse me for interrupting. But did you say the Great King's Stallion?" he asked.

Petronella rushed beside him and gave him a look, seeing how the mares did not respond back. Instead, the mares just stared in awe of their strange appearances. Petronella lowered her head a little and greeted the regular horses, being as polite as possible.

Petronella don't mess this up now. Be civil, she thought.

"I apologize. My friend and I aren't from around here. We happened to overhear your conversation and were wondering where the Great King's Stallion may be residing."

Petronella placed a hoof on Alexander's mouth as soon as he opened it.

One of the mares stepped forward, "My heavens, where did you two come from? I apologize for the rude behavior of my sisters; we were a little shocked by your—”

Alexander pushed Petronella’s hoof out of his way. “Horns.” He finished her sentence.

“Is that what they are?” asked the younger, black mare. “They don’t look like horns to me.”

"Really now?" Alexander said in frustration. "I mean, we do speak your language… even though we may be foreigners in your eyes. But these are definitely horns on our heads. See.”

Alexander stepped closer to show them, but Petronella wasn’t having any of it.

She nudged him away from the mares, getting annoyed by the chit-chat. “As I was saying before--we'd like to know where the Great King's Stallion lives."

The older mare blinked and then neighed. ”He lives in the King's Palace. The West Garden."

"King's palace?" Petronella asked, raising her brow. “And where is that?”

"It’s not far from here. But…”

“But what? Can you please get to the point.” Petronella was losing her patience and her mind.

“No one is allowed there,” said the older mare.

“Even we don’t dare go to such a place," stated the other two.

"And why is that?" Alexander gave them all a confused look.

"We aren't royals. Only the royal family lives there and the West Garden is heavily guarded, especially at night."

"But why?" Petronella asked.

"We don't know why, but after the Emperor died no one ever goes there. Before… when the Emperor was alive all were welcomed. Now, you'll be killed on sight."

"How does anyone go about talking to the Great Stallion? By chance?” asked Petronella.

The three mares suddenly burst out laughing.

"The Great Stallion speaks to no one. He's far too extravagant for small talk."

"Interesting..." Alexander whispered in Petronella's ear. “I think we should leave.”

"Then, I will have to find this Great Stallion and speak to him myself." Petronella snorted out, proudly. She stood taller than any mare there.

"Good luck with that! "said the younger mare. "The Great Stallion can kill you with just one mighty kick.”

"I'm not afraid of him nor his kicks! Besides, I've killed many dragons before. What makes this stallion so special?"

Alexander sighed and huffed out. "I’m sorry, ladies… she can be a bit stubborn at times. We'll be cautious if we ever see him."

"Cautious?" Petronella glared at him. “He's a regular stallion--does he have magic like we do?"

"The Great King's Stallion has defeated many magical beasts. He's a Godsend!" one of the mares said, blushing madly. "If only he would leave the West Garden. He's quite the handsome fellow."

"Oh please!" Petronella said, angrily. "He sounds vain."

Alexander said his goodbyes and gently yanked Petronella away from the chatty females by her mane.

"I do say would you look at the time! It’s getting quite late. Thank you for your time, ladies. We must bid ye farewell." Alexander said, walking calmly away.

"What a bunch of loonies!" said the mare. "To think they'll survive an encounter with the Great King’s Stallion."

The other two mares nodded in agreement.

"He'll eat them for breakfast. Nobody goes to speak with him--only the Royal Highness."

"If I didn't know any better, they don't look anything like us. Why do they have horns on their heads?“

"I know... those things look awfully funny. They don't look well trained either."

"Unkept is more like it."

"Yes. Wild and foreign. The Great Stallion hates foreigners. Once they enter the West Garden, they'll be dead."

"Aye!"

"So sad… and the other one seemed really nice too.''

Alexander and Petronella continued on their path to the king's palace, heading north. But they still didn't know exactly where the West Garden was, since none of the mares told them the direction they should be going in.

"I really think this is a waste of our precious time," Alexander said, walking beside her.

They weren't in any rush per say, merely exhausted by their travels.

"We should at least get some rest, since it’s still daylight. Who knows what horrors may lurk in the dead of night.”

Petronella wasn't in the mood to talk and wanted to reach their destination before nightfall.

"Are you even listening to me?" Alexander asked.

Petronella started to gallop instead, running off. Alexander chased after her.

"Wait! We don't even know where we're going!" he shouted.

"It doesn't matter. We must find this Great Stallion. Maybe he knew my father. He's lived over a hundred years… or so they say."

Alexander quickly caught up, stopping in front of Petronella so she could come to an abrupt halt.

"I doubt that. He's mostly confined to the palace life. There's no way he'd ever know about the Last War,” he said.

Petronella refused to listen.

She bumped into Alexander on the side, knocking him down, but she suddenly tripped as well. They both hit the ground and Petronella groaned in frustration.

"We'll never get anywhere with your attitude. Slow down for once and stop to think-- " Alexander was trapped under her weight and she was heavy.

"Don't tell me what to do!" Petronella shouted in anger. "I can manage all by myself."

She got up off him, stepping on his face while avoiding his golden horn, and shook her mane full of dirt and dust.

Alexander knew how powerful Petronella's kind was, but she had a nasty way of handling certain situations, especially with that temper of hers. She was too impatient and outright rude.

Alexander had a splitting headache and a hoofmark on his left cheek. "You're going to get yourself killed! We are the last of our kind--we should be able to work together."

Petronella grunted in disgust.

"We're too different!" She stated matter of factly.

"Yes. You're right about that," Alexander said, finally getting up and looking directly in her eyes.

"But we were able to defeat the Gray Slithering--something our kind nor man has ever defeated.” Alexander sighed as Petronella brushed the ground with her hoof.

"With your strength and my brains, we can defeat our enemies. No matter who or what they may be."

Petronella knew Alexander was right.

"If we separate, we're as good as dead. We need each other to survive. The Great King's Stallion might be corrupted by evil. How will you fight him, if he decides you're a threat? An enemy you know nothing about..."

Petronella put her head down in shame, realizing that her behavior may have gotten them both killed.

"I'm..." She stuttered.

"You haven't lived over a hundred years. You may be strong, but he has far more knowledge and possibly unique combat skills... something we both lack. Maybe we can convince him to help us—to help us fight back the evil destroying our homes.“

Petronella moved closer to Alexander and placed her head on his mane.

"I'm sorry, Alexander. I've should've listened to you before... please forgive me." Alexander was surprised by her reaction.

Is she finally coming around? he thought.

"It's quite all right, Petronella. Let's find a place to rest for the night. It's been a long day."

Meeting The Great Godric

Image made by Dream Lab.

Sunset was approaching fast. Alexander and Patronella had found a small lake surrounded by oak trees; they both rested next to a large tree trunk and stayed beneath it, in the shade of the branches. This particular oak tree was much taller and wider, which offered a temporary place of safety. It was nighttime when they sat down, beside one another.

Petronella wasn’t used to her new surroundings, since her kind preferred living near the mountain ranges of Aurona. Despite the sounds of crickets and frogs all around them, it was relatively peaceful for now. They weren’t being hunted down for their prized possessions, their horns. They barely saw any humans in the area, just one or two farmers and they seemed quite harmless.

Alexander was fast asleep as always, snoring quietly. Petronella couldn’t even understand how he managed to sleep like that and without any difficulties.

“He’s a deep sleeper…” she whispered, getting upset that she couldn’t go to sleep as quickly as he did.

She was far too restless and had way more energy. Petronella decided to get up and move around a little. It wasn’t long before she heard a sound, like galloping quickly coming towards them.

Petronella kicked Alexander in the gut with her back leg.

“HUH? WHAT?” Alexander stood upright in an instant.

Petronella shushed him, and told him to remain still. Alexander yawned loudly anyway.

It wasn’t long before they saw a figure, standing near the lake a few yards from them. That was when Alexander lifted his head in total surprise.

“Who’s there?” he asked.

“Who dare enters my kingdom?” In the shadows, stood a large white horse with golden, blond mane and tail.

He had similar armor like the one Titan was wearing, except less intrusive; the golden hue shined through the darkness, gleaming brightly.

Petronella blinked at the stranger. “Are you the Great King’s Stallion?”

The stallion stepped forward gracefully and gave them a cold, hard stare. “I am. They call me the Great Godric and the Protector of this nation. You foreigners are not welcomed here.”

Godric kicked down a tall, oak tree simply with his back leg. The ground shook and it instantly fell. The tree suddenly landed a few inches in front of their feet.

“The rumors about you are true then,” Alexander stated in amazement, pointing with his right hoof at the tree, but also hiding behind Petronella.

Petronella didn’t move one bit and she wasn’t very impressed at all. She narrowed her eyes at Godric.

“Yes. Indeed. I give only one warning. So leave.” Godric didn’t back down for a second, and then he looked over to see Titan huffing next to him.

“There they are!” Titan announced. “The ones I was telling you about. The heathens from the wild.”

“You reported us?” Alexander wondered, peeking his head out from his hiding place. “But why?”

“I report everything suspicious to Godric. He didn’t believe me at first, but then with a little convincing he decided to investigate the matter himself.”

Godric looked over at Titan with pure disdain.

“I’ll leave you to it, Commander.” He suddenly backed down to Godric, bowing his head in respect.

For Titan knew that if he ever got in Godric’s way, it would be the end of him.

CHARACTERS:

Alexander.

His kind will always have a golden horn, blond whitish mane, and tail. Highly intelligent. Wind based element. Very fast and agile, including healing abilities. More friendly in nature. Not aggressive and they only fight when they have no other choice.

His species can live for more than five hundred years, if their horns are not removed.

Made by Dream Lab.

Alexander

Petronella.

Her kind will always be larger in size, have darker coats, black horns, purplish mane, and tail. Earth based element. They are stronger and more powerful. Some of them can be fast, but they aren’t very agile. However, they lack healing abilities and can become injured in a fight or battle and die. More aggressive in nature.

They can live for more than five hundred years, if they are not seriously injured, sick, or their horn is not removed.

Petronella’s name actually means “Little Rock.” She does have a Royal Family Tree and her kind may come in different colors, but only the full purplish coats are considered the rarer breeds of the species. Only one is born every five hundred to a thousand years.

Made by Dream Lab.

Petronella

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