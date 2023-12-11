I’m the Scapegoat for all to blame,

Accused of starting wars,

when I have never fought.

But I’m the bad guy in all of this,

for speaking out against it.

For those who start a war,

and get away with it.

I’m the Scapegoat for all to see,

Accused of violence,

when I have never used it.

But I’m the bad guy in all of this,

for speaking out against it.

For others who promote harm and destruction,

and they get away with it,

unscathed without no repercussions.

I’m the Scapegoat, who’s called a “liar,”

when I have only been truthful.

But I’m the bad guy in all of this,

For simply speaking the truth.

For others who speak lies,

and get away with it by being deceitful.

You want your proof?

I am the proof.

I am the Scapegoat.

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