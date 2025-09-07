The Real History Of Islam

Brigitte Gabriel explains the entire history of Islam in eight minutes. Wish they would actually teach this in schools and colleges, but they don't because learning about real and bloody history/war is apparently “racist.” 🙄

This was too long to put in my Notes. Share this widely and save this video or send it to all the Islam Apologists, Muslims, Feminists, Democrats, Libtards, and Retards who keep saying Islam is a “Religion of Peace.” 😒

I take no credit for this video. Thank Brigitte Gabriel for this history lesson. 🙏