Written September 6th, 2021.

I love this movie so much. This is one of my favorite childhood films of all time. It's right up there with The Lion King, which came out in 1994. The story, songs, and animation comes in second place right next to The Lion King (still #1 in my book). During this age, two dimensional animation had reached its peak at this point.

Now, everything's become a CGI crapfest.

Just freaking stop with the 2D to live-action versions. Just STOP!

If you don't want Spoilers, don't read!

If they ever decided to reboot The Prince of Egypt, I’ll boycott it.

Just like when they rebooted The Lion King in all CGI, super realistic lions and animal life that had no emotions whatsoever and was drained of heart and soul, including passion. It had no long lasting impact as the original beloved film from my childhood.

You can't fix something that wasn't broken in the first place.

The Prince of Egypt came out December 1998. It was directed by three guys actually… Brenda Chapman, Steve Hickner, and Simon Wells.

When this movie first came out, I didn’t see many commercials on it. Seeing as this was considered a Christian film with religious themes and undertones, I don’t remember any kind of marketing for this one. I just know that my older sister had mentioned it and we both decided to go one day and watch it in the theaters. The place wasn’t even that packed and was maybe half full on this particular night.

So, if you don’t know the story and what’s it about… it focuses on the life of Moses and how the Hebrews were forced into slavery by the Egyptian Pharaohs for many generations.

In the beginning, apparently the slaves had tried to revolt and form a rebellion, which made the Pharaoh, Seti, very angry. He tells his army and guards to kill all the male first borns in the villages as a result. Moses’ mother takes her only son and puts him into a basket in the Nile River, despite that there are crocodiles everywhere. Moses ends up surviving the dangers of the river and ends up at the Queen’s bathing area. The Queen instantly loves how adorable he is and decides to raise the child as her own, and Rameses II (who’s just a child himself) ends up with a younger baby brother.

Such a sad and powerful scene.

Rameses II (voiced by Ralph Fiennes) and Moses ( voiced by Val Kilmer) grow up together in the palace, causing trouble and destruction in their path. They’re always getting into something due to their playful, mischievous attitudes. The brothers are just having fun, living the life while in the background Hebrews are considered lower class slaves, who are constantly being beaten by guards and dropping dead on a daily basis all around them.

One special night when their father, Seti, is about to announce who the Overseer will be for his new pyramid statue to himself and his empire… Rameses II (the son) buys a slave girl (Tzipporah) for Moses. However, Moses has no interest in her per say, even though she’s drop dead gorgeous… Tzipporah has a mouth on her and she tells him to go screw himself, because she’s not a slave.

Don't mess with this girl, she'll kill ya.

Anyway, after the party is over, later that night Tzipporah manages to sneak away from the palace and Moses sees her, following her everywhere.

He even distracts the guards at the gate, so she can make her escape.

As soon as Moses steps outside, far from the walls of his sheltered life, Miriam (his sister) recognizes him and tells Moses that he’s her brother. Moses obviously doesn’t believe her and Aaron (the older brother of Miriam) tries to explain that his sister is crazy, so she won’t get punished. Miriam ends up singing a lullaby and Moses remembers it, because his real mother would always sing it to him.

She saw where the basket went and followed it, knowing fully well that Moses is her brother.

When Moses returns home, safe and sound, he falls asleep. He has a vivid dream from God about what really happened in his childhood and how his mother did everything she could to save him from being killed by the Pharaoh Seti, who had ordered all the male babies to be thrown into the water with the crocodiles.

In horror, Moses wakes up and finds himself right under a hieroglyphic. When Moses tries to research and find the truth about this even in history, he sees it on the walls and Seti appears behind him, telling him he had to do it... in order to stop the Hebrews from revolting.

Moses is in shock by this kind of talk and then rushes over to see his mother, the Queen, to know more about his true whereabouts. Of course, the Queen tells him that he was a gift from God and that there was nothing wrong with keeping him. Moses realizes he has a privileged life, where he doesn’t have to work all day long in the hot sun without food and water…but he still doesn’t feel right about it.

Once Moses learns the truth about his past, he isn’t the same again. The following day, he starts to see all the slaves working, getting whipped, and beaten. Moses gets so upset by these things, he steps in to help an elderly man, who was about to die. Moses ends up accidentally pushing one of the guards down a structure, which kills the man instantly.

Knowing that he’s just killed someone, Moses is disgusted at himself. He soon takes off his royal hat and runs off into the desert wilderness.

To make a long story short, Moses ends up being saved by Tzipporah and she brings him to her village, where he eventually becomes a shepard herding sheep and thus marrying Tzipporah. As Moses is guarding the sheep, he follows a stray that goes towards the mountain and there he meets the burning bush, which is God.

God tells Moses that he needs to go back to the palace and tell Rameses II to release all the Hebrews from slavery. Then, that’s when Moses finds his true purpose in life and he goes back to his old home with the knowledge and power of God.

When Rameses II sees Moses return to the palace, he’s excited and actually very happy to see his brother. He even announces in his court in front of his wife and child that Moses is not charged with the crime of murder… something he did many years ago. Rameses actually wants Moses to be at his side, ruling the empire together, like when they were teenagers.

Moses rejects Rameses’ kind offer and tells him that he needs to release all the Hebrews. Rameses laughs it off at first; however, Moses is faced with having no other choice... and so their friendship dissolves in a matter of days. We see the ten plagues of Egypt and God’s wrath brought down upon Pharaoh Rameses and his entire kingdom literally falls apart.

So, the 10 Plagues are…

Water Turns to Blood. Plague of Frogs. Plague of Gnats. Plague of Flies. Plague of Disease on Egyptian Cattle. Plague of Boils. Plague of Hail. Plague of Locusts. Plague of Darkness. Death of the Firstborn. This is when Rameses completely loses it and decides to let Moses and his people go after his son dies.

To make this short, Moses leads the Hebrews out of slavery and towards the Promised Land… but they have to cross the Red Sea.

Simply loved this scene!

This is when Rameses becomes consumed with anger and decides that all the slaves, including Moses, need to be punished and sent back. However, Moses gets a sign from God and separates the Red Sea with his staff.

This film is just visually impressive at every turn. The songs are rememberable and classical in every way.

They fit each scene and situation perfectly, including the great use of lighting and color schemes to show an emotional connection with that character.

If you haven’t seen this film, I highly recommend it. It’s simply amazing and some of the special effects for the water scene was actually pretty damn spectacular.

Overall, I give the Prince of Egypt an A+ for story, musical score, well developed characters, art/animation, and special effects.

If you still don't believe me after reading this review, just take a look at the visual drawings they did for this film, which are downright beautiful and epic for such a masterpiece.

Just simply wow!

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