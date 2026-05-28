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Chapter 2 - The Past Doesn’t Change Anything

(Present Day)

Tenrou opened his eyes quickly and lifted his head, scanning the room after hearing a faint thumping sound outside. His survival instincts had kicked in again; old habits were hard to die off and he usually never slept deeply, always keeping one eye open. He soon glanced over at his clock on the nightstand, which displayed 12:20 a.m. in bright red numbers.

At this hour, he usually woke up in a cold sweat and his heart would be pounding fast. It was a night terror where he had to escape something lurking in the shadows, but for some reason he suffered no fear this time. That was when he was younger, constantly living on the streets, and had no family to protect him.

Tenrou couldn’t really remember much of his childhood—his old, past life. He knew that he had a mother and a father, but for whatever reason they had passed away. He escaped an orphanage and had never looked back, learning how to fend for himself. He had a hard time trusting anyone, even the adults.

Tenrou’s head started to hurt once more. Thinking about his youth was useless and pointless—it would only cause him more pain. The constant headaches and migraines were nonstop sometimes.

He was supposed to remember something, but what exactly? The headaches all began when he turned ten years old. Tenrou only knew that much and how everything after that point had just become a blur to him.