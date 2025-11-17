The MAGA Movement May Die...

I believe her name is QueenBee. She's on TikTok and some other social media platforms.

I take no credit for this video. After Charlie's death, things have gotten a lot worse.

I feel also that Trump is being misled on purpose. Without Charlie Kirk, he has no idea what the people really want.

If things continue, we are going to lose this country to Demon Democrats, Islam, and Sharia Law. I would like to see actual arrests to the Demon Democrats, but will that ever happen?

How much fraud and crimes need to be committed by our own government and Congress before there's any arrests? 🙄