Just know that this post was written June 22, 2018. I haven't seen Jumanji 3 and have no intentions of ever seeing it, including the prequel movie. This review only compares the old Jumanji from 1995 with the rebooted Jumanji from 2017.

Okay, so it’s been awhile since I wrote anything. I’ve never compared two films back to back before, but I’m up for a challenge and that’s why I’m here. I’ll be reviewing both the Jumanji films. The good and the bad. What worked out and what didn’t work in each one.

First of all, actor Robin Williams was in the original film, which came out in 1995.

Robin Williams was a remarkable and talented actor, who was well known for his comedy and improv skills on SNL. He eventually starred in some more serious films, such as Dead Poets Society and Good Will Hunting.

Williams had a love for acting and being a comedian was his strength.

When Williams committed suicide in his home, in California, people were shocked; he was such a humble and beloved person, but he had always struggled with extreme depression in his younger days. Which is why Williams turned his dark demons into something positive, making people happy with comedy. Williams was only 63 years old when he died.

What’s truly sad about this is Williams had always stated to reporters and to the public that it was his children, especially the birth of his daughter (Zelda Rae Williams), who had saved him from spiraling downward into a life of depression and drugs.

Man, this brings back some memories…

This is going to be difficult to review…

Growing up, I was a big fan of Robin Williams and watched all of his movies and shows. A friend of mine said it isn’t Jumanji without Robin Williams and he’s absolutely right. It isn’t the same without Williams; however, I have to also agree and disagree with that statement.

If Williams was still alive today, would he have wanted to be in the sequel?

Can we play another game please?

We just don’t really know. Maybe there’s a hidden interview somewhere where he states he’d be in a sequel.

Even though the first movie had mixed reviews by critics, it did well at the box office. There was a lot of controversy over the reboot, because it was announced so soon after Williams’ death. When the first film was in production, Williams had actually turned down the original script and it wasn’t until several rewrites that the actor accepted the starring role as Alan Parrish. Since Williams was known for his improv (improvisation) he was specifically selected by Tristar Pictures.

But director, Joe Johnston, was concerned Williams wouldn’t follow the script and he was worried the film might flop at the theaters.

Williams stuck to the script and only did improv when asked to; they had him do duplicate scenes in the movie and whichever scene came out the best, they kept it. Let’s go over the summary of Jumanji real quick.

Two kids, Alan and Sarah, play this accursed board game called… you guessed it, Jumanji. Alan is kind of a rich kid around town, who’s often bullied because he has a father that owns a shoe factory of some kind.

While running away from an angry mob of bullies, Alan stops by at the factory to speak with his father and accidentally misplaces a brand new shoe that a worker/friend, named Carl, invented for years. This results in Carl losing his job and then when he gets older, he becomes a cop. We’ll get back to Carl later…

You roll first.

Apparently, Jumani has been cursing kids/people for years I suppose, since the late 1800s. Whoever plays this game is cursed for life, unless you finish the game. You have to continue playing until someone wins. Alan gets trapped in the game for twenty something years and Sarah gets chased down the street by some bats. Lucky her.

After Alan’s disappearance, his father is so depressed that he shuts down the entire factory, dies of old age, and the house is left abandoned until a new family appears. And then, we meet these two brats: Judy and Peter.

I know… she looks so happy to be in this film.

Judy and Peter are brother and sister and orphans, since both their parents died in a horrific car accident. They find the Jumanji game and start playing it. That’s when things turn out for the worse.

Alan, now a fully grown man, is released by the game. He runs around the house, looking for his father and mother, not realizing that they’re both dead. Judy tells him the truth, but Alan refuses to believe it and steps outside.

He even asks Carl, now a cop, what year it is. Carl doesn’t recognize Alan at all and thinks he’s some crazy madman.

I’m not the crazy one…

Okay, long story short. Alan and the kids can’t end the game without Sarah. So they go looking for her in the neighborhood and eventually they find Sarah, who’s now older and traumatized by everything.

Sarah had been outcasted by the whole town/society after telling people what had really happened to Alan. She told everyone about the game Jumanji, but no one believed her whatsoever, and they thought she was crazy as well.

The game brings forth a man-eating lion, rabid bats, disease carrying mosquitoes, bad CGI monkeys, stampedes, flooding, giant crocodiles, deadly poisonous plants, quicksand, spiders, and a big game hunter named Van Pelt (who looks just like Alan’s father).

I love this part of the movie.

Alan faces his true fears and wins, which makes everything get sucked back into the game. Alan and Sarah return the world to its normal state; they are kids again who can relive their lives with new meaning and purpose.

What Worked Well In The Original Film?

1.) The original Jumanji is actually a lot darker than people realize. Alan loses everything he had: his father, his mother, his way of living, and his friends just because he wanted to play a game. Think about that for a moment…

2.) Carl, the cop, played by David Alan Grier, is quite funny in the comedic moments throughout the film. His reaction to the CGI monkeys and giant crocodiles is hilarious.

Priceless…

3.) The action sequences aren’t that bad and well thought out. Even some of the things they have to do in order to escape a situation is clever.

4.) There’s actually some lessons/morals in this story, such as facing your fears, don’t cheat, and so on. You can figure the rest on your own.

5.) Robin Williams is a great actor, who’s dynamic in his role. Sarah isn’t bad either and same for Judy.

6.) Some of the plant/creature effects are creative and unique. Whoever thought disease carrying mosquitoes would be a dangerous enemy and potential threat was a genius. I mean, it’s supposed to be like the jungle. I get it.

However, the CGI mosquitoes in this movie are nightmare fuel.

God, I hate mosquitoes, especially giant mosquitoes.

Ugh…

Just end the game already, ’cause those damn freaking mosquitoes need to get the F out.

What Didn’t Work Out For This Movie?

1.) Some of the actors/acting is a bit off. Judy’s brother, Peter, is not such a good actor. He does try and everything, nothing personal… yet there’s no real connection between brother and sister. It feels kind of forced at times.

Also, the Aunt is just… blah… boring and unoriginal. The big game hunter (Van Pelt) is too much at times, overacting his part.

I understand he’s supposed to be scary to Alan and to the audience, but he was just silly.

Dude, you look more scared than anything…

If he was buffer (had more muscles), ugly looking, and had a deeper voice, he might have been real nightmare fuel.

2.) The horrible looking CGI monkeys. Yes, you all knew I was getting to that part. Didn’t you? Grant it, this was the first few films that had CGI at the time after Jurassic Park 1993… so I have to give them some credit for at least trying.

But man, is it so unbelievably bad. They look so fake in every scene.

Compare these monkeys to Rise of the Planet of the Apes and you’ll see what I mean.

The CGI monkeys did really evolve…

3.) It’s a shame we (the audience) never ever see what the game world looked like, in reality. When Robin Williams describes the jungle of Jumanji, it’s sounds horrific and extremely dark and bleak. His world is full of nightmares and danger lurks at every corner.

It’s a real shame there wasn’t enough time to see what Alan actually went through, which I felt was a disappointment to the film. I can see why the director/producer couldn’t do it, because of time and budget. It would’ve been too costly and a huge risk for production in creating a jungle setting that looked realistic enough.

Not to mention, it had to be terrifying with all its deadly plants, buzzing insects, and wild animals. It would be nearly impossible to capture that same kind of dark atmosphere with Alan struggling to survive on his own.

All right, so that ends the first one.

Let’s move on to Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle.

All right. Pose for the camera guys!

There’s slight differences with this new Jumanji. It’s been 22 years later since the original was released. Now, we have a group of kids, all the same age. No grown ups are involved. Nope. Just these bratty teenagers, who end up in the game itself.

Jumanji isn’t a board game anymore and is now a video game in the 1990s.

Because video games are cooler now…

Apparently, the game has a mind of its own and since no one wanted to play it, it made itself more appealing to this generation.

Anyway, these teenagers get detention and are transported into the game just how Alan was sucked into the original 27 years ago. 27 years ago in movie time, not real time.

The kids are avatars of the characters from the game. One of the girls gets turned into an old, fat guy (Jack Black) and he’s so hilarious as a spoiled blondie (Bethany), who’s always vain and addicted to her Iphone.

The Rock also plays his character very well as a nerdy, scared boy who just wants to go home. Kevin Hart plays Kevin Hart. And then we have Martha, played by Karen Gilan, who’s a real charmer.

I’m not going to spoil the rest of this movie, because it’s actually a good movie. It did make more money than the original, which made $262 million on a budget of $65 million. Welcome to the Jungle grossed $962 million worldwide and is the 5th highest grossing movie of 2017.

Let’s just say the sequel did very well at the theaters.

Yep, all good stuff.

What Worked For The Sequel?

1.) All the characters. I love the teenagers; they were good actors, and I love the adult characters.

2.) The story was original and it had a good plot. It didn’t repeat the same stuff that we’re used to seeing over and over again.

3.) The comedy was a real treat. Some scenes are so hilarious; I was literally rolling out of my chair.

4.) There were scenes that were also very serious. I mean, people in the audience were even gasping at one part. Never thought I’d hear that.

5.) The action sequences are not bad. They were creative and kept you on your toes.

6.) The special effects were even better in the sequel. Some parts were kind of fake, but it happens sometimes.

7.) There’s morals and lessons to be learned, which is surprising for this film. The characters learn about cheating, bravery, friendship, self-sacrifice, and being yourself.

What Didn’t Work For The Sequel?

1.) The Villain… he was a little bit scarier this time around and disturbing, but he felt cliche’ in some ways. I felt he could’ve been more developed as a character itself.

His motivation was weak and he was just a typical baddie, who wants to rule the entire jungle/world.

Nothing really new or out of the ordinary.

Give me that powerful whatchamacallit so I can rule the world… MUWHAHAHAHA!

Not like we haven’t seen that type before in a million other movies.

2.) The sequel is not as dark as the original. In many ways, there’s too much humor and some slapstick humor. Grant it, it’s funny… but it loses that darkness to it.

We don’t feel the same type of suspense or sense of dread as the original.

Okay, the lion in the first movie wasn’t too scary either, but them showing the parts of the lion slowly was actually more suspenseful. Same with the stampede scene.

This one is more lighthearted and doesn’t take itself too seriously.

If you want me to compare which movie was better. I can’t really say. Each movie is special in its own way. In fact, the sequel pays tribute to the original film in many ways. The game can’t end unless they beat it. Each character has to help out in some kind of way, even though rolling the dice is out of the question.

We still have the rhinos, the giant crocodiles, the lions (well, big cats), mosquitoes, elephants, snakes, hippos, creepy crawlers, and that’s it.

The sequel respects the original Jumanji, but it doesn’t copy everything from it. No actor can replace or imitate Robin Williams. The sequel tries to be different and doesn’t steer too far away from the source material. It makes the fans (older fans) who grew up with Jumanji, remember what they loved about the first film.

You may disagree with that statement, but while I was watching the sequel I wanted to go back and re-watch the original again.

Rest in peace, Robin Williams.

Both films have something in them that brings us back to childhood.

And that’s the end of my review.

Will I review Jumanji 3? Nope, I will not. >:\

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