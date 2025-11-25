The Islamic/Arab Slave Trade

I take no credit for this video.

From A Gene Robinson on Twitter (X). His profile is AlBuffalo2nite. He's from NY.

Here's what he said in his tweet…

They told you slavery was a 300-year European or American crime.

They forgot to mention the 1,300-year Islamic Arab trade that took more Black lives, wiped out entire male bloodlines through mass castration, and never fully ended.

Mauritania abolished it in 2007… because it was still happening.

Libya still has open slave markets in 2025.

This is the truth they buried.

Let’s dig it up.