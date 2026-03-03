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The Islamic Takeover in Dearborn, Michigan

MUSLIMS HAVE THE HIGHEST BIRTH RATES...
W.D. Lady's avatar
W.D. Lady

This video is from Wall Street Apes on Twitter (X). All I did was add in subtitles, so people can understand what is going on.

His words, not mine…

This is not the Middle East.

This is Dearborn, Michigan.

This is the inside of The Islamic Institute of Knowledge. A mosque that is paid for by American taxpayers.

It has received $850,000 in US taxpayer funding.

We are funding our own Islamic takeover. This is suicide for America.

If we Americans don't wake the hell up… Islam will takeover completely and then it's Game Over, folks. 😒

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