Don’t Sleep Journal

Don’t Sleep Journal

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S.A. Dehnadi's avatar
S.A. Dehnadi
Jul 28, 2025

I enjoyed the piece, W.D.

I wanted to add my 2 cents.

I think the main reason why The Handmaid's Tale main focus of criticism is men and Christianity is because Margaret Atwood grew up in a homogenously white Canada without all the browns and Muslims. Her idea of tyranny comes from a time where white men were in charge, and a woman's idea of freedom back then was wearing pants, going to work for equal pay and access to reproductive rights.

She probably never saw a radical muslim in the first half of her life. That would be the main reason why her book or the show do not even hint at Sharia in any form.

These are also other reasons for not criticizing Islam:

1. The religion of piece (the swords are sharp) and its adherents do not tolerate any form of criticism. Draw a cartoon but then put a certain name next to it and you've signed your own death warrant.

2. Islam is part of the woke agenda now. Yes the religion of piece with over 1 billion followers are considered as part of a minority. I don't know if the queers have a death wish or are just ignorant, but butt stuff and scissoring two flesh tacos carries the death penalty under Sharia.

Even with the demographics of crime and violence based on ethnicity, people like Atwood are far gone to accept the facts about race, religion and crime.

I live in Iran. Here are a few differences in rights and freedoms contrast to men.

1. By law, women are not allowed to ride bicycles or motorcycles (They started doing it anyway.)

2. Women are not allowed to show any body part, except the face, the hands and feet, no higher than wrists. At least in a government office.

3. Women are not allowed to travel abroad or marry without the authority of the father. Married women cannot travel abroad without the authority of the husband.

4. Sex outside of marriage is a taboo. It carries 80 lashings. If you're married, it leads to stoning. In more backwater shitholes it could lead to honor killing of the girl, in higher society some resort to hymen reconstruction surgery or resort to non-vaginal of sexual intimacy.

So in many ways, Sharia as law is dystopic for women, and to an extent for men. They stop having critical thought as they donate their brains to the mullah in the mosque. But I cannot blame Atwood for not writing her story the way you'd expected it to be simply because she wasn't exposed to the wonders of the religion of piece.

Peace.

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Car Trucks's avatar
Car Trucks
Jul 10, 2024

I *really* liked the book. Read it as a teenager, read it constantly in my adulthood, would probably even still like it. The first season followed it perfectly and I thought it was a great adaptation, less the race crap - I'm glad I don't have Hulu so that I can't watch it again.

I recently skimmed through the subreddit for the series and I was entirely correct about how the rest of the series would go - it's straight up torture porn for women. The first season had a bit of grey in the characters, Aunt Lydia genuinely thought she was helping women, one of the women (the replacement ofglen?) explained why her current situation was pretty great compared to the addict lifestyle she had before, the couple that Janine was sent to seemed kind enough, etc. But after that, it was just titillating scenes of women getting raped and abused and tortured in the most horrific manner - genuinely just descriptions of porn. And these women are just ... consuming it. And they have total pornbrain over it, as evidenced by how frequently they roleplay in public protests as the handmaids and constantly screech that whatever new law is going to be just like Gilead. (They've been doing that since the book was published.)

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