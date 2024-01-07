Don’t Sleep Journal

Don’t Sleep Journal

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johnHarris
May 9, 2024

I thought you did a great job with your reviews. Hollywood basically hasn’t made any movies that were truly original for many years I think the last one I saw that was would be mementowith Guy Pearce which was released in the year 2000followed by Signs in 2002

Hollywood keeps regurgitating the same shit endlessly because they figured out that the world is full of stupid people who can’t discern shit from treasure look at all the schlock tv programming. Programming, now there’s an interesting choice of words! Coincidence? I think not I prefer to look at it as a luciferian conspiracy to fill our brains full of shit and turn us into mindless automatons capable only of spending our money on things we don’t need or have a use for If you look at the commercials and think about how they relate to the tv program they accompany it’s truly hilarious pharmaceutical commercials touting drugs that have side effects potentially worse than the problem they are supposed to be solving. sunglasses for driving at night it’s so fucking ridiculous that you can’t make this stuff up and Viagra commercials are always paired with movies and shows targeting older men, feeling down… well, order Dick stiffs magic pecker pills and you will be having to get a bodyguard to help you keep the buxom beauties to leave you alone so you can walk to your mailbox in peace

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