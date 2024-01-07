Written January 9, 2019. Has been tweaked a little due to the lockdowns and COVID-19.

Since I had a few days off, I decided to watch some movies at home and relax for once in my life. It was anything but relaxing. However, I did get a chance to rest and recover from work though.

I’m seeing a disappointing trend lately, and I have a gut feeling that I'm not the only one noticing a pattern here. Many of the recent films these days are so badly done, it's actually quite sad. It's not a good sign of things to come, but there are experts, who have seen it coming for years. I know what you're thinking... I’m too demanding or very hard to please, but the films I’ve watched above are so awful I can’t re-watch them again.

You couldn’t pay me a million dollars to watch any of these films for a second time.

Once is enough.

Sums up my reaction perfectly.

This is an in depth review on the films above, their genres, their themes, etc and how the industry is failing on all levels. I’ll explain more in detail about the movies later on, in a Part 2 discussion.

I’ll be going over a complete breakdown of why movies seem to be lacking these days. Today, with so many distractions we face on a daily basis: work, school, Internet, and cellphones... new movies and books have turned into “fast food” or “junk food” items. I'm not saying every book and every movie is like "fast food."

Let me clarify. You know the fast food chain McDonalds, right? Everyone has gone to McDonalds at some point in their life, whether young or old, even if you hate their food with a passion and you know it's pretty much cheap crap, you go anyway because your ten-year-old won't stop nagging you for a Happy Meal.

McDonalds is quick, easy to get, cheap (well, not anymore), and no real effort is involved. The end result is always the same with… stomach cramps, vomiting, and getting fat for eating too much McyDs. Now, certain movies and books have gone downhill the same way as McDonalds. But much worse, resulting in the dumbing down of society and no real thought about complex social issues.

McDonalds is a metaphor I used to describe how Hollywood has sacrificed everything: storytelling, intelligence, creativity, characters, and more to make a quick buck or two.

Hollywood only cares about two things. Fast money and how to brainwash mindless zombies or viewers into buying/watching their product (many times by pushing a certain agenda).

If you think I’ve gone off the deep end, please read both my reviews once I'm done before you down vote this post and call me a fool. However, I'm sure some idiot will down vote this without even reading anything, just because they don't like hearing other people's opinions. I seem to have that affect on people and trigger Snowflakes left and right.

BASICS OF FILM & A LITTLE HISTORY

What is a film? It’s a moving picture and sometimes there’s words and songs in it. I'm not going into the technicality of it, like when Thomas Edison invented the camera and all that. You can always read up on the full history of film/movies yourself.

Back in the days, Nickelodeons (or nickel theaters) had daily black-n-white films that were shown to the public for a nickel. Man, those were the days. It could’ve been anything really: the local news, some Mickey Mouse cartoons, a puppet show, a short play or song, etc.

People would flock from all over to see these “moving pictures,” because they were so addictive to watch.

Many people would come back to the theater and watch it again and again.

Flash forward today, the dawn of the Internet, cellphones, tablets, smart TVs, self-driving cars, and you wonder why anyone would actually drive to a theater themselves, use up all their gas money, pay $18 for a movie ticket, and then $20 for a small bag of popcorn.

Then after that, you have to hunt down your seat in total darkness and when you sit down… you have to deal with talkative brats on their Iphones, texting, chatting nonstop, and taking pictures while the movie’s playing.

It’s gotten so bad now that people have called the cops, just to stop a bratty teenager from talking during a film. Not to mention, you also have to be wary of crazy lunatics and Muslims, who want another mass shooting in a crowded theater.

Going to the movies has now become a nightmare for some of us.

(Now, with COVID-19 hardly anyone goes to the movie theaters and companies such as AMC have lots billions of dollars.)

This is one of the reasons why the industry is slowly dying (note: this was written before COVID-19, so yeah...). But not enough to shut them down forever, because studios still make big bucks overseas and in China (plus, they make money now with streaming services online). You also have Bollywood too. Don’t forget it was the invention of television (in 1927) that closed down a lot of theaters and nearly put the film industry out of business for good. (During the pandemic, theaters were officially on life support.)

After TV, Hollywood studios had to come up with better stories (hired more script writers), better actors (ones who could actually act, sing, and dance), hired more lighting/tech crew, hired new artists, costume designers, and even had to invent colored pictures in order to draw people back to the theaters.

All right, I need a transition…

Let’s start off in the beginning…

I used to be a big movie buff when I was a child. You’re not surprised by this revelation whatsoever.

I lived for movies, died for movies (well, not anymore); they were like oxygen to my soul, etc. Sorry, I’m being overdramatic. Not one person in my family could understand where the love of cinema came from or why. In the past, I even wanted to become a film director and see my stories on the big screen.

For years, I studied Film Production and Digital Media in school/college. I wrote screenplays and did many independent film projects outside of work and school. I even volunteered at Film Festivals and even considered showing a few of my works at a local theater. My sister and I used to go to the movies every week when we were younger, back in the 80s, 90s, and early 2000s; there was always something interesting to watch every weekend.

However, as we grew older I noticed my interest in movies started to decline. Grant it, I know with age our preferences do change over time. However, the quality of movies seemed to decline dramatically, especially after 2008.

These are the only SIX movies I’ve seen in theaters: Indian Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull (2008), James Cameron’s Avatar (2009), Django Unchained (2012), Pacific Rim (2013), Maze Runner: The Death Cure (2018) and the Godawful Black Panther (2018).

You notice that space between 2009 to 2012?

In a span of 3 years, I did not watch a single movie in theater whatsoever.

Huhatahgiahgahga?!

Not to mention, another gap between 2013 to 2018.



A span of nearly 5 years!

There's a difference and a big change, a shift in movies and the entire industry itself. You should try this experiment at home. Compare the newer films to the older ones that came out ten or twenty years ago… This was way before Obama and Trump ever became President of the United States.

Between 2013 and 2017, I saw political themed movies coming out more than ever.

For example, films like Suburbicon, Snowden, 13 Hours (about Benghazi), American Sniper, and so on.

Let me make this clear, I have no problems with political movies and historical documentaries. However, I do have a serious problem with bullshit movies like Suburbicon and many other absurd (Leftist) films, such as Birth of a Nation (2016) and Get Out (2017). I never watched these films in the theaters and would never pay to see them, but let's just say I needed brain bleach afterwards.

Many of the Hollywood actors, actresses, and singers began to demonize Trump for absolutely no reason and I noticed them suddenly praising Hillary Clinton, for the sole qualification of being a woman.

When Obama was in office, I never saw Madonna protesting in the streets and speaking out about how much she wanted to blow up the White House. I never saw Johnny Depp and George Clooney talk about how evil Obama was. And that’s when I realized something very important…

Hollywood hates Conservatives and Christians. If you don’t believe me, read up on Tim Allen’s show “Last Man Standing” and why it was cancelled.

Or why Roseanne’s show was cancelled because of a single tweet on Twitter. But not Bill Cosby’s show, which is still in syndication, even though he was charged with rape and sexual assault of over a dozen women.

Funny how that works, doesn’t it?

Being brutally honest though, Hollywood was never squeaky clean either. Hollywood's past is tainted with the blood of innocence––greed, money, and power play a vital role in its survival. If you’re part of the Left, Hollywood will protect you and you can still keep your job or your TV show. Pedophiles and rapists have won Oscars/Awards. Just look at Kevin Spacey, Roman Polanski, Billy Cosby, and Harvey Weinstein.

If you've ever watched the film Chinatown (1974), you'll know why. The rich and the powerful have total control of law and order, including over the police.

Chinatown is the reality and true reflection of Hollywood.

If you’re considered “Alt-Right” or somewhat “Conservative,” or remotely “Christian” you will be threatened, fired from your job, kicked out of a restaurant, shot, stabbed, maybe even killed, and slandered for the rest of your life all over social media sites and every mainstream news outlet.

Hollywood hates people with different opinions so much that they want them silenced or dead, which is why people have caught on and decided to boycott some of them, by not watching certain films. Many of the elites (producers, directors, etc) promote an agenda, their Leftist Agenda.

Their hate for Americans, Trump, Christians, and Conservatives runs deep in their veins… you can see it in the premise of their films too. They’re not subtle about it. However, those who are blind or brainwashed to these “not so subtle clues” will only see what they want to see. A silly comedy, deep love story, or an entertaining “movie.”

Films like Django Unchained directed by Quentin Tarantino and starring Jamie Foxx have this theme of dividing the lines for us––between good and bad, black and white. Let’s bring the past up again and talk about how truly horrible slavery was two-hundred something years ago, even though it was Republicans who ended it. Remember, Abraham Lincoln. He was Republican.

Watch Hillary’s America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party directed by Dinesh D’Souza.

Love this documentary.

But let’s not talk about Islam that still continues with slavery to this very day and nobody bats an eyelid about it.

In the past, I saw Django and Pulp Fiction as simply entertainment, but it’s not subtle with its elements of racism and sexism. Not to mention, Quentin’s love for gore and ultra violence is kind of disturbing, almost pornographic.

I don’t know everything about Quentin, so I won’t judge him on his movie (s), but I do remember clearly he was on TV with Black Lives Matter, which is a domestic terrorist organization. The next day, Quentin was on CNN promoting his newest film, The Hateful Eight (2015)… how curious indeed. By standing with BLM, he figures that’ll help his sales and promote his bloody movie.

I’ve written violence in my books/screenplays before, but I will never stand with BLM. Not ever. What BLM stands for is Anti-American; it is NOT what I stand for. BLM wants to segregate people based on their race and skin color; they want to blame whites for all their problems, by means of “scapegoating.”

If you are not white and you disagree with BLM in any shape or form... BLM will call you a "Black Uncle Tom" and a "race traitor." So remember kids, BLM hates logical rational human beings, regardless if you're black or white. Back to what I was talking about earlier. I'm bringing it in...

This is what Hollywood has created––a world of division.

They want everyone to think like they do and no dissenting voices are allowed in their Circle of Trust whatsoever.

Another one bites the dust...

Just like Nazis, BLM, Muslims, Democrats, Third Wave Feminists, SJWs, and Leftists.

This is why movies, such as Star Wars have now become saturated with it––Leftist Propaganda. Even TV shows (and cartoons) are suffering from it too, like the reboot of Star Trek, Steven Universe, and the Rise of TMNT. It’s the Social Justice Warrior Syndrome or what I love to call, “SJW Cancer.” It happened to the Ghostbusters remake (2016) with an all female cast. It's the same with Ocean’s Eleven (2018) and their female cast.

I am female by the way and I happen to hate these films for many other reasons as well. Godawful copy-cat storyline, Godawful acting, Godawful writing, Godawful action, and etc etc. Mainly, how movies have “dumb down” well known stories and characters that were once beloved by fans (who saw the original content and franchise)... only to replace them with shitty, low quality standards that has no re-watchable value whatsoever.

Oh yeah, and then they'll call you a "Nazis Loving Freak," a "Bigot," and a "Sexist" for not loving their Godawful movie.

I've been called Hitler on more than one occasion.

Studios hardly put any effort into these films anymore, because quantity is more important than quality. Yeah, let's throw another $10 billion dollars in the mix and pop out a sequel every six months. The final product becomes a mind-numbingly boring mess that it could be described as... well, shit.

It's this "SJW Cancer" that's also infecting comic books and destroying favorite characters forever. I hate it when DC and Marvel try to replace my favorite characters that I grew up with: Ironman, Superman, Spiderman, the Hulk, and so on. To replace something that was never broken, in the first place, is just asking for trouble. You're in fact, disrespecting your Fan Base.

In addition, this has nothing to do with a character's skin color either. I don't give a damn if Ironman becomes a black super Marie Sue teenager, who's smarter than everyone else, and she just wants to be a strong independent woman. Would they replace Blade (who's black in the comic books) with a white character? I just find it extremely lazy that studios/companies can't find the time nor the effort to create new characters from scratch.

Did you think I was joking? Well, this is the new Ironman... coughs... O.o

Do we really need to replace all the characters of Back to the Future with women?

Should we replace all female characters from the Color Purple with men?

Should we replace all black characters with white ones, like Boyz N' The Hood?

BLM will probably burn down the entire city if that actually happened in real life.

Hollywood can’t come up with any original ideas, because it would be too great a risk to take. Money talks first. Reboots, sequels, superhero films, and prequels will never go away. It’s because being the same, familiarity, is safer for studios. That is Hollywood’s Safe Space.

It’s a bubble of no new ideas, no new content, and no new risks. With that kind of narrow-minded view of the world and fear of making mistakes, this is why Hollywood is doomed to fail... and the Comic Book Industry...

Don’t forget to visit my main website The Nightmare Never Ends and Movie & TV Reviews.

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