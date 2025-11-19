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The Different Types of Islamic Jihad

EVERYONE SHOULD KNOW ABOUT JIHAD
W.D. Lady's avatar
W.D. Lady

I take no credit for this video.

Dinesh D'Souza and Brigitte Gabriel talk about the different types of Jihad.

Everyone should know this and the dangers of Islam, Muslims, and Sharia Law.

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