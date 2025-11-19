The Different Types of Islamic Jihad

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/18461The Different Types of Islamic JihadEVERYONE SHOULD KNOW ABOUT JIHADW.D. LadyNov 19, 202518461ShareI take no credit for this video. Dinesh D'Souza and Brigitte Gabriel talk about the different types of Jihad.Everyone should know this and the dangers of Islam, Muslims, and Sharia Law.Discussion about this videoCommentsRestacksDon’t Sleep Journal reply rulesDon’t Sleep JournalSubscribeAuthorsW.D. LadyRecent PostsAbout Using AI To Create Videos/Content And Other Topics...Jul 21 • W.D. LadyNew York Is Gone Forever!Jun 24 • W.D. LadyMy Opinion On California's Election, AI Articles, and More...Jun 8 • W.D. LadyPalworld Part 4May 22 • W.D. LadyMy Vacation, About AI Data Centers, And Other NewsMay 19 • W.D. LadyAI Data Centers Are Really Surveillance OperationsMay 18 • W.D. LadyWhy Are 12 Space Scientists Dead Or Missing?May 1 • W.D. LadyShadow-Banned And Censored On SubstackApr 21 • W.D. Lady