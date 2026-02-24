The Demoncrats Are All Racists

I had to post this. I take no credit for this video… it was just way too long to post on Notes.

From the Megyn Kelly Show and she's absolutely right.

Gavin Newscum talked about how he has low SAT scores and can't read is such a Racist remark in itself, referring to black people as nothing but idiots.

This is how the Demoncrat Party truly sees the Black Community. They just want your vote, folks.

Demoncrats really don't give a damn about you nor the violence on the streets, such as Black-on-Black crimes/murders happening all over in Chicago and many other Demoncrat Blue States.