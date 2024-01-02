Written January 21, 2021.

So I’m finally doing my review on Netflix’s The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance, which is a prequel to Jim Henson’s original movie, The Dark Crystal that came out in 1982.

If you haven’t seen The Dark Crystal , I suggest you do that right now before continuing any further.



I'll wait until you come back...

If you know anything about Jim Henson and how he brought about the Muppets (1970s to 1980s), you’ll know that The Dark Crystal was a beloved project he was trying to create for almost twenty something years.

Love the Muppets.

Even though the movie used puppetry in a more serious tone and environment, Jim Henson was able to make a believable fantasy world that didn’t involve humans. I remember watching The Dark Crystal in an old theater, when I was about eleven or twelve years old.

I loved the story about the two Gelflings (Jen and Kira), the peaceful Mystics, and the evil Skeksis. The creature design of the Skeksis seriously horrified me to no end.

Nightmare Fuel…

The Dark Crystal (1982) instantly became a cult classic for being way ahead of its time.

The Skeksis were a high class of Royal Vultures (Giant Birds), who wanted to rule the lands forever. Because of their lust for greed and power, they created an army to hunt and kill all the small Gelflings, in order to achieve their goals of becoming Gods.

There's also another set of class, called the Mystics, who are peaceful, caring, and wise. They seem like a completely opposite race than the Skeksis. And spoiler alert! The Skeksis and Mystics seem to be all connected to one another and have a lot in common...

They really made these things look too damn real.

Not only that, but there was no other film like it in history.



The Dark Crystal (1982) had characters you rooted for and despised. It had lots of adventure and was magical.



It's a classic for all ages, despite some rather disturbing and scary imagery.



Jen and Kira.

It was reported that Jim Henson wanted to do a sequel in the future, but after his death on May 16, 1990, no other studio wanted to risk it. Whether it was due to budget problems or not many directors wanting to use puppets entirely for characters, world-building, or whatever... Jim's dream wouldn't be envisioned for almost 37 years.



Netflix took a big risk in trying to create a prequel series, based on Jim Henson's world design, especially from his artwork and puppet concepts. Some of the original puppets from the film are still in a museum, including a book of all Jim's old sketches and drawings.



Seeing them up close, they still look disturbingly real.

Alright, so let's talk a little about the new series on Netflix.

The series follow several Gelfling characters from different clans. The main protagonist is a male Gelfling and Stonewood guard, named Rian. His girlfriend, who's also a guard is named Mira. Then, you have Deet and Brea.

My first impression about this entire series is...

Those puppets look damn freaking real!

No joke.



Rian, Deet, and Brea.

The first couple of episodes, you really have to be patient.



There's quite a lot of exposition in the beginning; however, once the story progresses it gets better.

The Skeksis are nightmare fuel, again. Yuck…

I definitely love the voice acting in this one, including many of the creature designs.

I'm not going to spoil it for everyone, who still hasn't watched it yet. But I will say some viewers (on a technical issue) didn't like the series due to certain imagery and scenes being all CGI.



I know the reasoning behind why CGI had to be used. When it comes to particular scenes where the Gelflings are running, it actually wouldn't look any better with a puppet. The production team had to add in certain effects to make these characters into breathing, thinking, and moving individuals.

Seeing a puppet's legs run wouldn't really help in this case nor could it be achieved at a realistic state, especially if it included jumping off a cliff, flying, or during intense action sequences.



Another issue some people had was the story was not correct, especially when it came down to the origins of the Skeksis and the Mystics.



The first episode doesn't actually explain the true origins, it's just a set-up for how the Skeksis came into power. They tricked Aughra by giving her some kind of huge planetary telescope, so she can see the stars. She goes to sleep for many many years and the Skeksis take the crystal and try to use it to obtain immortality.



In a much later episode, the origins are revealed in a uncanny puppet show about how these two races came to be one and how they were separated, because a piece of the crystal had cracked off.

This is a fantasy world. Get over it!

If you really want to see everything with puppets, then go back and watch the original film.



This prequel series had to change and reflect with the times. CGI had to be added to enhance the world and make it believable.



It's not the end of times... not yet.



Beautiful.

Anyway, if you are slightly curious about this series, because it has great character development, story, and world-building I suggest you watch and judge for yourself.

The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance is an epic, delightful series that's full of adventure, magic, and extremely dark, disturbing scenes.



Basically, it felt as if I was reliving my childhood memories all over again.

Don’t forget to visit my main website The Nightmare Never Ends and Movie & TV Reviews.

Visit Movie & TV Reviews

Leave a comment