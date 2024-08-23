Both these shows are written by Jiu Lu Fei Xiang, who's a popular Chinese writer. She also has another show based on her novel, called Love Between Fairy and Devil.

Let's start off with The Blue Whisper TV show, which is based off The Tale of the Merman .

This series came out in 2022 and there's two parts (or seasons). Season One came out March 17th to April 1st and has 22 episodes. Season Two came out April 4th to May 18th and has 20 episodes. Each show is about 45 minutes or so long.

One thing about this show is there are a lot of characters—too many to go through. I'm only going to focus on the two main couples in this show. In addition, there's many tribes: Merman, Mountain Cat, and Fox. Realms include Wan Hua (Flower) Valley, Immortal Master Manor, and Heaven. Lots of side characters and backstories in this series it would take me 50 pages to explain everything and go over every single character, including their histories and relationships.

However, if you're looking for a good romance drama that has elements of fantasy and action then this one is for you. There are mythology and magical themes, so if you don't like these sub-genres or if you find them offensive... this show would not be for you.

In fact, all of Jiu Lu Fei Xiang's novels have these key elements. The Legend of Shen Li and The Blue Whisper have action, magic, and adventure so there are quite a lot of CGI effects. However, both shows blend them in so well and since it fits the world they live in I found no problems with the rules of this new universe.

I will not be giving out any major spoilers. So, how did I start watching The Blue Whisper? Well… one day on YouTube I saw a scene of a woman and she's talking to a Merman. It was such a random scene and it was like two minutes, but it was so interesting that I had to find out where it came from.

Grant it, the Merman was tied up and the main protagonist was touching his beautiful tale that had an arrow in it. Of course, Merman didn't like this and whacked her with it. Lol xD!

Did I say whack?

He flicked his tail and pushed her back with his magical powers. So, she decides to talk to him and tries to put healing ointment on his lovely skin, because she's actually trying to help him...or is she?

Once I found out the name of the series after many Internet searches and attempts, I watched the entire show in about 3 weeks on Youtube for free. Love the Intro and Ending Credits musical soundtracks. However, be warned there are spoilers in the Ending Credit scenes—don’t know why they would do this, but whatever. It took me awhile to get through 42 episodes, but I finally finished it.

If I didn't have to go to work, I'd binge watch it in a week. Not only that, but I told a family member about the show and I watched it a second time with her. She too was addicted to this series! Haha!

I loved all the characters, even the sidekick and minor characters have purpose and meaning.

What is the story of The Blue Whisper?

It's about this clan, who lives in the Flower Valley, who follow the orders of the Immoral Master, especially Fairy Shunde. What happens is Fairy Shunde's men capture a Merman, who saved her from drowning. Why she does this is because she wants a pet/servant. Fairy Shunde wants the Flower Valley to train the wild Merman and make him loyal to only her.

However, Ji Yunhe, one of the youngest Demon Masters/Spiritual Guardian, is tasked to teach and fool the Merman. However, what happens is she falls in love with Chang Yi (the Merman) and it becomes forbidden love.

Such a great series with lots of twists and turns. In the end, what happens is Ji Yunhe frees the Merman, but with some dire consequences.

One thing about this Chinese drama is I love the soundtrack, the costumes, the makeup, the settings/locations, and how much effort they put into each scene. The attention to details and the complex relationships make this series really stand out.

I love the world-building and how each character has importance, even the minor ones. It is an addicting watch. Another great couple in this show is Li Shu who is Xue Sanyue's lover and attendant. He's also a mountain cat spirit.

Their chemistry is amazing, and we also get a surprising relationship with another character, who is a sidekick. She is too funny once she confronts a man in a cave.

The only problem I had with the series is the final boss battle and the ending. I felt like it was incomplete with no conclusion. It has an ending, but they don't explain what happened to the real villain of the show, who's very powerful... a little too powerful.

Overall, despite these hiccups, I give this show an A+. Maybe this villain detail was resolved in the novel…?

Moving on, The Legend of Shen Li revolves around another forbidden love romance.

Shen Li, happens to be The Fire King, who is in charge of keeping monsters from taking over the Immortal Realm. There's a Divine Realm as well, where the elites have no idea the suffering of mankind, the Mortal Realm.

Anyway, there's similar themes and tropes in all of Jiu Lu Fei Xiang's novels. This series based off Accompanying the Phoenix was actually not a love story at all; however the show is... which might confuse some people if they decide to read this ongoing book series. Maybe her agent said it was better if the show had romance, but it's just kind of odd to base it on her book though.

Anyhoo, I really love this show and all the characters. Shen Li is forced into an arranged marriage and decides to run away. Don't know why she didn't just beat up her new husband, because he's really not a match for her. He's a clueless Playboy.

So Shen Li gets injured in a battle with her own army, because it's also the Queen’s army as well (who's her Stepmother). She falls down to Earth (the Mortal Realm) and meets a young handsome man, Xing Zhi. The only downside is she's a chicken and lost some of her Phoenix powers.

After watching all 39 episodes (including the bonus episode), which are 45 minutes long overall this show is an A+.

This one has a satisfying conclusion, despite some minor issues (missing info) about the main villain. Once again, missing action sequences are left out about what actually happened to the main baddie.

Which is just kind of weird, because I went through every episode in numerical order. So, another missing detail that’s only in the book? I have no idea… but I’ve gone through each episode twice from start to finish.

I'm still trying to get through Love Between Fairy and Devil, but the main female protagonist right now is so extremely annoying that I want to kill her. We shall see if one day I’ll manage to finish all 50 something episodes, but I highly doubt it for right now.

Thank you so much for reading this far and have a great day!

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