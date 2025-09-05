“Good writing is supposed to evoke sensation in the reader—not the fact that it is raining, but the feeling of being rained upon.” ~ E.L. Doctorow

So, this is going to be a short post about some of my pet peeves in writing and common writer mistakes. I was going around Substack and decided to read some new stories. I will not mention the names of the writers in this post, so if you’re disappointed by that outcome… too bad.

I couldn’t get through any of the stories whatsoever and found them rather dull and boring. I think I read three comedy stories, one scary ghost story, and another one that was supposed to be a serious historical story, but it felt like I was reading offensive fanfiction from a video game. If you’ve seen my notes, you’ve probably read them by now and know exactly what I’m talking about.

Basically, I’ll be repeating this again but with more details.

The biggest mistake I see when I read new writers on Substack, whether it's a chapter or a short story… is there's no likable characters at all. I find it hard to care about new characters, if I cannot relate to them whatsoever.

Why should I even care about this main character(s)?

Does anyone not realize how important this question is when you start a new story?

If I'm watching a movie and I don't like any of the characters, I get bored and stop watching. It’s as simple as that.

It's the same with books.

Why is it that new writers forget the human side of character development?

That characters should be three-dimensional and have actual flaws like everybody else. 🧐

An example of a good character with heart is Mrs. Frisby from the book Mrs. Frisby and the Rats of NIMH written by Robert C. O’ Brien.

Mrs. Frisby

Why does Mrs. Frisby make such a compelling character to watch?

It’s because she’s kind, brave, and loves her children so much that she will risk her own life for them. She tries everything to save her sick son and ventures out to get medicine for him, so he doesn’t die. She’s forced to face many dangers head on, but she doesn’t do it for herself… it’s all for the sake of her children. We root for her survival and want to see her succeed.

A character without a heart is not interesting to read about or watch.

Yes, there are times when the main character can be a villain… and then later on has a change of heart. But it’s difficult to root for a villain, if there’s nothing compelling to hold the story together in the first place.

Second big mistake new writers make is always telling rather than showing. I get it if chapters are rough drafts, free-styles, practice runs, etc… but some writers do not mention that in the beginning whatsoever and I even find many grammatical mistakes.

Why is it that new writers have a wall of text and don't break up paragraphs?

It's quite annoying to read an endless wall of text with no breaks in between, except dialogue.

Also, about dialogue… why is it that dialogue doesn't sound realistic to the character(s) in general, especially period pieces.

Certain historical eras, people did not say certain things nor do the things we would do today for it would be considered rude or improper… wish new writers would do actual research. 🙄

I also stop reading when writers use certain derogatory terms nonstop. If it's dialogue, that's fine since it may be a character trait.

But to use it in narration form seems unprofessional or pushing the envelope. You lose half your audience, unless that's your goal. To offend everyone… 🤔I’m no prude, but overuse of certain words to shock people gets dull after awhile.

It’s a free country and everything, so have at it. However, just know that getting an agent and traditional publisher isn’t going to work out in your favor, especially if you’re submitting offensive material that they wouldn’t even dare publish. I know, because I have experience in that field.

Anyhoo, I digress…

Some writers have gone the Self-Publishing path and it works out better for them in the long run, because they don’t have to censor their words nor cut out certain scenes. I picked Self-Publishing since it made sense for me.

My stories are offensive for a couple of reasons, but I always put a disclaimer at the very top, a warning label, and let people know that the story has satirical elements.

I guess I'm just way too nice in doing that, but at least I'm honest and my readers know beforehand what they're getting themselves into. There are no surprises.

But that's just my two cents. 🤓 Thank you for reading and have a great day.

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