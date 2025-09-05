Don’t Sleep Journal

Don’t Sleep Journal

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LauraJ's avatar
LauraJ
Sep 5, 2025

Well said. I'd say that all writers need to get this back to top of mind, especially those in the television and movie business. Very often, I find myself disliking the characters. I couldn't care less what happens to them.

On the other hand, a character you can instantly relate to, one you can put yourself in the place of, is irresistible.

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Thomas, an old GI's avatar
Thomas, an old GI
Sep 5, 2025

My book length writing experience is slim to none so I will keep that in mind... I already know, from listening to rambling/chatty news casters, that I do get impatient if it takes more that a few lines before you SPEAK about topic of your article.

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