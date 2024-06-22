Semantic Error (2022).

Semantic Error is a BL show that came out in February 2022 and achieved massive success. I think it won several awards and I can see why. Only eight episodes long and it's directed by Kim Soo-jung. The series is also based off the manga by the same name.

Each episode is not very long, about 18 to 29 minutes, which is great. That's the perfect format for me, because there's plenty of shows that can really drag on for way too long... extending to 45 to 60 minutes.

The story focuses on a college student, who always wears a mask and dresses in black clothes, named Choo Sang-woo. He's studying computer science and wants to create his own video game. In a group project, he's the only one who does all the work and drops his teammates, who constantly slack off.

One of the slackers, who had been abroad overseas, is named Jang Jae-young. On the opposite side of the spectrum, Jae has a rich family background and is very popular in college. He's friendly and sociable to everyone around him. When he fails his project, he seeks out Sang, the nerd, who dropped him from the group project entirely.

Sang is a loner and wants nothing to do with Jae or anyone for that matter. Living in solitude, he does the same routines on a daily basis and drinks the same type of coffee drink, never trying anything new or venturing far from his dorm.

What happens as a result of this is Jae starts following and stalking Sang, in a desperate effort to work with him on another assignment. Jae is an artist and has many skills in illustration. Jae applies to an interview with Sang that deals with him being the sole artist of the video game that Sang wants to create and sell to a mobile gaming company as his final project.

Jae is quite annoying at the start and Sang can't stand being around him, but as time goes on… Jae starts to learn more about Sang's private life and how he has no friends whatsoever. Jae ends up liking Sang and eventually wants to break down his walls.

As they get closer, Sang slowly comes around and wants to be with Jae... however, he's such an awkward person and has a lot of anti-social behaviors, stemming from his childhood. He's not close to people due to his odd personality traits and his perfectionism. Despite all of this, Jae is determined to make Sang his boyfriend; Jae is always patient, compassionate, and understanding.

The two actors portrayed these characters so well, and I really wished that the series was longer. Maybe they might have a Season 2, but I'm not sure if they’ll actually continue this series.

I love their chemistry, the dynamics of the relationship, and there's a lot of hilarious moments. Many of the scenes have cute interactions between the two and I had to replay some of these situations over and over again.

This series is such a joy to watch and has a re-watchable quality to it. The characters play off each other and I love it so much. It's so wholesome and fun. It has cute, romantic scenes, but it's not overly graphic. Not like the manga, so you've been warned if you wanted to read the volumes instead. The manga actually does go deeper into their relationship with them living together and it does have some very hot, steamy scenes in it.

In fact, you don't have to read the manga to understand what is going on in the live action series. I think it's a simple and straightforward linear storyline that anyone can comprehend. I love all the characters, even the side characters. They really have a lot of personality and flare, which I enjoyed.

This is going to be a short, simple, and sweet review. Overall, I give Semantic Error (2022) an A+.

Be Loved In House: I Do (2021).

Be Loved In House: I Do is a Taiwanese, romantic comedy that was directed by Ping-Chen Chiang. Based off the novel of the same name, this series is only 13 episodes long.

It’s about the employees of a small company that deals with metals and special minerals that is quickly going out of business. There's only four workers in this entire company, but there's a new director, who's supposed to take over.

Our main character named Shei Lei (played by actor Wang Shou Han) is worried that the new director will be a problem and result in them going bankrupt. When the new boss arrives Jin Yu Zhen (played by actor Aaron Lai), starts putting in place strict rules/guidelines, and manages the company as he sees fit.

The number one rule is that none of the employees can date, because Jin thinks it will affect their work environment and their careers. This series revolves around two love stories. One between Jin and Shei, and the other between a coffee shop owner/chef named Yan Zhad Gang and a young college student intern, Wang Jing (who's one of the coworkers at the metals/minerals company).

This lovely series is hilarious, sweet, and wholesome as well. I love all the characters. They even had a straight couple in the show as well, who were portrayed in a good light and only wanted to get married, but couldn’t due to the boss’ new rules.

The length of this BL show is just right for me and I found myself going through the episodes quite quickly, despite that they are about 30-40 minutes long. The only thing I didn't really like is sometimes the soundtrack was a bit too much. I did like the musical score, but it was kind of weird in some scenes.

I enjoyed the romantic scenes; they were done very well and tastefully so. >:) Would definitely recommend this entire series. I especially loved the 13 special episode, detailing an important backstory on one of the character's history.

It was mentioned in the making of the series and behind the scenes that Aaron Lai had gotten into a horrible car accident, which left him in a coma for a year. The writers of the show actually incorporated his real story into the plot itself and I must say it worked out beautifully.

Till this day, Aaron still has the scars on his body and I'm just glad that it was done respectfully and not in a mocking way. Great story. Some of the funniest scenes I've ever seen, and it had lots of good drama. Love all the actors and characters in this show. Very well done and I'm giving this show an A+.

Oh, My Beautiful Man (2021).

Oh, My Beautiful Man is a Japanese BL show based off the manga called, "My Beautiful Man" or "Utsukushii Kare." The manga was published 2014 and it only has three volumes.

The plot focuses on Kazunari Hira, who has always had a stuttering problem since he was a child. He's extremely introverted and not very outgoing, mostly taking pictures with his camera of things he finds beautiful. He's intelligent and smart; however, he can't talk to people and has a lot of anxiety problems due to his speech impediment.

On the first day of school, Hira enters his class and the teacher asks him his name. Hira stumbles and suddenly gets bullied by the other students, until Sou Kiyoi steps in and interrupts the commotion.

Kiyoi is very handsome and instantly becomes one of the Popular boys in school, having his own group and being surrounded by adoring fangirls. Hira is in awe of his beauty, but mostly keeps to himself because he's way too afraid to talk to him or to anyone for that matter.

Over the course of several days and weeks, despite being the underdog, Hira does random tasks and errands for the Popular Group in the school. Kiyoi soon takes a notice of Hira, despite him being weird and quiet. They soon form an odd kind of friendship.

Hira sees himself as not equal to Kiyoi or not even in the same league as him. Sometimes, he states that Kiyoi is a God. He often follows Kiyoi and does whatever he says, not realizing that Kiyoi is very lonely on the inside and has no real friends, even though he's super popular with everyone.

Kiyoi is supposed to be a bully in the show, but I didn't see that at all. I must've missed that part, because I just saw him as someone who treated Hira with disdain. Kiyoi does call Hira "Sick" or "Weird," running away, but then comes back the next day and they end up talking as if it's no big deal.

I didn't have a problem with Kiyoi and I just think he has a strange attraction to Hira and he didn't know any other way to express it. Hira still likes Kiyoi regardless of what Kiyoi says to him and starts to take pictures of him outside of school hours.

This series is much longer, extending to two seasons (24 minutes each) and a mini movie as well. I think the first season is about 6 episodes long and the second season is about 4 episodes. I loved both seasons as well as the movie.

Very rare of any series that I would love the mini movie just as much as the episodes. Many shows can't even pull that off or can’t do the movie justice and end up repeating the same events over and over again. What's the point of making a movie if you're just going to repeat the same scenes, leaving me to wonder why anyone would take that route, because it's a cheap way of doing things.

I'm looking at you Blue Gender. Just why?! >:( I guess it could be worse like when I watched The Revolutionary Girl: Utena in movie format and everything was completely changed and nothing made a lick of sense.

There were only two scenes in the whole movie that did kind of repeat themselves from the TV series, but it was with a twist. I really didn't have a problem with it, since it was slightly different. There's still enough new scenes with these characters that I wanted to see more of their relationship.

In the beginning, Hira is shy and weak, but as the story progressed he actually changes and so does Kiyoi. The subtle details in emotion and how they interact with each other was done so well. This story is more realistic than most Western Dramas, because the characters actually change for the better as the series moves along.

Overall, I would give this show an A+. Love the characters, love the story, themes of friendship and love, and the plot. Never read the manga before, but after I've seen this show I'll probably check out the graphic novel and read it myself. :)

Night Flight (2014) Ya-gan-bi-haeng.

This Korean film was written, directed, and edited by Hee-li Leesong. Released February 7th, 2014 at the Berlin International Film Festival first and then released later in South Korea on August 28th, 2014.

It only made $66,602 dollars at the box office, so this wasn't what I would call a hit at the theaters... even though it did win some awards.

The story evolves around two teenage boys, who used to be close friends, but end up breaking up as they grew older. Young-ji Shin is a closeted homosexual that sneaks out at night when nobody is looking and goes to this broken down club that no longer exists, called Night Flight. He and another boy hang out, since they’re the only ones left who are gay.

However, Shin has feelings for someone else, named Gi-woong. He's always liked him for many years, but kept his distance, due to a traumatic event that happened in their past. Woong is now a bully and a fighter, who gets paid to beat people up at their school and outside.

Since Woong is extremely poor, he's willing to do anything for money since his father got into trouble with the law and abandoned him and his mother to fend for themselves. Shin also doesn't have a father figure either and he lives in a single-parent household with his mother, who constantly has affairs with different men.

The boys are literally polar opposites with Woong being the silent type, who never talks, and then Shin being the more talkative one, never keeping his mouth quiet.

As time goes by, Shin's other friend Gi-taek starts to get bullied by the same group that bullied Woong when he was a teenager. Woong is a gang member, who works for Seong-jin. Seong-jin is the boss and leader of this gang, since he's rich and his family are elite lawyers and politicians.

Despite the risks, Shin confronts Woong one day and kisses him on the mouth. Woong punches him in the face and walks away; however, Woong keeps coming back to Shin for whatever the reason.

Sometimes, Shin will pay Woong to deliver him pizza (since Woong does a variety of odd jobs around town) just so Woong can come to his house and eat it next to him. Woong even steals Shin's bicycle to escape another opposing gang, but after Shin keeps harassing him about it everyday... Woong comes back in the dead of night and returns the bike.

What I love about this film is there are a lot of moments of silence between these two characters. I think the director did a good job of having such a realistic setting and outstanding acting.

The ending is heartbreaking, but a powerful one. I remember watching this movie and the scenes with the main two boys feels authentic and not forced. I really love how very different they are and how homosexuality was a terrible stigma in the past. Even how they treat Shin is absolutely horrific in every imaginable way.

This movie is not for everyone and not for the faint of heart, due to certain scenes of violence and rape. It was such a tragic story about the lives of these two boys and it doesn't gloss over the issues of bullying and sexuality.

I loved the cinematography and many scenes go for a long time without any dialogue whatsoever. The subtle things in this film is what makes me appreciate it more. I do think this film does get a bad reputation for one particular scene, which is hard to watch, but if they cut it out I don't think the final ending would've had such a strong emotional impact.

Either way, regardless of the controversial subject matter in this story, I would still give this film an A+.

A Frozen Flower (2008).

A Frozen Flower is a historical Korean film that's supposedly based on a true story. It was written and directed by Yoo Ha and released on December 30th, 2008.

The film made about $18 million dollars at the box office with a budget of $10 million though. It got so many awards and nominations at several international film festivals. Length time is about 2 hours and 20 minutes.

I don't know if they may have embellished on some of the facts, but it's loosely based on the Goryeo Dynasty apparently. I don't know the actual history behind this family, but they solely focus on the King and his subjects throughout this entire movie.

It's more explicit in nature, since it has elements of erotica and thriller. So you've been warned if you decide to watch this movie.

This film is actually quite tragic due to the story and what eventually happens to the main characters. The King of Goryeo and his lover, who's a general and a body guard (Hong-rim), have been in a secret relationship for years... even though the King has been married to the Queen (Song Ji-hyo).

The King (actor Ju Jin-mo) doesn't sleep with his wife at all and the pressure to have a male heir to the throne gets to be too much for him to handle. The King getting fed up with the idea of procreating with his Queen decides to ask Hong (actor So In-sung) to do it for him.

Hong is horrified at the thought that he would have to do this favor for the King, but he only goes along with it since the Queen also agrees. The three of them know of this secret pact... and so every night Hong has to sleep in the King's bed with the Queen while the King stays behind some kind of curtain and watches.

It obviously fails miserably, since the situation is rather uncomfortable to Hong and the Queen. They both can't go through it, because they're practically strangers and know nothing about each other except an occassional greeting here or there.

The King asks them to try again, since time is running out and his life is under threat due to an unknown military force growing outside of the kingdom. There's a couple of action sequences, where the King and Queen get ambused by a large gang of enemy soldiers.

Hong tries to do an investigation as to who would want the King and Queen dead. He has military men, who are loyal to him, and they go to find the culprit(s) responsible for these planned attacks. Hong's Second in Command notices that he's awfully close to the King in more ways than one.

After the attack, the King suffering from an injury asks Hong that they try again, but the Queen is still traumatized by the previous encounter and is kind of ill to continue. The King convinces her again that if they're unable to have a child and he dies, then the kingdom is doomed for all. So Hong and the Queen try again, a second time, to conceive a child and it seems to go according to plan.

Despite their efforts, after several weeks, the Queen cannot have a child and tells the King the bad news. The King finally gives up, seeing as his plan failed and there's no use to continue.

What happens is that Hong, despite his love for the King, soon becomes conflicted by his feelings for the Queen... he actually ends up falling in love with her, knowing how she patiently waits for the King to show affection towards her, but she never is truly appreciated. The Queen is always kept separate from the King and she's always in the background, alone and isolated from everyone, except for the maids.

What happens is a horrible love triangle between the three characters, resulting in Hong sleeping with the Queen and the King slowly coming to the realization that Hong has betrayed his trust and his royal orders.

This probably wouldn't be a BL story, considering that Hong was probably straight all along and only went with the King's wishes, since he had been groomed at a young age to love the King and protect him with his life.

Both the King and Hong were kids when they first met, but due to the empire and all their rules... I kind of feel as though Hong may have been brainwashed from the start, but what do I know? That was how they did things back in historical times, recruiting children and taking them far away from their families to train and become soldiers for the empire.

Even though the King and Hong had been childhood friends, the final result of their relationship ends in tragedy. I still love this movie regardless of what anyone else says.

The characters felt real, nothing is rushed or forced, the action and fighting is pretty good, the costumes look stunning, and so do the settings. The situations these characters were in helped push the plot forward.

I understand why these characters made the choices that they did as they were desperate in these times, and having a male heir to take over the family name happens to be big thing in Asian culture and traditions.

So, I would have to say the director made a great effort in detail by portraying a realistic, historical drama while focusing on the story. In the end, he actually made you love these characters even more. Overall, I give this film an A+.

If I come up with anymore BL series and movie reviews, I’ll talk about them later in another post. Thank you for reading and have a great day!

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