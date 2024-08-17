Love Tractor (DoReMi) - 2023

Love Tractor is a mini TV series that came out in 2023 and is only 8 episodes long.

It's a Korean BL drama that was adapted from a webcomic of the same name. Don’t ask me if I’ve read the comic, because unfortunately I haven’t. I think you can find it on the TappyToon site. The art style looks pretty good, so I may check it out if it’s available to read.

The story is about a young city man, named Seonyul, who decides to quit college. The reason for this is he doesn't want to study to be a lawyer anymore; it is later revealed that Seonyul has a passion for music and instead wants to be a musician, mostly a pianist.

One dark and rainy night, Seonyul’s car gets stranded in the muddy road. Thinking this was a horror movie I had to do a double take, because I thought I was watching the wrong series due to a mysterious, hooded figure in black. Turns out it’s one of the locals in town, Yechan, who’s actually the total opposite of a serial killer. He’s a big sweetheart, who’s kind and compassionate to everyone he meets.

Seonyul runs away to his grandmother's house that’s far in the countryside, but since she's ill and not at home, her pet dog needs to be taken care of. So Seonyul has no choice but to feed and wash the dog. However, Seonyul’s father keeps calling his phone multiple times.

Seonyul hates his father and refuses to answer it, having already decided not to tell anyone that he dropped out of college due to the fear of his father finding out that he’s gone back to being a musician.

Along the way, he meets one of the farmers, Yechan, who ends up developing feelings for Seonyul. Yechan loves spending time with Seonyul, despite the fact that Seonyul simply wants to be left alone. Seonyul is depressed and trying to find out what he really wants in life after going through a terrible experience in the past.

It’s mostly because of his father’s high standards and ambitions for him. Seonyul feels as though he doesn’t have a choice in the matter in what he wants to do in life and who he wants to love, even if it’s the same gender. He doesn’t have any real friends in the city and has no sense of what a healthy relationship is supposed to look like.

But eventually, as time goes on, Seonyul soon warms up to Yechan's quirky, friendly, caring, and childlike personality. He sees that Yechan loves his job, loves nature, loves helping others, and loves his small town. Yechan may be naive at times, but he’s such a softy. I love Yechan, because he’s always smiling and happy in his work, and he’s got a big heart for animals and children. But he does talk some sense into Seonyul, telling him that he should do what he loves to do, which is to produce music.

This may seem like a boring series to some people looking for all action and explosions, but I really enjoyed this heartwarming short series.

I especially love Yechan; he's hilarious in all his scenes, and him being a farmer is actually the perfect balance to Seonyul, who’s selfish at times and cold towards everyone in town, including children. Yechan may not know everything about the city life and what not, but he has real morals and values that Seonyul seems to be missing.

Yechan was raised by a single mother and knows that Seonyul needs to face his fears and confront his father in the end, because life is short and you only have one chance to make things right again. As someone who never had a father to raise him, Yechan considers Seonyul fortunate to have a family member who isn’t dead yet.

I really love this show as Seonyul finally realizes that there are people in this small town who truly care about him and his goals. Mostly Yechan is his biggest fan. The episodes were not that long either and I went through them pretty quickly. So if you're looking for something good to watch and you're short on time, this series is the one to watch.

Overall, I give this “Slice of Life” comedy and romance an A+.

Takara-kun & Amagi-kun

Takara-kun and Amagi-kun is based off the Japanese hit manga series by Hanage No Mai in 2022. This show was directed by Mamoru Yoshino.

The story is about two polar opposite students having to work together in the school's environmental committee. Now, I haven't read the manga, but I feel that this show is like a parody of all Yaoi and BLs in general––it's freaking brilliant!

The writing and the dialogue in this series is comedy gold. Whoever wrote this is a freaking genius! The show is similar to the “Slice of Life” dramas often portrayed in these type of genres, but with a huge twist. Amagi is the shy, socially awkward cute boy and Takara is the cool, emotionless, popular student on campus.

Their relationship is so odd, funny, and adorable at all times. There were many moments where I had to pause and rewind a scene because it was just out of the blue comedy. It's these WTF comedic moments that really made my day.

They actually had these actors say these lines and I'm not even joking. If they had bloopers to this series, I’d buy and watch it. How these actors didn’t burst out laughing on set is beyond me. I love all the weird, quirky characters. No one in this school acts normal. This to me is an instant classic.

I could literally watch this series over and over again. The comedy alone is good enough for me to continue watching this series, if they decided to have a season two. Since I won't be going into any spoilers let me explain what this series is about.

Takara falls head over heels in love with Amagi, but he’s so emotionless you wouldn’t even know that by his expressions. Amagi is such an expressive and unique character it’s just refreshing to watch and in the end, Takara doesn’t want anyone to get close to Amagi, so they start dating in secret.

You wouldn’t know they were dating, because Takara hardly smiles and Amagi is always running away from something. Uncomfortable situations make Amagi extremely nervous and he runs off. Lol XD! OMG! He’s special everyone. Just give it some time.

Once again, the dialogue is played off very seriously and even the music is so dramatic at times I thought this series was a spoof. Be warned! There is straight up comedy in every scene. Maybe this was the creator’s intention, but I'm guessing they followed the manga to a tee. I absolutely recommend this show and it's an A+ for sure.

Love this series! Every single moment of it is a treasure and I will probably watch it again just for the story, goofy dialogue, weird characters, and instant laughs.

Cherry Magic! Thirty Years of Virginity Can Make You a Wizard?! (2020)

Based on the manga and anime with the same title, this is a Japanese BL series. It was written by Yuu Toyota.

I haven’t watched the anime nor read the manga as of yet, but I do plan to in the future and see if it matches the live action series. I’m sure they made some changes to the adaption, depending on the time and budget that they had. The style of the anime looks all right so far, but we’ll see how it goes. There’s a lot of anime and mangas I need to catch up on––too many to count actually.

The TV series came out 2020, and then there’s a reboot Taiwanese version that came out 2023. Each episode is about 45 minutes long and there's 12 episodes in total. Will there be a second season? I’m not sure. Maybe with different characters, because that would be an interesting concept to continue with. But what do I know? I’m just a nobody. There hasn’t been any announcements of a second season as of yet, which is fine by me.

I actually think it ended on the perfect conclusion so far. So what is the story about exactly? A young man named Adachi suddenly develops a superpower and gift of reading other people's minds, if he accidentally touches them. This all happens when he turns 30 years old. Man, I wish I had this superpower. He soon finds out that an older colleague, Yuichi Kurosawa, has a huge crush on him.

Eventually, what happens is he starts getting closer to his coworker, in order to find out why he likes him. However, Adachi soon realizes that Kurosawa is a genuine and kind-hearted person, who actually means well. The two become more than just friends, but Adachi is extremely introverted to the point he starts doubting himself and his own thoughts and emotions.

It causes a rift in the relationship and he decides to break up suddenly. I think this story perfectly illustrates a realistic dynamic in the two main characters. The chemistry between the two is funny and Adachi also has a writer friend, who's so clueless on romance it's quite comical… despite him being a prolific author of romantic novels. Love all the characters in this series and its story is charming and somewhat compelling.

Kurosawa isn't perfect either and makes mistakes too, even though Adachi idolizes him in every way; Kurosawa is taller, more popular, able to solve difficult problems and so on. Adachi only tends to focus solely on himself, always putting himself down and thinking that he'll never be good enough in this or that.

They're the complete opposites, but they also have their flaws and weaknesses. Adachi is highly creative and has a lot of ideas that are actually innovative and neat, but never motivates himself because of the fear and doubts of failing, which keep him away from attempting a goal.

It's only when Kurosawa encourages Adachi that he finally steps outside his comfort zone and takes a chance to present his ideas to the company that he works for.

I thought this was a really great series and my total score for it is an A+. The story, the characters, and cinematography is really well done.

Our Dining Table (Bokura no Shokutaku) - 2023

Based off the Japanese manga with the same name, it was written by Ori Mita. This series is about 11 episodes long.

So the story is about a young man, Yutaka Hozumi, who is always alone and finds it difficult to eat with people, especially in large gatherings. Anytime his coworkers ask him to hang out with them, he simply refuses.

Instead, he goes outside and sits on a park bench eating his lunch. Yutaka even makes all his meals at home. Due to a traumatic event that happened when he was a child, Yutaka keeps to himself and has very little contact with his own family, especially his older brother and his stepfather.

I won't give away any spoilers, but Yutaka doesn't have a good relationship with his brother and was often bullied for being socially awkward with everyone, including family members. However, one day as he's having lunch by himself, eating a seaweed rice ball, a little boy comes up to him and points at his food.

Seeing that the child is clearly hungry, Yutaka hands over the rice ball to him. When the child starts eating it, he loves it, and Yutaka is surprised since it's a simple meal to create. Tane Ueda is the little boy by the way, who has an older brother. He asks if Yutaka could come over his house and cook for him and his brother, named Minuro Ueda. Minuro can't cook and his food is so horrible.

Yutaka laughs at this, because no one has ever praised his cooking before. Not long after, the older brother, Minoru, rushes over and picks his brother up. Minoru’s upset that Tane ran off without him. His little brother often wanders around the park and many times Minoru is stressed out, having to hunt him down.

Minoru sees how nice Yutaka is to his little brother and asks if he'd like to come over for dinner one day. Yutaka agrees and Minoru asks for his phone number.

Little by little, Yutaka decides to visit the brothers and their father, cooking and cleaning for them. The brothers lost their mother due to an illness and Yutaka only seems comfortable hanging around with them. Eventually, Minoru starts to develop strong feelings for Yutaka. Yutaka is extremely shy and quiet, but he has a very kind heart and is always helpful to the family.

Sensing that Yutaka is just as lonely as he is, Minoru opens up more and then kisses Yutaka. After Minoru confesses his true feelings one night, Yutaka doesn't know how to react to this new emotion. Yutaka’s greatly confused why Minuro would like him in that way, ‘cause he’s a man, and in fear (due to how people would view their relationship) he withdraws from all contact with him and his little brother.

I really love the pace of this drama. It may be too slow for others, but its realistic in its portrayal of how certain relationships grow over time. The story didn't feel rushed whatsoever, but this "Slice of Life" is better than most typical western romances that feel forced and contrived.

Yutaka and Minuro are just regular people, who both went through a traumatic loss in their lives. What connects them is the loneliness they feel and since they have no real friends their own age, it’s quite sad. Once they're together with Tane, the younger brother, it's like creating the family they never had the chance to experience.

This cute story is heartwarming, sad, and full of meaningful moments. It also has lighthearted comedy at times. I really care about these characters a lot and you can tell that the writer and the director actually took the effort and the time in telling a powerful story about loss, friendship, love, and family.

Some people may think this is a sappy BL story, but it's not. It's actually much deeper than that with life lessons and how to cope with loss that everyone could learn from. We could all learn to be kinder to others, because we don't know what someone truly is going through. Life is not all sunshine and rainbows, that’s why I think this story is quite compelling, despite it being a short series.

There was a lot of passion in the making of this and I wish Western media and shows actually took notes on making real dramas. There’s no sex and no graphic imagery. Why are American films and shows so overly graphic in violence and sex? I’d like to know…

It takes time to develop characters that the audience cares about. If people want them to succeed in their goals, even though they are still flawed in some ways, that’s great storytelling. No one is perfect and I think this series shows that regular people in healthy relationships are more than that.

It’s the inside that counts and matters more, not these superficial and shallow things that Western media cares so much about. If you as a writer or director take the time to write a good story and plot, making the audience care about your characters, and wanting to learn more about them, I think you’ve officially succeeded in creating a hit. But sadly, stories like this one don’t get made in America.

Overall, I give this drama series an A+.

Thank you so much to everyone that read this far. I hope you enjoyed these reviews. Maybe I’ll write up a Part 3, but that’ll be a little later.

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