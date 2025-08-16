Author’s Note - I don’t think anyone was expecting me to post on a subject like this, but oh well. The only analysis I refuse to talk about is the one from the book series, Twilight. I don’t like sparkling vampires… >:( This article was written on March 6th, 2006. Hope you enjoy reading!

INTRODUCTION.

VI. TYPES OF VAMPS

F.W. Murnau’s silent film Nosferatu (1922).

The Monstrous Vamp

The first of his kind, a simple vamp with only one intention… to feed. This buff tooth goblin, not exactly so quick on his feet. He has extremely long fingernails, mostly used for scratching the hard to reach areas on his back. His completely bald head doesn’t actually make him a stud for the ladies.

“Anyone who had a hideous appearance, missing a finger, or had animal appendages, etc…people considered a vampire. A person born with a caul, tail, born out of wedlock, or one who died an unnatural death, or died before baptism were sent to condemnation to a vampiric existence after death” (Wikipedia).

Tod Browning’s Dracula (1931).

The Classical Vamp

The romantic and yet influential vamp of them all. He has the ability to hypnotize innocent, naive girls… but their beauty must match his lavish furniture. He sees women as part of his collection of dolls, including youthful boys. He can also change his form to a batty winged bat, werewolf, or a puff of smoke.

“Dracula flaunts his alienation as an aesthetic style. In this he owes nothing to his conscientiously conformist Victorian namesake, but a great deal to a more cultured ancestor” (Auerbach 113).

Lost Boys (1987).

Punk Rock Vamp

A teenage Goth vamp, outgoing and loves partying, becomes more of a drug-addict every night. He dances to heavy metal and kills for the fun of it, stalking his victims in the branches of trees. He favors riding his motorcycle, rather than flying.

“Vampirism in The Lost Boys is no alternative to human society, but an illusion as fragile as a drug trip. Stripped of its hunger, its aerial perspective, its immortal longings, vampirism becomes more perishable than humanity” (Aeurbach 168).

Anne Rice’s Interview of the Vampire (1993).

Compassionate and Lonely Vamp

An uncommon vamp with human-like qualities. He wants a friend and most of all, love. However, he keeps himself distant, even among his own kind, he acts more like an outsider.

“Louie has a strong need to justify his existence and a compassion for mortals unique among vampire. Having human traits makes him vulnerable to others and causes him torment” (Roberts 27).

Anne Rice’s Interview of the Vampire (1993).

Selfish Aristocratic Vamp

This vamp could care less about those around him and loves to see people and vampires suffer. He can read the minds of others well, but he prefers the taste of those who are much worse than himself.

“Lestat’s remorselessness and cruelty parallel Dracula’s. He tells Louie that peace will come to him only when he accepts his vampire nature” (Roberts 27).

Blade II (2002).

The Vamp Killer

The first African American vamp, half human and half vampire hybrid. He has a passion to slay his own kind, due to anger management problems. He constantly will mediate on the meaning of life and may experience flashbacks from his long forgotten past.

“Blade has been kicking around the comic book world for nearly twenty-five years. Lee (the creator) believed that Blade possessed two characteristics that made him an attractive character: an African-American, who has a dark side” (Berardinelli 2).

Underworld: Evolution (2006)

Modern Feminist Vamp

This female vamp finds herself fleeing from prosecution, after befriending a werewolf. She feels that everyone, including humans have the right to live and should be treated equally. She protects those she loves and shows a variety of emotions than any other vampire.

“Stoker’s openly admires such (traditionally masculine) traits in women as intelligence, resourcefulness, and a taste for adventure, and recognizes and deplores the limitations an oppressive gender code has placed on their lives” (Bryon 70).

II. STYLE/CLOTHING

His eyes moved slowly over the finely tailored black coat he’d only glimpsed in the bar, the long folds of the cape, the black silk tie knotted at the throat, and the gleam of the white collar that was as white as the vampire’s flesh.

He stared at the vampire’s full black hair, the waves that were combed back over the tips of the ears, the curls that barely touched the edge of the white collar.

Proairetic would deal with the action of the boy’s eyes, looking up and down at the vampire’s choice of apparel (ACT- the moving of his eyes). The cultural reference would include that finely tailored black coat = refined and sophisticated individual, (REF- the fashion of dress). Louie, an aristocratic by blood maintains a stylish, chic look that modern American upper class gentlemen = the kind of displaying of appearance.

“Two technological breakthroughs of the 1790’s also dramatically altered the composition and quantity of trade through New Orleans. The introduction of an improved process for refining sugar led one season to a wholesale substitution of sugar cultivation for indigo on plantations. Second, the cotton gin, which transformed the highly labor-intensive step of removing seeds from raw cotton into a speedy mechanical process. As cotton cloth became the nearly universal standard for wearing apparel, English factory demand for cotton greatly increased” (McNabb 10-11).

The black silk tie knotted at the throat… represents my code of elegance. Not everyday men wear black silk ties to work. Black silk tie (most likely expensive) = for those types of vampires, who have extra money in their pockets. Louie’s cultural background, not really specific, but in Louisiana he farmed two indigo plantations on the Mississippi River.

“Both Creoles and Anglo-Saxons welcomed the end of Spanish rule in 1803. The Creoles regarded Spain’s political rule as threatening their French heritage, although prominent Spanish families eventually married into the Creole ‘aristocracy.’ Louisiana Purchase removed the political barriers to the development of New Orleans’ natural economic and situational advantages” (McNabb 10-11).

He stared at the vampire’s full black hair… At that time period most men didn’t cut their hair that often and kept it long. Code of the vampire = very long and wavy hair means a cultural style of that era. The waves that were combed back over the tips of the ears, the curls that barely touched the edge... Nice and well-kept hair = trait of most vampires, has that feminine look which appeals to women, but highly significant in all cultures. (REF; White collar = working class people or clergy of today).

Louie has always been a white-collar type of vampire or he disguises himself to fit with the norm as he did with the aristocratic class back in 1791. Working class seems more reasonable for the modern society, because vampires need to blend in to survive and hide from other humans.

White collar that was as white as the vampire’s flesh… vampires = living dead, walking dead, so pale = common feature. Code of the trait = characteristic of typical vampire theories/myths. More about that in appearance…

V. BEHAVIOR/TRAITS

But then the vampire smiled almost wistfully, and the smooth white substance of his face moved with the infinitely flexible but minimal lines of a cartoon.

Traits of vampires have evolved over the centuries. Vampires, creatures of the night, as they call them have specific behavioral and characteristic patterns, which provide symbolic code of their way of living. Vampires live in total darkness. Sunlight = death. Garlic = death. Stake in the heart = death. They can fly, cast no shadows, and change form such as turning into a werewolf or bat.

Some cannot enter a house, unless he or she has an invitation. Vamps often have pale skin, drink blood to sustain themselves, and sleep in coffins. All vampires have one thing in common, everlasting life.

“The word Upir as a term for vampire = ‘Upir Lichyj’ (Wicked Vampire). Upir, from psychopomp, once originated from a spirit, which accompanies the soul of a dead person from the grave to the afterlife” (Wikipedia).

Hatred for crucifixes does not always apply to the new and modern vampires of the 21st Century. Louie, the vampire, doesn’t mind crucifixes and actually enjoys looking at them. The year of his past life takes place in New Orleans in 1791, in the prime of his life. (SEM- vampire (hematophagy), one having unnatural powers, heightened bodily functions, and/or the ability to physically transform).

The vampire smiled almost wistfully… (ACT; Louie smiled almost wistfully), vampires don’t normally smile or show emotions of happiness or grief.

“Non-verbal communication codes- appearance sends messages about personality, social status, and, particularly, conformity” (Fiske 68-69).

The smooth white substance of his face moved with the infinitely flexible but minimal lines of a cartoon… (ACT; face moved with infinitely flexible) Facial expression = broken down into the sub-codes of eyebrow position, eye shape, mouth shape, and nostril size.

“Can determine the expression of the face, and it is possible to write a ‘grammar’ of their combinations and meanings” (Fiske 68-69).

Code of the vampire = smooth white substance) flaky or dead skin, almost powdery-like…could consider deadly.

“Only the vampire could produce such an intensely erotic panegyric: certainly, it is the most seductive of all fictionalized monsters” (Gelder 62).

Lines of a cartoon… Meaning miniature expressions and youthful complexion. (REF; cartoon) Cultural codes- children mostly watch cartoons, because in a way = simplistic shapes or forms that do not complicate the mind of a child. Cartoons distort reality = not realistic. Louie’s face = that of a cartoon, since a vampire = half dead, half living.

He equals a distortion of reality, a disfigurement, so seeing him as a vampire doesn’t appear to be real, even for the boy (the interviewer) himself.

“In vampire stories, fundamental dualisms occur—life and death, spirit and flesh, male and female—which have served traditionally to constrain and delimit the excursions of desire between vampiric transgression” (Bryon 100).

III. APPEARANCE

The vampire was utterly white and smooth, as if he were sculpted from bleached bone, and his face was as seemingly inanimate as a statue, except for two brilliant green eyes that looked down at the boy intently like flames in a skull.

19th Century vampires in Europe often thought they resembled hideous monsters rather than the debonair, aristocratic vampire, which made popular by later fictional treatments. Believed to rise from the bodies of suicide victims, criminals, or evil sorcerers, though in some cases an initial vampire thus “born of sin” could pass his vampirism onto his innocent victims.

Vampires, being already dead, do not need most normal things for human life, such as oxygen. They often have a pale (for vamps from literature and cinema) or ruddy (for those from folklore) appearance and their skin, cool to the touch from the perspective of humans.

The vampire was utterly white and smooth, as if he were sculpted from bleached bone… (SEM- Pathology = a rare illness that disrupts the production of heme.) Bleach, a powerful substance that can transform anything it touches into pure white, mostly used for taking out stains in clothing. (REF; bleached bone) Cultural code, describing the reference of Louie’s dead-like appearance = to that of a dried up bone.

“This hereditary disease makes anyone sensitive to sunlight that they can get a sunburn through heavy cloud cover, causing them to avoid sunlight—although for vampires the idea of being harmed by sunlight is purely fiction” (Wikipedia).

His face was as seemingly inanimate as a statue…(SEM- inanimate as a statue- lacking emotions or facial expressions) Vampires hardly show their expressions, the living dead have really nothing to live for. They can die, but they do not dread it. Once the human side dies, they = a predator feeding on its prey. Code of the vampire, emotionless = survival.

“In most vampire tales, the fact that a character who’s a vampire, is gradually discovered—a secret that has to reveal over time. The analogy with homosexuality as a secret erotic practice works in two contradictory ways. On the one hand, the point about sexual orientation is that it doesn’t ‘show’, you can’t tell who is and who isn’t just by looking” (Gelder 63).

Two brilliant green eyes that looked down at the boy intently like flames in a skull… Louie’s eyes, makes him stand out from the rest of many other vampires. Unlike, the vampire Nosferatu, Louie’s green eyes makes him beautiful and so does his well-defined lack of features. The first vampire = Nosferatu, a corpse-like, fanged, and long-nailed creature, who resembled that of a goblin, rather than a man.

“The lofty statue, the long, sallow face, the slightly projecting teeth, the dark, lustrous, although somewhat somber eyes. Varney’s eyes (Nosferatu) is suspicious, but they don’t give his character away; in fact, they are astonishingly mobile” (Auerbach 28-29).

I. THE INTERVIEW

“Do you see?” he asked softly. The boy shuddered, lifting his hand as if to shield himself from a powerful light. “Now, do you still want the interview?” the vampire asked.

First of all, before I begin… the title Interview with the Vampire leaves the reader questioning. What interview? What vampire? And who? What kind of interviewer? Young? Old? Middle-aged? What kind of vampire? Wise? Evil? Or both? Of course this question will not have answers until we read the first two pages, but even then…still more inquiries.

Does this vampire have a name? What about the interviewer? The Hermeneutic code already states itself. (Her- what discussion could a human and vampire truly talk about.) Something life changing? Something with a moral? What time period does this story take place? And exactly how long can this vampire converse with a human, without killing them?

(Vampirism = practice of drinking blood from a person/animal), used in terms to refer to leeches, mosquitoes, mistletoe, bats, ticks, etc.

“English vampire comes from German Vampir, in turn from early Old Polish *vaper’ (where q = nasal a, and both p and r’ = palatalized), in turn from Old Slavic *oper (with a nasal o) or Old Church Slavonic opiri. The Slavic word, like its cognate netopyr’ (“bat”) comes from the PIE root for “to fly” (Wikipedia). Now, do you still want the interview?” the vampire asked.

As if he had a sixth sense that the reluctant interviewer would not continue. He felt that the boy had fear and would run away, did he know this, it doesn’t tell. Known to us, readers, that tension stands between the two.

“Connotative signifier = what we perceive from the sign’s image, the hidden meaning of the context of these words” (Fiske 44).

The mental image of what would refer to it, the Now and the do you still…does the boy want to proceed or does he want to flee? That in itself = (HER; Will the interviewer stay or leave?), which one will he decide and what will the outcome result in?

“The sign composed of signifier (physical existence of the sign) plus signified (mental concept) = signification = external reality or meaning of that sign” (Fiske 44).

The way the vampire says, Now, do you still want the interview? = the giving of meaning to the boy and how he understands (how the boy perceives it). If the boy didn’t understand, he would never have hesitated or he might have asked the vampire to repeat himself, if necessary.

But he didn’t, and so the vampire keeps on talking = referent, the connection to the relationship of the two and their symbol to the sign, the imputed relation, symbolizes a casual relation between thought (reference) and symbol. (ACT; the boy shuddered), actions meaning trembled, shaking, and also fear. (ACT; lifting his hand as if to shield himself)

“Gestures (or kinesis)- the hand and arm = the main transmitters of gesture. They closely coordinated with speech and supplement verbal communication. They may indicate either general emotional arousal or specific emotional states” (Fiske 68-69).

The boy feels anxious in the presence of such a being, always symbolic to what a vampire represents = fear of the unknown.

IV. PARAGRAPH

Interview with the Vampire

The vampire was utterly white and smooth, as if he were sculpted from bleached bone, and his face was as seemingly inanimate as a statue, except for two brilliant green eyes that looked down at the boy intently like flames in a skull. But then the vampire smiled almost wistfully, and the smooth white substance of his face moved with the infinitely flexible but minimal lines of a cartoon. “Do you see?” he asked softly. The boy shuddered, lifting his hand as if to shield himself from a powerful light. His eyes moved slowly over the finely tailored black coat he’d only glimpsed in the bar, the long folds of the cape, the black silk tie knotted at the throat, and the gleam of the white collar that was as white as the vampire’s flesh. He stared at the vampire’s full black hair, the waves that were combed back over the tips of the ears, the curls that barely touched the edge of the white collar. “Now, do you still want the interview?” the vampire asked.

Copyrighted © 2006