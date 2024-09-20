I've just discovered this new feature today on Substack. Although I've returned from my break this is still pretty cool and I'm glad to see that they're adding more to the site and app.

Check it out! I guess these are my highlights for the summer.

Highlights

☕ I read the most in the morning 💌 I subscribed to 14 new Substacks 📽️ I watched 427 minutes of video ❤️ I liked 23 posts 💬 I left 8 comments on posts 📜 I scrolled 929 meters in Notes 🕵️ I discovered 22 new posts via Notes

Top Substacks

News and videos you can’t see anywhere else. Top post this summer: Libs of TikTok Takes Down Leftwing Journalist

My personal Substack Top post this summer: Europe is at a tipping point of no return

Decades ago, I escaped the Islamic world and came to the West. Many don't know how good the West is, or how fragile. I fight for the restoration of what made the West great. Top post this summer: Trump Derangement Syndrome Draws Blood

Share your own Summer Recap

You can see your own summer recap in the Substack app. I’d love to see what you’ve been reading.

Get my Recap

Anyhoo, I think this is a good way to bring attention to other people's articles and what interests we may all share.

I don't know if I’ll be doing this often on a weekly basis, but we’ll see how it goes. ☺️

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