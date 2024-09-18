So this is something completely new I've never seen before on the Substack App.

Is this for like notes that are too long or maybe if people want to start journaling their experiences with their cellphones instead of a computer monitor…? 🤔

Very impressed indeed! I had no idea this even existed until today.

I wonder if this will go in my notes section or my main page? Lol XD! 😅

Please bear with me as I have no idea about this cool feature and I'm very curious to try it out for the first time ever. Is this a long enough post?

I do love to write a lot. 🤓✒️

Also, please don't forget that I do have a main official site at nightmarishreality.com just in case Substack or Minds goes down in flames or if I'm kicked out, banned, censored, shadow-banned, whatever! You name it, I’ve been there. 🙄

I plan to have that site running for at least 8-10 years, including a new website that's for my upcoming project. Still setting it up and deciding how it will look.

So, we shall see how everything works out in the end.

Thank you so much for reading this far. I really enjoyed this new experience and sharing it with everyone.