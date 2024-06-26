(Seuwiteuhom - 2020)

Sweet Home is an extremely popular Korean TV show that deals with horror and is based off a webcomic novel of the same name. It consists of two seasons with a third season coming out soon, July 19, 2024.

I'll be discussing the first season, which is my favorite. I have serious mixed feelings about season two, but I'll explain that later down below.

If you don't want any spoilers, please don't read any further. I'm going to go into some details about the plot and characters.

So the story is set in modern day where our main character, Cha Hyun-Su, is moving into an apartment complex that's rundown. Hold up… let's backup a little, we first get a flashback scene of heavy snow and a bunch of military men, holding their weapons up while a helicopter puts a spotlight on a man with tattered clothes.

Present day… Hyun walks to the front of the apartment and almost gets beheaded by a sharp blade that comes flying at him. It got loose from a weed whacker once it touched a rock, since one of the security guards happened to be maintaining the lawn in the front. In an instant, Hyun who nearly lost his life, looks up and notices the guard's odd behavior.

The security guard runs up and apologizes to Hyun; however, he starts asking him questions about who he is and where he comes from. He asks Hyun if he’s the new tenet. Hyun just nods and walks away. The guard continues with the yard work as if nothing happened.

Once Hyun passes the lobby, where he goes to his room, we see other people going on about their daily lives. The security guard comes back at the desk soon after. A female resident brings him a white styrofoam box and tells him there’s some fish inside that a friend had brought in from this morning's catch. She gives it to him as a gift.

The guard thanks her and she walks away… as soon as he opens the box, he sees all the dead fish and a horrible smell enters his nose. He gets a terrible nosebleed and closes the box immediately. The security guard is terrified, but he doesn’t say anything. Meanwhile, Hyun is in his room, depressed. It is soon revealed that Hyun's family died in a horrible car accident recently, and he is the only survivor. He doesn't have a job and spends his days playing video games alone in his room.

There's a knock at the door and Hyun goes to check out who it is. The same security guard from earlier that day shows up at his door… but his behavior is a lot creepier. As soon as Hyun opens the door, the guard quickly offers him a soda as a gift. What I love about this series is the creepy tension between the characters and the suspense throughout.

There's a lot of characters to keep a track of, so be mindful when watching this show. But this opening scene sets up the entire thing. Hyun is deeply disturbed by the guard's weird smile and takes the drink out of his hand, but the security guard wants to hang around him and talk. Hyun tells him he’s busy and thanks him for the soda.

Once Hyun closes the door, he looks through the peephole and the guard keeps staring at the door. I don't know why this scene stuck out to me, but the guard acts very predatory. Hyun is about 19 years old, so he's not a child… but he has an innocent, baby face.

Hyun, who’s suspicious of the guard’s intentions, throws the soda in the trash… later on, he decides to go to the roof to commit suicide. But when he gets there, he sees Lee Eun-Yu, a beautiful ballerina, stretching her legs and practicing a dance. She stops after stepping in some gum and then looks around, seeing Hyun up ahead. She’s rude, cold, and blames him for messing up her shoes, but Hyun doesn’t say anything.

He steps down from the ledge, suddenly changing his mind. There's another host of characters in this series, but the main ones off the top of my head are Yoon Ji-Su, a female bass guitarist and Eun-Hyuk, who is Lee Eun-Yu’s older brother, who wears glasses and is studying to be a doctor.

Pyeon Sang-Wook is a mysterious contract killer with awful burn scars on his face. There's other minor characters such as Ryu Jae-Hwan, who is a young aspiring model. Son Hye-In is a middle age woman with a Pomeranian named Bon. A Christian man, who tries to invite the guitarist to church and to know about God.

At first, they made the Christian weird, but he actually ends up to be my favorite character in the entire series. It’s a shame we don’t get Christian characters portrayed in a positive light anymore in Western media these days, especially in a horror show.

Don't get me wrong, but this show is bloody as hell and extremely violent and graphic. As things start to get worse for these characters due to a virus mutating everyone into monsters of various types, the residents find themselves trapped inside the complex with nowhere to go.

I don't want to give everything away, but the story of survival and trying to work together is a central theme to this series. Hyun is infected, but doesn't show any signs of anger, but his arm turns into a giant black wing, which he uses to kill the monsters, who are trying to eat his friends.

What I really didn't like about this series is the background music is typical American soundtracks and I was like, "What is this generic pop or rock song doing in here?"

I won't knock them too hard, but the first season of Sweet Home is incredible. You find out not all the monsters are evil, like Hyun, and some other ones found in the building. Not all humans are good either; most are selfish, cruel, violent, and only care about themselves as the world goes to Hell.

It was realistic and the storyline was addictive with action-packed scenes. Each scene was well thought out and the lighting is great too. I loved every minute of it. My sister and I binged watched the entire season in a couple of days. There's only 10 episodes that are each about an hour long. It's not too long and not too short. The perfect length and the special effects are really good.

The creature designs and fight scenes are unique, depending on the type of monster they encounter. Not much is explained about the virus, but it grants the person a particular wish or a curse. It goes a little something like this...

Hyun wanted to die and commit suicide, but the virus in his body will not allow him to die. So Hyun is kind of immoral now, but at a price. A military spy, who’s a female soldier, sees the potential in Hyun as being the cure and the solution to figuring out how the virus infects people and why. Season one ends on a huge cliffhanger, so when I heard that season two was coming out, I was very excited to see what would happen next.

Season two released on Friday, December 1st, 2023. And let's just say the first three episodes are fast and action-packed but after that… it completely drops off a freaking cliff. The remaining characters, who you were rooting to survive from the beginning... most of them are all gone, except some minor ones you don't give a damn nor a hoot about.

We're introduced to a set of new characters and military soldiers living inside at a broken down stadium, and that's when I started to lose interest in the story and didn't care about any of the new cast members. They’re all going to die horrible deaths. I don't know what they were thinking, because you have a compelling male protagonist and outstanding male villain, who are both so interesting and opposite of one another… the show literally stopped showing them after three episodes. Time goes by, but there's no explanation on how many weeks or years have gone by.

In addition, random characters just sneak out of the stadium whenever they feel like, completely on their own with one handgun, and there’s like a thousand or more monsters outside in the wilderness. The lack of realism as no one would be this stupid enough to venture so far from the safety of the military and their multiple weapons, it was too hard for me to ignore.

There's so much story that happens off screen that I was quite disappointed, because it’s as if they were rushing through major parts of the story to save on time. There’s only 8 episodes. The military soldiers go from place to place to find supplies and the creatures they encounter are still unique, but when the monsters came at them in large groups they all looked like Transformers, except with junk/trash attached to them.

Every action scene was the same thing over and over again. You have monsters in the water, you have monsters in the ground, and monsters in the air… but your male protagonist is missing in all these action scenes? Hyun is missing for more than 80% of the show and is seen literally near the end of the season… and he suddenly can't fight when he's needed the most. This is not the first time either, he loses a huge battle with the main villain in episode three. Hyun gets infected by the villain and turns into stone. Like WTF??

After that, there's no mention of how he survived the infection or how he got out of that situation... did he break out of the stone? Because they never show it! As if everything happened behind the camera and we are not given any flashbacks about it whatsoever. He doesn’t even mention it… almost like he forgot what happened. But why did he forget? I really hate season two. What a wasted potential!

Why introduce new characters that we have no connection to… and when they die, there's no emotional impact of their deaths, because they're just random NPCs in a video game. Until season three comes out, I will not give my overall score. But right now, the series is hanging around a C-.

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