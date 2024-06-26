Don’t Sleep Journal

Don’t Sleep Journal

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Koltin Scott's avatar
Koltin Scott
Jun 26, 2024

Sounds like they probably got the Protein Monster right. Shame they flubbed on the delivery of Season 2. The Webtoon is freaking awesome.

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