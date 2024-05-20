Seeing as Stripe is a no go for me with the issue of payments, I've given up and I'll just keep a record of all my writing/editing progress on Substack and my official website (nightmarishreality.com) instead. I think self-publishing books on Amazon and Books2Read are the best two choices in my view. That doesn't mean I won't post chapter previews or stop completely on posting teasers or trailers, etc.

Whatever you want to call it, none of my sites will offer payments or donation options. Just buying my book is good enough, rather than worrying about all these stupid yearly subscription fees and monthly headaches. I am fed up with these services. Buying a book is so much easier, it's one and done!

Me trying to figure out these subscription prices…

I do plan on publishing my third book (Nightmarish Reaction) in the Nightmarish Reality Series; I've been putting it off for years now, since I had written it in 2015. Blame it on me, because I had been burnt out completely from editing it—that and a host of problems with commissioned artists and other projects that failed for a number of reasons. No budget, not enough money, not enough of this or that, disappearances, etc. You name it! It happened.

Now that I'm on vacation I can finally get some actual work done. I finished all my tasks last week, except for one. I have to fix my glasses and check my eyes at the clinic, because it's hard for me to stay glued to a computer screen for more than an hour or even all day. My eyes actually get bloodshot and I feel as though I may pop a blood vessel.

I can't handle the blue light or even bright light for that matter. One of the reasons I use a Supernote in general is due to less eyestrain. I also have a bunch of journals (regular notebooks) on my bookshelf, but to retype them on a keyboard has been an absolute pain. Can't stand it, but I believe I have everything typed out or photocopied by now after a decade or more of writing.

So no more pens, pencils, and paper notebooks anymore. Not for me in a long time, which is why I bought a SN in the first place, because it's so much easier to convert text into a rich formatted document. Probably the best innovation in my life.

Not to mention, I had been using Dragon Speaking Naturally (speech-to-text programs) for some time... despite it never getting my words accurately, not even once, and the software had constant crashes nonstop. But whatever. Somehow, dealing with carpal tunnel and typing was the only option available to me.

Until, I saw a video on Youtube about E-ink tablets and the different models, sizes, and price ranges. Grant it, it's not the cheapest route, since these things are quite expensive, but I figured it was worth the investment. We'll see how reliable it is in a few more years. I've had mine for at least a year now and I love it. No technical issues last year. The only two problems happened recently and that is with GoogleDrive and OneDrive. I'm not a fan of Google or Gmail, or any Google product because they're always glitchy as heck.

Google has not been useful in awhile now. OneDrive is still kind of new to me, but Microsoft has been around the block and I trust them more than I do with Google. Google's software is crap. To make a long story short--I would never trust Google with all my personal files and information.

Let's just get that out of the way. I've heard of so many horror stories about Google locking people out of their gmail accounts and even their smart homes for the slightest reason.

Anyway, back to the point I was trying to make. Supernote only has two saving options for me and that's Supernote Drive and Dropbox. So now, I only save in these two locations.

I had four possible safe zones, but due to updates or changes in their policies both GoogleDrive and OneDrive will not connect whatsoever in transferring files. GoogleDrive actually blocks the Supernote App and OneDrive ignores it completely by saying permissions removed/missing, which is odd.... seeing how I didn't change app permissions under the security folders.

I’m guessing eventually maybe only one app will be available in the near future when all these companies switch their policy guidelines, without a single moment's notice. There was no public announcement given about crossing their red tape in terms of contract services. Apprently, Supernote agents/representatives, who I've contacted yesterday, just found out about it to like everybody else.

I have a feeling GoogleDrive isn't going to be fixed anytime soon. I don't even think Google cares about their clients, even if they got a bunch of complaints about their app blocking other third-party applications, because of 'security protocol.' Google has displayed its blatant hypocrisy more than once, so I may not use their services any longer, depending on how this situation unfolds.

Anyhoo, I'll be here in my room editing and writing in solitude on my Supernote. Take care, everyone. I hope you guys have a great day. Thank you for reading.

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