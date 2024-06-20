It is not the critic who counts; not the man who points out how the strong man stumbles, or where the doer of deeds could have done them better. The credit belongs to the man who is actually in the arena, whose face is marred by dust and sweat and blood; who strives valiantly; . . . who at best knows in the end the triumph of high achievement, and who at worst, if he fails, at least fails while daring greatly. ~ Theodore Roosevelt

It's been raining a lot these days and since things at work are finally slowing down, I actually have some free time to myself. I had some issues coming up with a title for this topic indeed. I think writers and authors should be able to freely write and discuss whatever they want to as long as it's reasonable. If a writer wants to talk about certain political issues, whether it's about race or history then they should be able to do that too.

Now, if it's a historical drama they should also stick to the facts and shouldn’t embellish by changing the race of a real person. This is why I’ve always been a fan of the History Channel and documentaries, especially if it's during a specific time period. An example of this would be like the 50s or if it has war related themes about a particular place, where real people fought and died.

Fantasy can be anything as long as its creative and the same goes for adventure stories. I have no problems with other genres being in the mix. I’m not talking about feedback, such as constructive criticism that helps improve your writing and fix grammar mistakes. What bothers me the most is when lazy people or those who've never contributed or written anything at all (a book, a script, or a play) have the gall to tell me (and many other writers) not to write about our experiences, because it's too scary or too controversial.

First of all, I don't write for shock value by the way; however, if another writer wants to do that then why can't they? It may not be my kind of genre, but stop telling creators, artists, and writers how to think and feel. Another story that comes to mind is when I mention I'm writing a horror story and people automatically assume that the characters in my story are those from my work or my own family members.

Can we stop thinking that horror writers must be psychotic murderers themselves. When did writers suddenly become lumped up with serial killers? That’s what I want to know. This was mentioned by someone I once knew and he thought all horror writers wanted to secretly kill off their family members and coworkers.

Where he got these crazy ideas or thoughts in his head is anyone's guess. Many times he told me not to write at all, regardless if it was simply a movie, TV, or a book review. He really was that disturbed by me writing, and yet never asked nor wanted to read any of the articles or books that I had written over the years.

He would always say he wasn't a good reader anyway... and till this day, his assumptions made me very angry. I did stop writing, because of him and my own family members saying nothing I wrote was ever good enough anyway.

Which is why I find that writing has always been a dilemma in my life. Once I wrote a recipe book and then printed it out, after three months of working on it. One of my own bosses at work nearly stole it and wanted to present it as hers. I was absolutely devastated, but when she left early that evening, I went into her open office and got it back.

The only reason I brought it to work was to share it with one of my coworkers, who loved baking as much as I did. In return for my goodwill, she handed it over to my boss, who was curious about the recipes herself. Luckily, I got wind of it after a close relative of mine told me to go get it back. How foolish I was, but I learned something from it. The next day, my boss comes rushing toward me and asks where my recipe book was, the one that was on her desk. I told her I threw it in the trash, destroying everything and all the evidence of it having ever existed, even the pdf files on my computer.

I told her it wasn't that great of a book anyway, even though that was a straight-up lie. I had worked on that recipe book for several hours; I formatted it every day after work for three grueling months, and stayed up at midnight to get it done with strained, bloodshot eyes. I designed the cover myself and the interior with pictures, including detailed instructions. My boss was definitely shocked to say the least and walked away, in a state of utter confusion, saying, "Are you serious?"

After that, I vowed never to show any of my works to any of my coworkers ever again. It was just a recipe book, but someone was so eager and ready to snatch it from me real quick, trying to take the credit for my hard work. That’s why I have a hard time sharing anything with people, especially close friends and coworkers.

The same people who devalue the hours, the tears of your efforts and struggles writing down mere words are the same ones who are most likely jealous that you can discuss these ideas in ways people can understand. They simply don't want to see you succeed in your goals or in life for that matter. That's another reason why I stopped listening to other people's opinions. I just don't care anymore.

Stop listening to people who tell you that you’re not good enough to be a writer. For the haters, stop telling writers what we can or cannot do with our time. Stop telling me what I can or cannot write about in my own stories. I'm so sick of it right now. If critics don’t like it, please write your own damn story.

Writing about this was difficult for me to discuss and I had to think about it for a few days, because after looking at my past drafts (the unfinished stories) I began to realize those people were wrong. I had to let go of my past and all the ones who let me down and hurt me with their words. I know I shouldn’t have let those negative comments get inside my head. People should really mind their own business, but I’ve moved on now.

I think that's why struggling writers and artists have such a hard time in this world; we’re often misunderstood by everyone and society as a whole. Being told you're never good enough to be this or that does take a toll on someone's mental state. It makes some creators burn out fast and then lose interest in the hobbies that they loved so much.

That's the burden of being the only creative one in the family when most of your siblings are engineers, nurses, or doctors. Though one thing is true, not everyone is going to make a living from it. If you do focus on good storytelling, maybe you might find a little success here and there. You just never know.

I love writing about things that are somewhat based on what I've experienced, but I'm not going to preach to people and call them bigots either for not liking my book(s). Some stories are not for everyone and that's fine too. I'm okay with having a smaller or niche circle.

It's also not my place to force people to read genres they have no interest in reading. Just like people who tell me I shouldn't write that book have no business telling anyone what to do. We could all learn a lesson that controlling what people think, write, or say is wrong in every way.

Freedom of Speech is having the ability to speak your mind. Freedom of Expression and Thought is having that ability to express yourself in a free society. Once we lose our freedoms, it's just a matter of time... art, books, and all creativity dies in the process.

So write that book or draw that comic, because one day you may not get that chance again. Do it for yourself and not because someone told you what you should or shouldn’t do.

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