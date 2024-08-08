Don’t Sleep Journal

Don’t Sleep Journal

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Daniel Meegan's avatar
Daniel Meegan
Aug 9, 2024

Say your peace by all means never mind the trolls they're like fads soon fade away 🥱🫣😱

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Frank Baron's avatar
Frank Baron
Aug 8, 2024

Loved your post! Ultimately, we have to be honest with ourselves. I live my life that way and will not apologize to anyone for my opinions. People can like me or not. I don’t care anymore. I’m too old, lol! Liberals and Conservatives can both be very blind. We’re each entitled to our own opinions. Though, I do find a tendency of Liberals to be very emotional people which prevents them from seeing or even to listen to an opposing opinion.

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