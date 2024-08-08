No book is genuinely free from political bias. The opinion that art should have nothing to do with politics is itself a political attitude.” ~ George Orwell, Why I Write

Should writers post political memes or tweets on X? Should they remain quiet or face being "canceled" by the mob (whether it’s the "Woke" or not). Are they allowed to speak about topics they are passionate about? Is it worth losing money on book sales, getting death threats, and the list goes on and on.

I've thought about this topic for awhile now for several weeks and months. I know several authors who I follow share their political opinions on X: Stephen King, J.K. Rowling, Andy Ngo, Tommy Robinson, Anne Marie Waters, Dr. Bill Warner, Matt Walsh, and Ayaan Hirsi Ali.

I used to be a fan of King's novels when I was younger, enjoying some of his works such as The Green Mile, The Gunslinger (The Dark Tower Series), Hearts in Atlantis, and On Writing: A Memoir of the Craft. But for the last few years, I started reading King's bizarre tweets…

Not only that, but the constant ramblings of how evil Trump is, the talk about Christians/Republicans being the crazy ones, gun control laws, and Ron Desantis (the governor in Florida), I've decided to boycott his books.

Every. Last. One. Of. Them.

My small collection of his books have been placed in the trash, because now I see him as this evil, green gremlin. He’s not willing to hear another side of the story; his political beliefs are so obtuse and abhorrent––they aren’t grounded on common sense nor based on actual facts and truth.

Makes it very difficult to even read a chapter of his book in one sitting, since his persona is so engrained into his written work and novels. I'm actually disgusted by his character throughout this whole ordeal, especially in a public political spectrum. Even the actor from Star Wars, Mark Hamill, who played as Luke Skywalker… ugh! It’s all I can say about that.

Is it because they’re getting older that they’re just losing their minds? Do they have so much money and fame now that they’re completely out of touch with reality and the audience they’re supposed to be catering to? I have no idea why any writer or actor would use their platform to spread so much hate and division, including misinformation. To even insult half of your audience by calling them “racists” or “right-wing extremists” just seems so egoistical to me.

The fact that Stephen King (as a biological man) ignores basic biology and science in general is alarming––I’ve come to the ultimate conclusion that I will never read another book from him again. Not ever. You couldn’t pay me to read his books and write a review on them. Not even if it was a million dollars.

I think this is one of the reasons why some actors (very few indeed) and writers refuse to even remotely talk about controversial issues, especially the hottest one. Politics. I often find myself talking about this subject on a constant daily basis.

Politics.

Why is it such a hot button topic? Just seeing the hostile, volatile reaction from Leftists having meltdowns across the globe is enough to wonder why this is the greatest question in the world…

Why can’t we discuss politics in a polite manner that’s reasonable and sensible?

I think you know the answer to this one.

Because we can’t. One side uses violence, the other does not.

It's practically everywhere, even in my workplace. I’ve had to keep my mouth shut at work due to fear of losing my job. We shouldn’t have to be afraid to talk about these topics, but with the way I’m treated online most of the time by Liberals, Democrats, Muslims, and Feminists I find myself at a crossroads. Online I’m banned (mostly shadow-banned) and censored. I’ve had to leave Wordpress, Facebook, Instagram, Youtube, Gettr, Gab, and even TruthSocial.

As an author of two published books, I’ve had to put disclaimers just to warn readers that the characters’ point of views and opinions don’t solely reflect the author. I want people to be able to separate the two––but I know that’s not possible.

I know that I want to focus on character building, but characters who have different belief systems, believe in God, religion, and faith… are now seen as offensive apparently. Evil is evil and good is good. Wrong is wrong and right will always be right.

I used to never bring up politics at all, but now that we’re all living in an upside down world, “Clown World,” I feel as though I really have no choice but to pick a side. The LGBT Agenda, DIE (DEI) and “Woke” nonsense happening across entertainment and throughout education… it’s suddenly become a “War” that I never wanted to be involved with in the first place.

Often, I find myself torn between the two worlds. Reality and fantasy. It seems reality is weirder than fiction now. What would be the point of writing this novel, since we’re technically living in something ten times worse? “Clown World” haunts me every waking minute, every hour, and every day. How do I separate the two (reality vs. fiction) when people are constantly talking about it day in and day out?

J. K. Rowling got into this huge controversy, because she simply believed in biology and that men can't get pregnant, which is still true to this fucking day. Men have a penis and women have a vagina.

Men are men, women are women. Transwomen are mentally ill men. I’ll say this until the day that I die. I even focus on these topics myself in my very own books, and I’ll probably be banned for even discussing the issues of mental health. I love talking about controversial issues and I think we should discuss it from a creative angle and standpoint.

Here are some of J.K. Rowling’s most recent tweets, especially about the Olympics in France 2024.

Quite frankly, I agree with her 100% and I’m not sorry about it whatsoever. And you know what’s truly funny about why I say this, is because I’m not even a fan of hers. I haven’t read any of her Harry Potter books whatsoever and I haven’t watched the movies either. Yet, what she says is the truth. Men and women are completely different in terms of biology. The Left trying to “cancel” this woman is beyond absurd for merely stating a fact of life.

I may have to start buying J.K. Rowling’s books in order to show my support for her, because after reading her replies to crazy Leftists, she’s absolutely freaking hilarious. I think the hatred that she’s getting from both sides is ridiculous though, but nothing surprises me in "Clown World” anymore. Some people have said that J.K. Rowling supported the Left from the start and the whole “they eat their own” is coming back to bite her in the ass… maybe that’s true in some way.

People aren’t perfect and we make mistakes. I was blindsided by the Democrats for years, but after I got red-pilled by Trump and Conservative News, I woke up real fast to the horrors of the world. Literally, I had the rose-colored glasses on for much of my life, thinking everything was okay all around me.

How very wrong I was. Taking off those colored glasses is like waking up from the Matrix and looking at everything through another point of view. That horrific feeling of absolute shock is a state of mind that I will never truly forget.

In fact, I was never the type to get involved in politics until recently. About ten years ago. With the illegal immigration, skyrocketing crimes, cities in chaos, and what not it was hard for me to ignore these things… because they’re going to effect me too, in the long run. I couldn’t put on the rose-colored glasses anymore even if I wanted to––they were shattered completely.

I can’t smile and pretend anymore. The facade is broken.

Just because something bad happens in one city, in another state, doesn’t mean it can’t happen here too. Just because it happens in another country overseas, thousands of miles away, doesn’t mean it can’t happen here in America. That kind of thinking got my gears going, and I’m heavily invested into posting political memes and commentary. Although, my real genre of writing is comedy, dark satire, horror, and psychological.

I’m not a horror writer in a traditional sense of the term, because I used to write actual plays and scripts… but they were dark due to my sick, twisted sense of humor.

Now that we’re living in “Clown World,” everything’s changed.

Fiction is now becoming reality.

Once you’ve been red-pilled, it’s hard to turn off the floodgates of information and focus on writing a “carefree” book about regular things nowadays. Dating, teen dramas, the guy next door, etc etc. Romance seems very “carefree” indeed.

It’s not that I don’t want to, but my political beliefs are now pushing its way into my works. When I look back at the books that I’ve published, even though I don’t want to be going backwards, I was in a whole other mindset then. It’s been very difficult for me to go back to that mindset again. As I’ve gotten older, I’ve matured… but the younger me was very angry back then.

Maybe I’m still angry now. Maybe I haven’t changed at all.

I guess most would say I’m “experimental,” since I love talking about multiple genres and topics. I often don’t stick to one genre all the time, like most writers do. However, I find myself struggling to focus on writing a novel these days that doesn’t have any political bias.

However, I’m going to try (I’m saying this term loosely) to keep the two distinct voices separate. But there’s no guarantee that I won’t offend someone down the line.

Just writing about this topic alone probably offended a bunch of Snowflakes already. Their minds have exploded with rage. At this point, I don’t think avoiding politics is something a writer can truly avoid in their entire life or even forever.

At the rate at which we’re going, every author is going to be “canceled” or “banned” for what they said or did twenty-something years ago. Even death can’t stop it. You think dying is going to make people talk less about you?

Think again.

I mean, just to name a few “Canceled Authors” since we’re nearing the topic of “Book Banning.” Look at Dr. Seuss and how they’re canceling him. H.P. Lovecraft, even though he’s the Father of Horror, look at his dog’s name. Don’t Google that. Look at how badly people talk about Harper Lee, To Kill A Mockingbird, and she only wrote one book in her entire life.

As the world starts hating the “truth seekers” and the “truth tellers” we writers and authors are being forced to choose a side. Which side do you pick? And maybe it’s technically too late to really prevent the inevitable … however, living like a hermit away from society and all the troubles of the world isn’t going to help you either.

Speaking of which, since I happen to be a writer, I’ll continue discussing the issues people don’t want to hear about nor listen to. My real goal in life is not to be a “people pleaser” and something that Aristotle would probably say, “My final cause.”

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