This is my blog about Netflix’s Stranger Things.

If you haven’t watched my previous three videos, I suggest you watch them now before you continue.

I won’t be going into the history of Stranger Things nor the characters nor the theories, because I honestly don’t care anymore.

I just wanted a place to put all the funny memes, people’s reaction videos, tweets, news, interviews, and AI Parodies into one blog.

You know, for historical records. In case people wanted to know how this popular TV series died… all because of Wokeness and LGBT Propaganda.

That’s it.

If I find any more memes, I’ll post them here as well. 😁

Links To My Videos And Honest Reaction:

Funny Memes About Stranger Things:

Someone tweeted this picture and how they wanted this to be the final ending. lol xD!

The Power of Rainbow Friendship…

People are asking where the money went or was it just a Money Laundering scheme?

Some are saying the ending is just as bad as Game of Thrones or even worse…

Ceo at Netflix Headquarters…

People's Tweets On X (Twitter) About The Finale Of Stranger Things:

Once again, where were these flying bats at?

Good question…where did these characters go?

Funny Videos, People’s Reactions, And AI Scene Parodies Of Stranger Things:

I had posted some of these on my Substack, but I’m going to post a lot more. Enjoy!

News And Actors’ Interviews About Stranger Things:

Is This Where The 400 Million Dollars Went To? Advertising?

These drones look pretty cool, especially for advertising and all… but maybe the Duffer Brothers should’ve spent that money on a better script and paid writers to help them come to a final conclusion that wasn’t such a convoluted mess.

How Stranger Things Should’ve Handled Will’s Coming Out Scene:

My only favorite AI scene that re-edited Will’s Coming Out and it’s ten times better than the original. Just my two cents.

My Final Thoughts About Stranger Things:

Netflix should’ve ended Stranger Things on Season 4. Others say that Season 1 was enough and that’s the only one you should ever really watch.

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