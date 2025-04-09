I’ve decided to post some Political Islam Cartoons, because apparently a lot of them are banned or censored. Not all of them, but certain ones I can’t find anymore on Google and Duckduckgo search engines. I had to go through my own stuff from 2017… I know I have way more. If I do find them, I’ll add them here to the list.

Muhammad cartoons are especially hard to find (very rare), but I do have some of them. That’ll be for another day and time.

I wonder why that is…? 🤔

Save these on your computer and share them. Please, use them. Hopefully, these may shed some light on Islam and Muslims. If I am ever banned from Substack, please go to my official websites nightmarishreality.com and my sister site, flashrenegade.com. Both are up and running and are considered my backup sites, in case anything were to happen to me on Substack.

Okay, let’s begin…

The treatment of Muslim Women under Islam and Sharia Law.

How Mainstream Media treats Christians, but ignores Muslims who kill gays.

Banned cartoon in the UK depicting the Muslims as foxes and well… attacking and killing off the white chickens. This could also imply the Muslim Grooming Gangs as well, where British white girls were raped brutally by Pakistani Muslim Men.

It’s NOT radical Islam, it’s just ISLAM.

Why is it that none of the Middle Eastern countries accept their own Muslim refugees, eh?

Obama ignoring the deaths of countless Christians when ISIS was going around and killing them, during his 8 years in the White House.

After the Orlando Pulse Nightclub shooting by an Islamic Terrorist (Omar Mateen), who killed 49 people and injured 53 others, Obama ignored it and said it had nothing to do with Islam.

How Islam promotes and encourages Pedophilia. The shopping of little girls…

Things that’ll never happen…EVER!

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