So, this will be my last one… unless I can think of something else to write a post about. Maybe I’ll do one on BLM and Antifa or what not. We’ll see how it goes and if I can find enough of them to put in a post together.

All of these memes, pictures, quotes, facts, and cartoons are all about Biden, his debates, his policies, his failures, and so on. Joe Biden will go down as the Worst President in History right next to Obama. There was a lot I had over the years… I’m sure there’s more that I missed as well. I’ll add them to this list if I ever find them. Enjoy! 😆

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