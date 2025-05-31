Political Cartoons And Memes About Kamala Harris
All About Kamala and her drinking...
There’s a lot more cartoons and memes of Kamala Harris, but I think this will do for now. If I ever find anymore that are really good… I’ll be sure to add them later on.
I have a special surprise at the end of this post that I think some people would like. Hope you guys enjoy and have a great day! 😁
This video of Kamala Harris and the actor (Molly Shannon) from Superstar (1999) is the Most Cringe Of All History––Of All Time.
Don’t know why anyone thought this was a good idea. It made her look completely out of touch with reality.
In addition, she can’t even act to save her own life, and not only that… but this comedy skit seemed downright rude addressing Catholics in this manner. All of it just seemed fake and artificial. Nothing was genuine about her. 😬
The only way I survived through any of Kamala’s speeches was watching Estee Palti’s videos afterwards. Her Kamala impressions brought humor and wit during this dark time. Absolutely love her videos. These are the best ones I’ve found. 🤣 ❤️
Kamala Harris and her interview with Drew Barrymore.
Kamala reading her tweets on Twitter (X).
Kamala practicing her lines for her TV skit with Obama and Michelle.
Kamala talking about how “Woke” and “Wokeness” is great.
Kamala mad at Hillary Clinton for messing up everything.
Estee Palti telling Kamala to find some new words, so she can be Unburdened By What Has Been. lol xD
Kamala after the election. 😂🤣
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We dodged a MASSIVE bullet. Thank God Almighty we elected Trump, for all his flaws. She would have finished off the Fundamental Changing of America that Barry Hussein Soetoro and his Communist Masters wanted and still want.
Hilarious. But all to true. Let’s not forget if she think she’s running for CA governor. Yikes