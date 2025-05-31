There’s a lot more cartoons and memes of Kamala Harris, but I think this will do for now. If I ever find anymore that are really good… I’ll be sure to add them later on.

I have a special surprise at the end of this post that I think some people would like. Hope you guys enjoy and have a great day! 😁

Real pictures of all the black men Kamala Harris put in prison for money. Majority of them were in jail for smoking weed, minor drug charges, and some were actually innocent.

Kamala Harris isn’t black (African American) at all. She’s half Indian and Jamaican, but the Mainstream Media kept calling her the First Black Woman to run for presidency. Of course, she went along with it.

This video of Kamala Harris and the actor (Molly Shannon) from Superstar (1999) is the Most Cringe Of All History––Of All Time.

Don’t know why anyone thought this was a good idea. It made her look completely out of touch with reality.

In addition, she can’t even act to save her own life, and not only that… but this comedy skit seemed downright rude addressing Catholics in this manner. All of it just seemed fake and artificial. Nothing was genuine about her. 😬

The only way I survived through any of Kamala’s speeches was watching Estee Palti’s videos afterwards. Her Kamala impressions brought humor and wit during this dark time. Absolutely love her videos. These are the best ones I’ve found. 🤣 ❤️

Kamala Harris and her interview with Drew Barrymore.

Kamala reading her tweets on Twitter (X).

Kamala practicing her lines for her TV skit with Obama and Michelle.

Kamala talking about how “Woke” and “Wokeness” is great.

Kamala mad at Hillary Clinton for messing up everything.

Estee Palti telling Kamala to find some new words, so she can be Unburdened By What Has Been. lol xD

Kamala after the election. 😂🤣

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