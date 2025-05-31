Don’t Sleep Journal

Don’t Sleep Journal

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Christopher Messina's avatar
Christopher Messina
May 31, 2025

We dodged a MASSIVE bullet. Thank God Almighty we elected Trump, for all his flaws. She would have finished off the Fundamental Changing of America that Barry Hussein Soetoro and his Communist Masters wanted and still want.

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Mary Lou Tringali, PhD's avatar
Mary Lou Tringali, PhD
May 31, 2025

Hilarious. But all to true. Let’s not forget if she think she’s running for CA governor. Yikes

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