So, here are some of the political cartoons, tweets, pictures, and memes of the Democrat Party that I’ve collected over the years. I do have some about the Republicans as well, but my main focus is one party.

It involves everything you could imagine: Libtards, Pro-Palestine Colleges, Race Riots, dealing with California’s screw-ups, mass illegal immigration, election cheating/voting fraud, COVID, the issues with FEMA, and a lot of other problems in general. I know I have way more, but once again I have to find them. lol xD!

Maybe I will do separate posts for the LGBT Agenda and BLM/Antifa, including a post dedicated to Kamala Harris. 🤣 Some of these memes may pass over to the following posts. I just gotta organize all my files and pictures.

Hope you guys enjoy and have a great day. 😁

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