Political Cartoons And Memes About The Democrats
All about the Democrat Party...
So, here are some of the political cartoons, tweets, pictures, and memes of the Democrat Party that I’ve collected over the years. I do have some about the Republicans as well, but my main focus is one party.
It involves everything you could imagine: Libtards, Pro-Palestine Colleges, Race Riots, dealing with California’s screw-ups, mass illegal immigration, election cheating/voting fraud, COVID, the issues with FEMA, and a lot of other problems in general. I know I have way more, but once again I have to find them. lol xD!
Maybe I will do separate posts for the LGBT Agenda and BLM/Antifa, including a post dedicated to Kamala Harris. 🤣 Some of these memes may pass over to the following posts. I just gotta organize all my files and pictures.
Hope you guys enjoy and have a great day. 😁
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Great collection!
Ok, you had a lot of good ones. Here are my favorites.