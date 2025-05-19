Political Cartoons And Memes About Hillary Clinton
All About the Clintons...
I figured why not do a post on the Clintons with cartoons and memes. It’s been awhile since I even talked about them, especially Hillary Clinton. If I find more that are really good, I will surely add them here. ^_^
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Wow! Thanks for the memories!
We didn’t even see the Confederate flag displayed on her bookshelf or any of her misdeeds as First Lady of Arkansas. When Democrat civil servants in your own state hate you AND your husband…that’s a CLUE.
Once his momma and brother were dead, they never returned to Arkansas