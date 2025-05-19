Don’t Sleep Journal

Don’t Sleep Journal

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Constance
May 19, 2025

Wow! Thanks for the memories!

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MissMacInTX
May 20, 2025

We didn’t even see the Confederate flag displayed on her bookshelf or any of her misdeeds as First Lady of Arkansas. When Democrat civil servants in your own state hate you AND your husband…that’s a CLUE.

Once his momma and brother were dead, they never returned to Arkansas

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