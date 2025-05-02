Political Cartoons About Obama
Cartoons about Obama, the Liar in Chief.
I just wanted a place to post these. You may have seen some Obama political cartoons in my last post about Islam. He’s in there quite a bit. I still can’t find some of my favorite ones, but I’ll keep looking. I’ve added some Michelle memes in the mix as well.
Gee, I wonder why people think he’s a Muslim? 🤔
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Obammy IS a political joke!! He’s proof of how affirmative action can elevate the shittiest garbage to the highest office. We have too many other examples of affirmative action at work trying to destroy our Country, like letitia james, cory booker, stacy abrams… etc. Pretty sure we all know who has used the system of a helping hand to promote themselves far above those of us who have worked our asses off just to pay our bills. When I was a struggling single mom there wasn’t anything to help me with furthering my education or training for a better job.
Thank you for the truth. Just read about a month ago obozo was getting millions in kickbacks for disastrous Obamacare. DOGE.
Obama was in Wuhan lab in 2015 with Fauci and Melinda gates with $5 million taxpayer’s money for covid. They knew Killary would lose election and were determined, with gates, to sink Trump.