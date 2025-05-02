Don’t Sleep Journal

Don’t Sleep Journal

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Mom2theCorps's avatar
Mom2theCorps
May 2, 2025

Obammy IS a political joke!! He’s proof of how affirmative action can elevate the shittiest garbage to the highest office. We have too many other examples of affirmative action at work trying to destroy our Country, like letitia james, cory booker, stacy abrams… etc. Pretty sure we all know who has used the system of a helping hand to promote themselves far above those of us who have worked our asses off just to pay our bills. When I was a struggling single mom there wasn’t anything to help me with furthering my education or training for a better job.

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Constance's avatar
Constance
May 2, 2025

Thank you for the truth. Just read about a month ago obozo was getting millions in kickbacks for disastrous Obamacare. DOGE.

Obama was in Wuhan lab in 2015 with Fauci and Melinda gates with $5 million taxpayer’s money for covid. They knew Killary would lose election and were determined, with gates, to sink Trump.

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