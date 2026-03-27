Peaceful Muslims Are Irrelevant

This is an old news clip, but still a very powerful one from Brigitte Gabriel. I believe this was after the Benghazi Attack where four American soldiers and Ambassador Chris Stevens were killed by Islamic Terrorists.

Hillary Clinton ignored their calls for help and refused to offer backup, letting them die there alone.

One Muslim Woman asks her a question but then says how everyone portrays all Muslims and Islam as bad when they have “Peaceful Moderate” Muslims and 1.8 billion followers of Islam.

How can they fight with weapons against an Ideology? How can they address this issue if you don't address it Ideologically?

What Brigitte Gabriel says will go down in the history books.

We must throw Political Correctness in the garbage where it belongs.