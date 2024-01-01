This was published March 29, 2020 and had to be rewritten, since I lost it after closing down my old site. Has been tweaked a little.

Sorry, this was a bit delayed in the making. I should’ve had this review done yesterday, but with me being sick, exhausted from work, and all this stuff going on... it’s been one of those days. 🤣 Anyway, I'm not going to let it stop me from writing this review. In fact, I love this movie and I enjoy discussing the many things on what I loved about it.

Stupid trolls be trollin' me, since they have no life.

Now, that things have settled down somewhat, I can finally get this movie review over with. I'll try to keep this short and sweet. However, I really love this movie and I might ramble just a tiny bit.

If you haven't seen this film before and don't want any spoilers, please don't read any further!

Parasite is a 2019 South Korean film directed by Bong Joon-ho. This movie was so good that it won four awards in total: Best Picture, Best Original Screenplay, Best Director, and Best International Feature Film. That's a lot of awards, folks. This is also another reason why I prefer watching foreign films/TV shows over Hollywood movies/TV shows. Sadly, they don't make original movies like this anymore.

Parasite solely focuses on a family of four (the Kims), who are dirt poor and struggling to make ends meet.

The film shows much of their lives, living paycheck to paycheck and squandering their money on useless things.

The Kim family are always down on their luck and live in the poorest section of town, basically in a basement of an apartment, with a toilet that is positioned higher than them. It's a very strange and unpleasant place full of curvy roads, twisted hilltops, and a bunch of weird angles. They live below everyone and everything.

Every night, drunk men urinate next to their only window, which is their view of the outside world. Ki-taek, the father of the household, often throws buckets of water at the drunken idiots almost on a daily basis.

The Kim family used to have a job, where they would fold pizza boxes everyday. However, they get into trouble and then fired by the manager... due to the fact that they are using old, used boxes found in the trash. They can't even do their simple jobs right, trying to scheme their way to make a quick buck or two.

They can't even get good cellphone signals, so they must always climb up by the toilet in order to make calls or receive text messages. It's sad and funny all at the same time.

This was a hilarious scene.

Anyway, to make a long story short... the son in the Kim Family, named Ki-woo, has a rich friend who's leaving town for a few weeks. His friend tells him to become a tutor for the Park Family, since Ki-woo is a great teacher who helped him pass all his final exams.

Ki-woo agrees reluctantly and decides to take the job, since he needs the money.

The town is so unique, depressing, beautiful... and looks like something out of a comic book.

As soon as Ki-woo finds the address to the Park Family's home, he's in for a treat. The Park Family is super rich and wealthy; they have a lovely teenage daughter and a young son, who doesn't talk to anyone. Ki-woo decides to tell his sister, Ki-jung, and she thinks of a plan to become a psychologist/artist to mentor the Park's smallest child, named Da-song.

Little by little, the Kim Family slowly creep into the Park's Family lives and home... the father, Ki-taek, thinks of a plan to get rid of the chauffeur, who drives the family around town.

Then, the mother, Chung-sook, gets the maid of ten years kicked out by making her ill... Chung-sook gets hired and becomes the cook/maid of the Park's household.

The Kim's think they won the lottery... but it may be too good to be true.

As soon as the Kims move into the Park's big mansion, that's when their plan starts to head for the worse and nosedive.

The original maid, who used to work for the Park's family for ten something years, comes back to the house in the middle of the night. She begs the Kim to let her inside and they do it, not knowing that she has a deep, dark secret. The maid, who is also a schemer, knows that the Kim Family are lying about their credentials and that their identities are a fraud.

The maid leads the Kim Family to a bookcase in the back room, and eventually reveals that her husband has been living in an underground basement for many years. Apparently, she and her husband owe millions of dollars to these loansharks, who had threatened to kill them both if they didn't get all their money back.

Eventually, a fight ensues and they get in a very heated exchange. The schemers start fighting each other, because they need the Park's Family money and home to survive... much like leeches.

One of the best scenes ever!

I'm not going to spoil all the details and the final ending, because that would ruin it for those who'd want to watch this movie. Overall, I was pleasantly surprised by this film and the characters. Loved the characters in this story. They felt so real and even though they did horrible things to each other, you kind of understand why they're doing it. Their actions have huge consequences, which results in their untimely downfall.

I think Parasite deserved those four awards and it's just a great film to watch. There are some horror elements in it, dealing with the dark side of humanity and how far people are willing to go to get what they want.

They did have intense creepy scenes that never left your mind... I thought those were pretty effective and well-shot.

My score for Parasite (2019) is an A+.

Don’t forget to visit my main website The Nightmare Never Ends and Movie & TV Reviews.

Visit Movie & TV Reviews

Leave a comment