Don’t Sleep Journal

Don’t Sleep Journal

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Palworld Part 1

Come with me to Palworld.
W.D. Lady's avatar
W.D. Lady

This was very difficult to upload and edit using the Kapwing software... this is like the 8th video I’ve had to fix and although it’s not perfect, the last ones were awful, because it wasn’t saving the changes I was making. As soon as I fixed one issue… another issue would pop up and I’d have to start all over again.

I think the Internet or their server just couldn’t handle the large file size nor the quality. The dialogue matches, but the sound effects and some of the video is a little off as if it’s lagging. So much lag at times, so maybe that’s a server issue.

I do hope you guys enjoyed my video and I hope to make more soon. Don’t know if I’m going to make them any longer than 47 minutes. It’s a lot for my computer to take.

Anyway, you guys have a great day and see you later! 🤠👍

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