This review was written probably in January of 2018 or 2019, but has been rewritten due to losing my websites last few years. Pacific Rim (2013) is one of the last films I've seen in an actual movie theater and I've watched it twice.

So, let's get started then.

Pacific Rim came out July 12, 2013 and was directed by Guillermo del Toro.

If you don't know who Guillermo del Toro is, he's one of the few best directors left in Hollywood. He's directed the Shape of Water and Pan's Labyrinth, which I seriously need to do a review on, 'cause it's the creepiest and scariest film I've ever seen up to date.

The goat man and that skinny eyeball hand creature still haunts me to this day...

Anyway, Guillermo is known for his creativity and he focuses on a lot of horror/fantasy elements in his films. I watched Pacific Rim (2013) on the very day that it was released in the movie theater. I watched it with my father and then a second time with my sister. It's the best, robot action movie I've ever seen in a long time, and it's still one of my favorite films. I'll give you a couple reasons why I loved this movie, and then what I really hated later on.

This movie wasn't a big blockbuster hit, which is a shame, but I think when the trailers for Pacific Rim came out... a lot of people didn't really know what it was about or some people didn't seem that interested in it. The budget of this film is actually $180-$200 million, which is surprising for this type of film. Pacific Rim (2013) only made a profit of $400 million.

I think many people thought this would be a lame version of the Power Rangers movie, and there just wasn't enough advertising for this film, in my opinion. Grant it, the theater was still packed on opening day... however, I think there were a few problems with certain characters and plot that might have resulted in this film losing popularity, even though it did get a sequel, which is even ten times worse.

What I Loved About Pacific Rim:

#1 - Giant mecha robots fighting giant Kaiju monsters.

Giant freaking robots and giant freaking monsters in a death match!

I mean, it's pretty obvious why I went into the theaters to see it. The plot wasn't overly complicated, and yet I'm so thankful for a simple storyline instead of the Woke bullshit we get every single day.

But it didn't disappoint me with those fight scenes. Guillermo is a big fan of Japanese anime and Japanese manga, especially Gundam Wing.

He wanted to pay his respect to that Mecha Genre and he did an excellent job doing justice to this film. Studios, this is why you need a really good director, who has an eye for detail and actually gives a shit about what he's doing. Which leads me to the next thing...

#2 - The attention to detail and the cinematography in this film is quite amazing.

Just look at the lighting, the armor, the rain, and everything is just wow.

The picture above is from the movie and when you look at the level of detail in this one photo, it's breathtaking. Guillermo knew exactly what he was doing and with the budget they had, I was very impressed with the overall visuals of this movie.

My favorite scenes in this movie are all the rainy, night shots in the city and the final underwater battles.

There's just something about taking a giant boat and hitting a Kaiju across the head that brings back such sweet memories.

#3 - The Kaiju designs are creative and innovative.

Just look at the pores in the skin, the wrinkles, the scales, and it looks so real...

The artists and programmers, who made these creature designs, are extremely talented. These Kaiju monsters aren't seen anywhere else, and don't look similar to anything I've ever seen before, even in anime.

Each one had a different name, like Knifehead and Leatherback. Some Kaiju could spit out acid or grow wings. All these creatures had different personalities and certain traits that set them apart from one another. That was a plus in my book, which made this film even more unique.

Last one...

#4 - The Two Main Characters & The Captain

Mako vs Becket

I love the actor Charlie Hunnam (as Raleigh Becket) and actress Rinko Kikuchi (as Mako Mori) for the two pilots, who control Gipsy Danger, and work as a team. They had great chemistry and guess what...? They are not romantically involved either.

At the end of the film, after they've faced life and death, they do not kiss at all. There's not one touch or smooching throughout this film. Which is interesting as well. However, they both treat each other as equals and they both have strengths and weaknesses.

I loved that they were both compatible and not one person was overpowering the other. Mako is not this superhuman Marie Sue and neither is Becket as a Gary Sue. Yes, he is strong sometimes, but when he lost his brother in battle and nearly gave up on everything, it showed that he has a human side to him as well, which is compelling to me.

He may be idealistic at times, but he's also charming and actually a positive male lead throughout this entire movie. I loved that Mako isn't perfect either, especially when she experiences a childhood trauma that makes her not able to pilot the Gipsy Danger. However, she overcomes that trauma and they (the male and the female pilot) work together to defeat the Kaiju monsters that are destroying the cities.

I also love the Captain played by Idris Elba.

He's so sexy in that suit.

What I Hated About This Movie

#1 - The Two Most Annoying Scientists In the World

You guys knew this was coming...

I can't stand them and I don't like them in this movie. Yes, it's nice they end up having a bromance later on, but they were overacting way too much. If they had toned these two characters down a notch, I'd probably enjoy it a lot better. Grant it, my two main leads and sexy Captain was enough to make me mute these two out of the film entirely.

Whatever you do, don't ever Google these two in the search results, because apparently they're gay now...

Don't know how that happened, but in the world of Tumblr... these two are a thing now...

Just wrong on so many different levels...

#2 - Some of the characters have horrible speaking accents and were not well-developed due to time restraints.

I just didn't care about these two at all...

I'm not blaming the actors whatsoever for trying, but these other side characters were not working out for me. The two Australian guys, the father and son duo, had awful speaking accents, including the Russian pilot duos, and I didn't care about the Asian characters dying a horrible death either.

It's a shame I didn't care about these minor characters, because we're not given enough history or time to develop them properly. So their deaths weren't that powerful to me, even though they had some incredible Mecha Designs and cool functions, plus features. I just felt they were more like background characters for decorations. They had some pretty cool death sequences though, so I guess that's somewhat all right.

Anyway, my total score for Pacific Rim (2013) is a B-, which is still not bad.

I suggest that everyone at least watch this movie once or twice, if you have some free time and just want to have a fun action flick. At least with this film, you never have to worry about politics or SJW Cancer being shoved down your throat every five seconds.

Now, moving on to the sequel...

Pacific Rim: Uprising (2018)

Man, this movie is just Godawful... a Godawful disaster is more like it.

I'm going to be brief with this one review, because it's so freaking bad and I don't remember the story nor the plot...I don't want to remember all of it. This was a huge disappointment in so many ways and I'm so glad I didn't watch this in the theater. From the trailers, it looked like a shitty version of the Power Rangers. Let's be honest here... all the fight scenes in broad daylight makes the threat of the Kaiju monsters appear less threatening...

In fact, these day scenes made the Kaiju look rather cartoony and super fake.

What is this crap? Power Rangers 3.0?

I especially didn't like any of the characters. The main character Becket is not there... no reason is given as to what ever happened to Becket. Mako is there for a short time, but she dies in the most stupidest way ever. Guillermo did not direct this film at all and it clearly shows. The director who did this monstrosity is Steven S. DeKnight. He's directed Angel, Daredevil, and Spartacus.

Don't know what the fuck the studio was thinking, signing up Steven S. DeKnight to direct this sequel.

None of these characters are likeable nor relatable.

DeKnight has no creative spark nor talent that even comes close to Guillermo's vision. They basically killed this franchise off, because this could've been so much better. There was potential, but nope... they didn't give a shit about it. I guess they love not making money with this bullshit.

The special effects and attention to detail is no longer there.

Just look at this shot and it's not even comparable to the first movie.

The plot and the story doesn't make any sense either. We're introduced to these new characters (too many of them) so quickly that we don't have any clue who the freak they are or where they came from. The main girl character is whiny and annoying as hell. There's no chemistry between the pilots. I think some of the actors just didn't want to be in this film. Period.

Our main male protagonist is a lazy, selfish brat and I just didn't care if he lived or died. He was not a compelling character and neither was the female pilot. None of the characters stood out to me. It's as if they weren't even trying to act (lack of emotional drive and direction from DeKnight) and it felt more like a soap opera from CW.

This was a trainwreck from start to finish.

Who the hell is this, why should we care, and where the hell did they even come from?

The only good thing about this film was that the two scientists from the previous movie have seriously toned down a lot. They're actually quite good, and if only they had that same low energy in the first film, I would've loved them.

Also, there's this plot twist that's so out of the blue it makes you go, "Huh?"

Overall, my final score for Pacific Rim: Uprising is an F.

Please put me out of my misery of having to explain this shitty film in detail.

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