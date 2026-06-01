Author’s Note - This is a free-style writing and it’s just a short story I’m working on. There may be some grammar and writing mistakes. This story will contain adult content, BL/Yaoi, violence, and very dark themes.

TOXIC AND DANGEROUS LOVE

I woke up, shivering from the cold floor. My vision was still blurred and trying to get up felt like an impossible task to do. There was no way I could lift myself off the concrete ground.

I had no energy whatsoever and even though I had no clothes on, I wished for death. Only death would bring me the peace I needed, but there was no way I could kill myself here in Nowhere Prison.



My breathing was faint and slow--maybe I was finally suffocating in this confined prison cell. What did I do to deserve this horrible fate? Not only that but didn't Zeus say that my father died? How did he get that information?

I became more concerned for my mother. She'd be alone now, wondering why I hadn't left the prison nor shown up by now. Mom would be waiting for me at the house.



Would she think I was back in jail for some unspeakable crime? She would be completely heartbroken. I wouldn't be able to forgive myself if anything happened to her as well. She'd die of a broken heart and the stress of losing us both, her husband and her son.



“Mom... I'm so sorry.” I whispered, almost too weak to speak.