Author’s Note - This is a free-style writing and it’s just a short story I’m working on. There may be some grammar and writing mistakes. This story will contain adult content, BL/Yaoi, violence, and very dark themes.

NO PAIN, NO GAIN

I was awakened abruptly by someone splashing a bucket of cold water on me. It was like being hit by a strong icy current and my feet were shaking from the shock of it all. My head still drooped downward and I felt as though I’d suffocate. My long, black hair completely drenched and soaking wet, and my breathing was heavy as I tried to cope with my new life in Nowhere Prison.

Still nude and chained to the ceiling and walls, my hands were firmly restrained above me as I attempted to break free. It was practically of no use. My muscles ached and I was freezing from head to toe, hyperventilating.

“Why am I not dead?” I thought, shivering nonstop.

It wasn’t like I could help myself, and no matter how hard I tried to remain positive there was a dark, deep sinking feeling that I would be trapped here for all eternity.

Zeus was watching me the entire time, unamused by my suffering and anguish. I was like a small, fragile yellow canary to him—trapped in a cage for his own amusement. Zeus was the cat and I was his prey. Like most felines they always played with their food first before eating them.