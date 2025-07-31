Author’s Note - This is a free-style writing and it’s just a short story I’m working on. There may be some grammar and writing mistakes. This story will contain adult content, yaoi, violence, and very dark themes.

WELCOME TO HELL

Sweat poured down my face, back, and chest as I tried to free myself from the heavy iron chains. I was completely nude and blindfolded in a dark, prison cell. I couldn’t see anything in front of me; however, I knew my time was running out. Any moment now the Warden, Zeus, would come back to check up on me. I didn’t know what to expect anymore, that much was true.

My head was spinning with flashbacks of Miro warning me about the disappearances of inmates, and then back to Zeus. It was Zeus who had first welcomed me to this Hellhole, called Nowhere Prison. Miro had told me that once you enter this unknown and hidden place, you’d never return. If only I’d listened to him and taken his story more seriously.

But what exactly could we do about it? Warn the guards? By now, it was far too late for that. Before we arrived Nowhere Prison, Miro’s sentence was done and he was supposed to be leaving the state jail—tomorrow was his last day. Miro had often mentioned how much he dearly missed his orange-striped cat, Toro.

I was patiently waiting for my sentence to be done in two more weeks, so I could go home already. There had been rumors spreading around the state jail about Nowhere Prison, but I thought it was simply a ghost story. My feet, still chained to the ground, were starting to ache nonstop, and I didn’t know if I’d be able to handle standing upright for another twelve hours. I thrashed again, but my breathing was erratic.

Am I going to die here? I thought. Will I never see sunlight again? Will I never see my parents?

All of these thoughts were flooding inside my head as I tried to come up with a plan. It was useless. Nothing came to me. I was truly defenseless and helpless no matter what I did. Left to the mercy of the Warden, Zeus, who had none.

I remembered the snapping sound of the leather belt on my skin. There were many bruises all over my body, because of his ongoing beatings. Zeus had whipped me over and over again for two hours straight, until I couldn’t take it anymore. I eventually passed out from the pain and shock of it. My back and buttocks were bright red and oozing with blood; there were over a hundred lashes, because I didn’t want to give into Zeus’ bizarre demands.

“You see, I’m looking for a new partner in crime to help me run things around here in Nowhere Prison and you’re just my type, Kit…” Zeus said in my ear.

Felt him licking the blood off my chest and I suddenly flinched at the mere thought of his depraved touch.

I had the gag in my mouth, but I couldn’t scream even if I wanted to. I had temporarily lost my voice in the chaos of everything. I couldn’t get Zeus’ deep voice out of my head; it was constant and too vivid to stop thinking about it.

“If you remain by my side, I’ll go easy on you,” Zeus said, walking back and forth in the small cell.

“All you have to do is obey me for all time, and do every single command without questioning my authority… I will give you your freedom, Kit. But you must swear to me that you’ll never leave Nowhere Prison. Forget everything about your old life. Forget your parents.”

I gulped, trying to find my words.

This sounds like a trap… I thought. What if this whole thing is a setup and I’m being tricked into doing something illegal? Is he yanking my chain? There’s always strings attached to any kind of contract and agreement. I wonder how Miro is doing—is he going through the same torture as well? Is he still alive?

Zeus noticed that I wasn’t responding back and got impatient with me. He didn’t like to wait. His hand quickly removed the blindfold off my face, and then the gag was out of my mouth. The one light in the cell was so bright, it stun my eyes and everything was just a blur to me.

Then, I saw Zeus in the shadows. He had his arms folded and was tapping one of his shoes on the floor. Zeus was well dressed in his blue guard uniform; he had on white gloves and nicely, polished black shoes. I looked directly into his piercing cold, blue and silver eyes. His long white, silvery hair seemed to glow unnaturally.

“Well…” he asked, leaning forward.

I coughed at first, trying to find my voice. My throat was scratchy and I was thirsty from not drinking any water for several hours.

Zeus came closer to me, wanting to hear what I had to say. I spat directly in his face.

“NEVER. I’D RATHER BE DEAD THAN TO OBEY YOU.” I yelled, without fear.

Zeus calmly wiped his face with his hand and took a step back in what seemed like surprise. However, my bravery wasn’t enough to remove that wicked smile on his face though.

“That’s the first time anyone’s ever said that to me…”

“Sorry to hear you’re disappointed,” I said, growling. “Where’s Miro? What have you done to him, you bastard? If you touch him––I’ll kill you!”

“Why are you so worried about him? Maybe you should worry about yourself first.”

Zeus grabbed me by the hair, yanking hard.

“Let’s see how you survive on your own, without food and water for the next few days…”

“I’ll never be your fucking lapdog. Go fuck yourself.”

Zeus seemed impressed. “You sure are feisty. But you’ll give yourself to me in no time. No one lasts more than a month here… eventually, you’ll go mad, just like everybody else.”

“I’m not like everybody else.”

“That’s what I love about you, Kit. You’re different from the rest, but in time, you will soon figure it out… no one wants you and you have nowhere to go. This prison is your home now. You belong to me.”

I smiled at him, even though I was still weak from my injuries. “I’ll never be yours. I’ll get out of Nowhere Prison, you’ll see… but one of us will have to die.”

Zeus laughed so hard, releasing his grip. He then lifted my chin with the belt strap.

“I’m impressed by your ability to hold it together. Your human spirit is strong. In a way, you remind me of someone I knew a long time ago. Unfortunately, for you, Kit, you’ll break down to my will. I'll crush your soul. We can do this everyday, every week, every month, every year—I’m a very patient Warden,” he grated his teeth in anger.

It had only been Day One of my arrival to Nowhere Prison and Zeus didn’t give a shit about the extreme pain I endured. He seemed to love watching me suffer in agony. I didn’t know how much longer I could last with his constant beatings, especially with my feet and arms being chained for how long.

I had to find some way to escape this prison and tell someone what had actually happened to me and Miro, including the other inmates. But then again, would anyone believe me? My own parents wouldn’t believe me, even if I told them. But the scars on my back were evident enough that something terrible had happened to me.

After Zeus had left, I tried to remove the chains around my bloody wrists, but it was no use whatsoever. They were too tight and there was no way I could slip them off.

“Damn it,” I whispered, under my breath.

I gave up and tried to save my energy, despite that I had little left remaining. There was no way I could last another day of this punishment and I began to doubt if I could contain my emotions in the presence of Zeus. If Zeus ever saw me crying or breaking down in fear, it was game over. But what else could I possibly do? I tried to think some more.

What did Zeus mean by ‘human spirit?’ I wondered.

No one I knew said things like that. Isn’t Zeus human as well? He didn’t look out of the ordinary and acted quite human to me, so why did he mention it in the first place? Nothing made any sense to me whatsoever. He wanted me to forget my old way of life, but why? He also wanted me to forget my parents…something wasn’t adding up.

Now that the blindfold and gag were gone, I felt some relief despite the darkness. I still had a creepy feeling that Zeus was still watching me; there had to be a hidden camera inside my cell block, but I couldn’t see it. I’d have to find it later and break it somehow.

“I hope you’re doing better than me, Miro…” I whispered, getting worried about him.

My eyes started to feel heavy and I felt my body starting to go numb. In an instant, I blacked out of consciousness and slumped over in pure exhaustion, still wrapped in chains.

Zeus marched into his office and slammed the door shut. It made a mighty bang. He picked up a remote and turned on the monitor, watching closely at the young man, who was in a fetal position on the floor. The phone rang and Zeus immediately picked it up.

“He’s a lot harder to control than we thought…” he said, angrily.

The voice on the other line sounded like an older gentlemen, “When can we expect results?”

Zeus seemed annoyed by this question. “He’ll eventually lose his will to live and die if I keep beating him. Is that what you want?”

“I want him to be stronger.”

“Well, it’s not going to happen overnight. What kind of operation do you think we’re running here? I’m already short-staffed as it is. I need more fresh bodies…”

“Make sure you push him over the edge.”

Zeus’ eyebrows twitched, showing that he was losing his temper. “How many years you want me to torture him?”

“I don’t care how you do it, but you need to give me the results that I asked for.”

“He just arrived here and I’m doing the best that I can. Don’t rush me.”

“Give him the serum.”

Zeus paused for a moment and then replied calmly, “What if he dies from an experimental drug?”

“So what if he does. We’re better off.”

Zeus stared at his desk and looked at the paperwork, which had Kit’s file and medical records.

“I’ll give him the serum, but if he dies…his blood will not be on my hands. Do you understand?”

“He needs to learn how to be stronger.”

“Maybe if you taught him some respect, he wouldn’t have gone wild and ran over that girl…”

“Do what you must. I’ll pay you with more bodies. A deal’s a deal.”

“Thank you, kindly. I so look forward to seeing you again.”

“Just one last thing before I go.”

“Yes, anything.”

“Tell him that his father is dead.”

Zeus raised his brow at this strange request. “What makes you think he’ll even care?”

“Just do it.”

“Of course. You are the boss,” Zeus said, hanging up the phone in disgust.

He grabbed a chair and sat down at his desk; Zeus thought long and hard about what he was going to do next. Opening one of the drawers, he took out a small, glass container full of purple liquid. He grabbed a needle and stabbed the top lid, slowly removing the powerful drug.

Zeus’ eyes glowed brightly with such excitement and glee.

“With parents like yours, Kit, who needs enemies. One little shot and before you know it… you lose all your humanity. There’s no going back home now. You’re all mine.”

Copyrighted © 2025

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