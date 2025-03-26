Author’s Note - This is a free-style writing and it’s just a short story I’m working on. There may be some grammar and writing mistakes. This story will contain adult content, yaoi, violence, and very dark themes.

Freedom Is An Illusion

“No one knows where this prison is located,” Miro whispered, nervously.

He was sweating profusely as he took another deep breath. Miro then glanced around first, scanning the room as if looking for any signs of danger. He soon leaned over toward me slightly to make sure nobody could overhear us talking. It was just us two at the table.

“Don’t tell anyone what I just told you,” he said in my ear.

"Oh? Is that so?" I asked, raising a brow. Not amused in the slightest.

I took another bite of my peanut butter and grape jelly sandwich. It was mushy tasting, but I was starving from not eating all day. The cafeteria food isn’t something to dine for when you’re in a state jail and corrections facility for young adults.

Miro's face seemed to have no color and his expression was dead serious as he tried to explain to me exactly what was going on.

“It has no name. It's in a secret, hidden area reserved for the worst of the worst. That's what they told me anyway. No one even knows anything about it, but once you go there you’ll never come back...” he whispered, explaining it as clearly as he could.

I laughed out, thinking nothing of it than a mere ghost story. “What a stupid name for a jail. Nowhere Prison? Who in the hell would call it that?”

“You have to believe me, Kit. No one ever leaves that place alive...”

Most people call me Ramos, but I had no problems with my first name being used by Miro. In fact, he was my only friend there in the slammer so it was no big deal for me. Now, if it was someone else…I might have cringed at the thought someone else knew my nickname.

Miro's light gray-bluish eyes were full of fear and he was on the edge of his seat, telling me what had happened to the previous inmates from our section; Elio, Arrow, Ziggy, Basil, Jules, and Roan had mysteriously all disappeared without a single trace. No one could find them and it seemed as if none of the guards even cared about their whereabouts.

Everybody went about their normal routines. We got up 4 a.m., did our morning exercises for three hours, eat breakfast on the dot at 7:30 a.m., go back to our cells, get called for a meeting at 9 a.m., take our showers at 10 a.m., have lunch at noon, go back to our cells, get called for exercises at 2 p.m. for another three hours, have dinner at 4:30 p.m., go back to our cells, and then go to bed at 6-7 p.m.

Day in and day out it was always the same. Never changing. It was simple and easy. Some inmates had other hobbies or jobs to do, but they had to get permission from the warden to do certain tasks. Only the best behaved inmates got to do whatever they wanted.

I had been caught drinking and driving last year, but luckily I hadn't killed anyone. It was just a fender-bender and I had drove into a tree. A simple DUI. I wasn’t even speeding or going that fast to cause bodily harm to myself; my parents were upset, like always, and told the police officer that I should be charged with the DUI.

My father was so enraged with me that he literally drove me to the police station himself and watched them handcuff me away, right in front of my mother. I hate him so fucking much.

He was always disappointed with me and no matter what I did, he blamed me for everything. However, my father’s temper had gotten worse—especially when he found that I had dropped out of college. One day he had rummaged around my room and discovered letters from the university that I had missed too many days for that semester and I’d be given an F for all my classes. The stress and pressure of having to live up to his high expectations were too much for me to bear and that was the reason why I started drinking and partying everyday.

He’s not going to be happy when I get outta here, I thought, completely zoning out.

I’d be released in two weeks, even though my driver’s license was temporarily suspended. I would have to manage on my own somehow to get from place to place, find a job, and then pay off the driving classes to get my license returned.

Miro couldn't even eat his mashed potatoes, looking quite frail. “I—I think they're going to send me there. To Nowhere Prison…”

He was starting to have a panic attack, but I placed a hand on his arm and told him to calm down. If he caused too much of a commotion, he’d draw attention to himself and the guards around the cafeteria would think he was having a psychotic episode. Not a good look for him, since he was going to be leaving soon.

“Hey, hey. Take it easy, Miro. Why would they send you to Nowhere Prison? You didn't harm nor kill anyone. You’re not a threat at all.”

Miro glanced over at one of the guards and then quickly diverted his gaze to me. “They like having fresh meat...”

He closed his eyes and there were tears streaming down his face. “They torture you in there. If I ever go to that hellish place, I’ll kill myself. I’ll slit my wrists…”

I tilted my head at this in shock. "Fucking hell? What in the world are you talking about? Just chillax, man. You said that prison is for the worst of the worst, right? I think you're seriously overreacting. You have nothing to fear. You'll be out in a few more days anyway. Just don’t do anything crazy, okay?”

I patted his shoulder and it seemed to help settle him down.

Miro nodded meekly. "You're right. I shouldn't have brought it up. It's just a stupid story to scare us. I'll be back home by Tuesday and I'll see my cat, Toro."

"You have a cat?" I asked, smiling brightly.

"Yeah, he's an orange-striped cat. He's such a sweetheart and I miss him dearly."

“Aww, he’s a tabby cat.” I laughed out a little.

Miro smiled happily and things were right in the world again.

Miro’s too cute and sweet for words. Poor guy just has a tabby for a friend and no one else…

If only I had listened to Miro’s warnings, but we were young and naive in our early 20s. Who would’ve known what would happen in the future? Miro was twenty-two and I was twenty-three, only a year older than he was. It wasn't long after we had our conversation that we went our separate ways. Miro seemed a little better now, the life in his skin came back, and I was glad that I could lift him up a little; he seemed awfully depressed lately and I didn’t know why exactly.

*****

Miro had suddenly disappeared that day. In the blink of an eye, he was reported missing and the guards were running around, trying to find him. The alarm went off and at first I thought it was a fire drill. Miro and I didn't share the same cell, but his room was literally right across from mine. I found it odd that I didn’t bump into him after our routine exercises outside.

Why would he risk sneaking out now, if he was leaving in just a few more days?

It didn't make sense to me whatsoever. Later that night, I couldn't sleep and started to worry about him. It was hard to find comfort on a flat, square mattress with a pillow that felt like sandpaper. I kept thinking about Miro constantly.

He wasn't the type of person to break any rules at all and I had completely forgotten to ask him what sentence he actually had. Most people in this jail had light offenses. No one I knew committed murder or did any heinous criminal activity. Most adults here were on nonviolent drug charges or DUIs. Small crimes and what not.

Didn’t Miro mention he wanted to see his pet cat? Is that why he was in such a rut all day? Did he really escape to see Toro? Why was he in jail in the first place?

Miro seemed quite harmless to me and I doubt he could even hurt a fly. Not once did Miro even really mention his offense and sometimes he’d avoid talking about it altogether. Maybe he was embarrassed by it or worried of what I’d think of him if I ever found out the truth. Something was seriously off about everything today and made me question why Miro never once mentioned his parents and his family members.

As I tried to get some sleep, I heard my cell door unlock and I quickly got up. Something was immediately not right about the situation. The lights were still off.

Why are the lights not on? Usually, they turn them on whenever approaching someone in a prison cell.

Two of the guards jumped me and I was soon blindfolded, gagged, and both my hands were handcuffed. I thrashed about, violently kicking at whoever and whatever I could. But it was no use and I was soon knocked out. One of the guards had hit me in the head with a blunt object and I passed out in an instant.

Breathing deeply, I was in total darkness. It was cold and damp. I had no shoes, no socks, and all my clothes had been stripped completely off me. The gag was wedged in my mouth and my throat was so dry. It was hard to even swallow.

I was forced to stand upright with my back facing the wall. Panic swept over me and I tried to escape with the bit of energy I had left. I was chained up so tight, I could barely move an inch and there was no way to loosen the cuffs on my hands either. Tears trickled down my face as I heard the cell door opening. It creaked wide open and I began to shiver nonstop.

The air around me felt colder now.

I heard the heavy footsteps coming closer and closer. I tried to keep my composure, but I couldn't control my fear. Was Miro right all along? My legs began to tremble as I felt someone's hand touching up my bare skin and inner thighs.

“Aren't you a pretty one?" he said, directly in my ear. “Your friend was talking all about you…”

I shook my head in response. This isn’t possible. It’s a silly ghost story, isn’t it?

"Your name is Kit?" he asked, lifting my chin and examining my hair and facial features.

As I tried to move my head away from him, he grabbed me by the hair and forced me to look in his direction even though I couldn’t see him through the blindfold. I could feel his hot tongue—he was licking my ear.

I could clearly sense that he was grinning at me with such delight.

“The name is Zeus. I'll be your Warden for the rest of your life and till the day you die... welcome to your lovely new home.”

Copyrighted © 2025

Zeus and Kit Ramos. Made with AI.

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