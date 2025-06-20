Author’s Note: Only two chapters today. I’ll post another two chapters tomorrow and then one chapter after that for the next few days. If you want to read the entire story, please buy my books on Amazon. Thank you so much for your time.

DISCLAIMER:

NIGHTMARISH REVELATIONS may contain graphic and disturbing scenes. Some content may be controversial in nature and may not be appropriate for younger readers; therefore, you must be eighteen or older to continue.

Point of views made by the characters in this story does not reflect the sole views of the author. The author and the publishing company shall have neither liability. Nor responsibility to any person or entity for any loss, damage caused or actions caused, or alleged to have been caused directly or indirectly, by the content contained in this book.

All rights are reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced in any form or by any means (electronically, mechanically, photocopied, recorded, or otherwise) without the prior written permission of the copyright owner.

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Replay

Slim waited outside the classroom for his girlfriend, Amber Reed, but she had stopped coming around these past few days. He leaned on the wooden side railings and wondered if she’d gone off without him. Wearing a purple hoody, he was dressed in beige khakis that reached his knees. He exhaled to himself. Slim gazed ahead of the basketball court, viewing the wide open spaces and the blue skies.

Maybe she’d been sick with the flu. He looked down at his feet, staring at the new black sneakers and realized his shoelaces were both untied. Slim was too lazy to even tie his own shoes, and had no reason to care now. Some afternoons, Amber would meet him right after class and other times they would hang out during lunch with her girlfriends. Amber had often arrived late and Slim hated when she stood him up; she would chat nonstop with her classmates, always giggling and gossiping. Amber told Slim that she wanted to spend more time with him.

Slim hadn’t refused her offer, and yet he wasn’t that eager to see her anyway. Frequently, whenever they walked in the halls together, Amber would boast about their relationship. He became frustrated with the way she treated him––as if he was her boy toy. A trophy.

A prize to be won. All the other girls were jealous of Amber’s popularity in school; however, Slim wanted no part in the bizarre contest of who was the richest and who was the poorest––the haves and the haves not. Glancing at his watch, he whistled a song.

She’s fuckin’ late again…he thought.

Table of Contents

Chapter 1 - Rewind

Chapter 3 - Remove

Chapter 4 - The Girl In Red

Chapter 5 - Meeting

Chapter 6 - Outing

Chapter 7 - Private Lessons

Chapter 8 - Midnight

Chapter 9 - Cat and Mouse

Chapter 10 -

Chapter 11 -

Chapter 12 -

Chapter 13 -

Chapter 14 -

Chapter 15 -

Chapter 16 -

Chapter 17 -

Chapter 18 -

Chapter 19 -

Chapter 20 -

Chapter 21 -

Chapter 22 -

Chapter 23 -

Chapter 24 -

Chapter 25 -

Chapter 26 -

Chapter 27 -

Chapter 28 -

Chapter 29 -

Chapter 30 -

Chapter 31 -

Chapter 32 -

Chapter 33 -

Chapter 34 -

Chapter 35 -

Chapter 36 -

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