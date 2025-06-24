Don’t Sleep Journal

Don’t Sleep Journal

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Scott J's avatar
Scott J
Aug 7, 2025

Nothing about the story, I just wanted to comment that it's sad you have to put all those liability disclaimers in there. I've heard it said, especially about California, that we've become such a litigious society. The first thing so many people seem to do is look for a way to sue ... for no freakin reason 💔

I enjoy your writing. Someday maybe I'll hit lotto and be able to spend money on things I like.🤞

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