DISCLAIMER:

NIGHTMARISH REVELATIONS may contain graphic and disturbing scenes. Some content may be controversial in nature and may not be appropriate for younger readers; therefore, you must be eighteen or older to continue.

Point of views made by the characters in this story does not reflect the sole views of the author. The author and the publishing company shall have neither liability. Nor responsibility to any person or entity for any loss, damage caused or actions caused, or alleged to have been caused directly or indirectly, by the content contained in this book.

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Outing

Sunday, Mom and I went shopping with Rue for several hours. We were inside the crowded Fashion Plaza Mall, trying to get ready for the holidays. Christmas Eve was just around the corner, a few days away. We heard the constant music playing overhead: Jingle Bells, Santa Claus Is Comin’ To Town, The Twelve Days of Christmas, and a hundred other songs. However, I wasn’t in the holiday spirit, especially after hearing five different versions of Rudolph, The Red Nosed Reindeer.

The cheerful melodies gave me a splitting headache. I wanted to rip off my ears and stuff them inside my pockets; to be deaf for a whole day would be a miracle, if I could avoid hearing one more White Christmas song. Rue didn’t seem to mind the music. Nor the commotion. Nor the hustle and bustle of people coming and going. Rue followed us wherever we went and never complained one bit.

He helped Mom by pushing Isa in a red car stroller; the buggies were at the Kids’ Center, where anyone could use them for free. Mom and I carried the big shopping bags with us: GARCY’S, JL STORES, TILLARD’S, CAMERSON’S JEANS, and FUN FOR US TOYS. When Mom and Rue weren’t paying attention, since they were getting a bite to eat at the concession stand, I snuck away from them. They waited in line at the famous AUNTIE’S BAGELS N’ PRETZELS known for selling sugary, cinnamon sweets, including a variety of other snacks.

Table of Contents

Chapter 1 - Rewind

Chapter 2 - Replay

Chapter 3 - Remove

Chapter 4 - The Girl In Red

Chapter 5 - Meeting

Chapter 7 - Private Lessons

Chapter 8 - Midnight

Chapter 9 - Cat and Mouse

Chapter 10 -

Chapter 11 -

Chapter 12 -

Chapter 13 -

Chapter 14 -

Chapter 15 -

Chapter 16 -

Chapter 17 -

Chapter 18 -

Chapter 19 -

Chapter 20 -

Chapter 21 -

Chapter 22 -

Chapter 23 -

Chapter 24 -

Chapter 25 -

Chapter 26 -

Chapter 27 -

Chapter 28 -

Chapter 29 -

Chapter 30 -

Chapter 31 -

Chapter 32 -

Chapter 33 -

Chapter 34 -

Chapter 35 -

Chapter 36 -

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