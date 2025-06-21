DISCLAIMER:

NIGHTMARISH REVELATIONS may contain graphic and disturbing scenes. Some content may be controversial in nature and may not be appropriate for younger readers; therefore, you must be eighteen or older to continue.

Point of views made by the characters in this story does not reflect the sole views of the author. The author and the publishing company shall have neither liability. Nor responsibility to any person or entity for any loss, damage caused or actions caused, or alleged to have been caused directly or indirectly, by the content contained in this book.

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Nineteen-year-old Billy Slate perched himself on top of the bleachers. Weighing two hundred pounds, he resembled a gorilla with his back arched and his dark, blue hood covering his face. Billy wanted a good view of the football field; he hadn’t seen it in so long, since he was kicked off the team. It looked empty and smaller than Billy remembered. A reddish, track course with white lines circled a grassy area in the center, where his teammates used to practice there everyday.

Coach Todd made sure his players had gotten their daily exercise, always making them run eight laps a day, the equivalent of two miles. Billy kept his hands in his pockets and daydreamed to himself. No one was here, since the gate was locked; he had climbed over it to get across. Billy was a rebel without a cause. Everyone, including Coach Todd, went home for the holidays…except for him.

Dressed in his white Van Halen T-shirt and a regular old pair of jeans, Billy stuffed a blunt in his mouth and lit it up. He shoved a small, red lighter into his pocket, and went back to doing what he did best: absolutely nothing. The strong wind ruffled his unkempt long, blond hair as he smoked onward. This was what relaxed him, just like any other drug he used before. He took the weed out and exhaled.

Table of Contents

Chapter 1 - Rewind

Chapter 2 - Replay

Chapter 4 - The Girl In Red

Chapter 5 - Meeting

Chapter 6 - Outing

Chapter 7 - Private Lessons

Chapter 8 - Midnight

Chapter 9 - Cat and Mouse

Chapter 10 -

Chapter 11 -

Chapter 12 -

Chapter 13 -

Chapter 14 -

Chapter 15 -

Chapter 16 -

Chapter 17 -

Chapter 18 -

Chapter 19 -

Chapter 20 -

Chapter 21 -

Chapter 22 -

Chapter 23 -

Chapter 24 -

Chapter 25 -

Chapter 26 -

Chapter 27 -

Chapter 28 -

Chapter 29 -

Chapter 30 -

Chapter 31 -

Chapter 32 -

Chapter 33 -

Chapter 34 -

Chapter 35 -

Chapter 36 -

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