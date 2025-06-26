DISCLAIMER:

NIGHTMARISH REVELATIONS may contain graphic and disturbing scenes. Some content may be controversial in nature and may not be appropriate for younger readers; therefore, you must be eighteen or older to continue.

Point of views made by the characters in this story does not reflect the sole views of the author. The author and the publishing company shall have neither liability. Nor responsibility to any person or entity for any loss, damage caused or actions caused, or alleged to have been caused directly or indirectly, by the content contained in this book.

All rights are reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced in any form or by any means (electronically, mechanically, photocopied, recorded, or otherwise) without the prior written permission of the copyright owner.

Please do not share it online or distribute it to others. This really hurts the penniless author.

Midnight

A new beginning was in store for me. I told Mom I had been invited to a party and would be staying over at a friend’s house. That was obviously a lie. At 7:30 P.M. she dropped me off at the sidewalk, since I decided to walk the rest of the way. It was only a mile down the road. I waved to Mom as she drove away.

Had my cell phone with Rue’s text messages that included a map and the directions to his house. Following the path in to Geneva, I saw the glowing bright streetlight. The mansion wouldn’t be far now. When I reached the huge metal gates, I placed my hands on them and peered through. Thought I saw a shadow in one of the many lit windows; I knew that someone was at home, once the gates opened automatically.

I stepped onto Rue’s grassy property. Somehow, despite failing all my classes, spending the night at a stranger’s house didn’t seem to bother Mom. In fact, she encouraged it, because what was she going to do? Kick me out of the house? She had made the threat before, but I think Mom knew she couldn’t keep me in the house or under her control forever.

My broken watch was an hour behind. Didn’t know why I had it on, and yet I couldn’t leave the house without it. At least I still had Rue’s cell phone with me to tell the time. I took a deep exhale. Then, rang the doorbell. I waited patiently, tapping my foot on the ground, but no one answered.

Table of Contents

Chapter 1 - Rewind

Chapter 2 - Replay

Chapter 3 - Remove

Chapter 4 - The Girl In Red

Chapter 5 - Meeting

Chapter 6 - Outing

Chapter 7 - Private Lessons

Chapter 9 - Cat and Mouse

Chapter 10 -

Chapter 11 -

Chapter 12 -

Chapter 13 -

Chapter 14 -

Chapter 15 -

Chapter 16 -

Chapter 17 -

Chapter 18 -

Chapter 19 -

Chapter 20 -

Chapter 21 -

Chapter 22 -

Chapter 23 -

Chapter 24 -

Chapter 25 -

Chapter 26 -

Chapter 27 -

Chapter 28 -

Chapter 29 -

Chapter 30 -

Chapter 31 -

Chapter 32 -

Chapter 33 -

Chapter 34 -

Chapter 35 -

Chapter 36 -

Don’t forget to buy my books on Amazon .

Leave a comment

Copyrighted © 2012-2024

Don’t forget to visit my main website The Nightmare Never Ends and sign up for a Free Subscription at Don’t Sleep Journal.

Visit Don’t Sleep Journal