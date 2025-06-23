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NIGHTMARISH REVELATIONS may contain graphic and disturbing scenes. Some content may be controversial in nature and may not be appropriate for younger readers; therefore, you must be eighteen or older to continue.

Point of views made by the characters in this story does not reflect the sole views of the author. The author and the publishing company shall have neither liability. Nor responsibility to any person or entity for any loss, damage caused or actions caused, or alleged to have been caused directly or indirectly, by the content contained in this book.

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Meeting

I didn’t sleep last night, because of a new nightmare; it was different from the previous ones in the past. I couldn’t remember much of it, only fragments, bits and pieces. There was a girl standing there––she looked just like––

A cell phone vibrated on the red, oak desk. My clumsy hand reached out for it. Flipping the top part up, I forced my eyes wide open. The number (407) 555-6656 appeared on the screen. I saw the name above it––it was Rue Chang! My thumb pressed the green symbol shaped like a telephone, and then I lifted the device to my ear.

“Hello?” I said, groggily.

“I kept my promise, Zander. Did you miss me?” Rue sounded so cheerful today.

I rubbed my forehead and yawned. “Is that really you, Rue?”

“How are you, my boy? I’m sorry I didn’t call sooner, but I’ve been busy lately. It’s good to hear your voice again. Did you sleep last night? You sound horrible.”

A knocking was at my door.

Table of Contents

Chapter 1 - Rewind

Chapter 2 - Replay

Chapter 3 - Remove

Chapter 4 - The Girl In Red

Chapter 6 - Outing

Chapter 7 - Private Lessons

Chapter 8 - Midnight

Chapter 9 - Cat and Mouse

Chapter 10 -

Chapter 11 -

Chapter 12 -

Chapter 13 -

Chapter 14 -

Chapter 15 -

Chapter 16 -

Chapter 17 -

Chapter 18 -

Chapter 19 -

Chapter 20 -

Chapter 21 -

Chapter 22 -

Chapter 23 -

Chapter 24 -

Chapter 25 -

Chapter 26 -

Chapter 27 -

Chapter 28 -

Chapter 29 -

Chapter 30 -

Chapter 31 -

Chapter 32 -

Chapter 33 -

Chapter 34 -

Chapter 35 -

Chapter 36 -

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