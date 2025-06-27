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DISCLAIMER:

NIGHTMARISH REVELATIONS may contain graphic and disturbing scenes. Some content may be controversial in nature and may not be appropriate for younger readers; therefore, you must be eighteen or older to continue.

Point of views made by the characters in this story does not reflect the sole views of the author. The author and the publishing company shall have neither liability. Nor responsibility to any person or entity for any loss, damage caused or actions caused, or alleged to have been caused directly or indirectly, by the content contained in this book.

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Cat And Mouse

I was about to leave and make my escape, when Rue placed his hand on the side of the door; I barely had a chance to open it for a peek. He closed it shut, right in my face. He shoved me aside real hard. I backed up against a corner; Rue made sure I couldn’t run away from him, turning the bolt and locking it.

He prevented me from fleeing. My feet wouldn’t move. It was as if they were stuck to the floor. Rue towered over, frowning at me. He was taller than I imagined, a lot angrier too. I tried not to panic and struggled to find my voice, the words to say to him.

“I-I’m sor-sorry. I-I didn’t know what I was thinking…” I closed my eyes, expecting a beating.

“Look at me when I’m talking to you,” Rue said.

I didn’t want to face him, not like this. Would he become violent and punch me? He held onto my arm.

“What the hell were you thinking?”

Table of Contents

Chapter 1 - Rewind

Chapter 2 - Replay

Chapter 3 - Remove

Chapter 4 - The Girl In Red

Chapter 5 - Meeting

Chapter 6 - Outing

Chapter 7 - Private Lessons

Chapter 8 - Midnight

Chapter 10 -

Chapter 11 -

Chapter 12 -

Chapter 13 -

Chapter 14 -

Chapter 15 -

Chapter 16 -

Chapter 17 -

Chapter 18 -

Chapter 19 -

Chapter 20 -

Chapter 21 -

Chapter 22 -

Chapter 23 -

Chapter 24 -

Chapter 25 -

Chapter 26 -

Chapter 27 -

Chapter 28 -

Chapter 29 -

Chapter 30 -

Chapter 31 -

Chapter 32 -

Chapter 33 -

Chapter 34 -

Chapter 35 -

Chapter 36 -

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