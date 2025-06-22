DISCLAIMER:

NIGHTMARISH REVELATIONS may contain graphic and disturbing scenes. Some content may be controversial in nature and may not be appropriate for younger readers; therefore, you must be eighteen or older to continue.

Point of views made by the characters in this story does not reflect the sole views of the author. The author and the publishing company shall have neither liability. Nor responsibility to any person or entity for any loss, damage caused or actions caused, or alleged to have been caused directly or indirectly, by the content contained in this book.

All rights are reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced in any form or by any means (electronically, mechanically, photocopied, recorded, or otherwise) without the prior written permission of the copyright owner.

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The Girl In Red

I was lost in a fog, wandering for miles on end. The mist was so dense that I couldn’t see anything in front of me. My feet stumbled across something, blocking my path. It was a copper, yellowish color. The paint peeled off the moment I touched it, but it had black stripes. A school bus stood upward on its rear tires while the front part, the nose, faced the sky.

Going around the abandoned creaking bus, I realized there were rows of others in the same kind of alignment; a graveyard full of them. They formed a bridge, a lane that stretched out as far as I could see, to the greater unknown. Corroded in rust and thorny plant-life, each one had broken windows; they were ancient, deteriorating under their own weight as if they’d been here for millions of years.

Hiking toward a neglected and empty bus station, I could distinctly hear clicking noises coming from inside the building. Rumblings I couldn’t discern; they were chilling, unearthly cries. A black stop sign stood before me, hanging upside down, from a crumbling highway. It then tilted sideways as if by magic, as if it was animate. Trapped in a world of darkness, I didn’t know which direction to take.

What is this place? And where am I going?

Table of Contents

Chapter 1 - Rewind

Chapter 2 - Replay

Chapter 3 - Remove

Chapter 5 - Meeting

Chapter 6 - Outing

Chapter 7 - Private Lessons

Chapter 8 - Midnight

Chapter 9 - Cat and Mouse

Chapter 10 -

Chapter 11 -

Chapter 12 -

Chapter 13 -

Chapter 14 -

Chapter 15 -

Chapter 16 -

Chapter 17 -

Chapter 18 -

Chapter 19 -

Chapter 20 -

Chapter 21 -

Chapter 22 -

Chapter 23 -

Chapter 24 -

Chapter 25 -

Chapter 26 -

Chapter 27 -

Chapter 28 -

Chapter 29 -

Chapter 30 -

Chapter 31 -

Chapter 32 -

Chapter 33 -

Chapter 34 -

Chapter 35 -

Chapter 36 -

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