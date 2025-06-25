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NIGHTMARISH REVELATIONS may contain graphic and disturbing scenes. Some content may be controversial in nature and may not be appropriate for younger readers; therefore, you must be eighteen or older to continue.

Point of views made by the characters in this story does not reflect the sole views of the author. The author and the publishing company shall have neither liability. Nor responsibility to any person or entity for any loss, damage caused or actions caused, or alleged to have been caused directly or indirectly, by the content contained in this book.

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Private Lessons

I decided it would be best not to make Rue wait any longer and got dressed. This time, I’d go alone to Branch Water Park and meet him in the afternoon, without Isa by my side. Mom had hired a young babysitter named Anna, for awhile, until school started again. But I wasn’t sticking around here long anyway. Restlessness was kicking in and I’d sneak out whenever I had the chance, for no reason whatsoever but to get some fresh air.

Since I always stayed locked up in my room, no one ever came knocking on my door, except Mom. Anna wasn’t as intuitive like my mother was and as soon as she turned her back on me, I was gone. Once my feet approached Old Bridget bridge, I took a seat and tried to relax. Still panting, I had ran the way here just to speak to Rue. While I was waiting for him to show up, I leaned against the wall and thought about some things.

What did Rue mean by keeping my friends close and my enemies closer?

Table of Contents

Chapter 1 - Rewind

Chapter 2 - Replay

Chapter 3 - Remove

Chapter 4 - The Girl In Red

Chapter 5 - Meeting

Chapter 6 - Outing

Chapter 8 - Midnight

Chapter 9 - Cat and Mouse

Chapter 10 -

Chapter 11 -

Chapter 12 -

Chapter 13 -

Chapter 14 -

Chapter 15 -

Chapter 16 -

Chapter 17 -

Chapter 18 -

Chapter 19 -

Chapter 20 -

Chapter 21 -

Chapter 22 -

Chapter 23 -

Chapter 24 -

Chapter 25 -

Chapter 26 -

Chapter 27 -

Chapter 28 -

Chapter 29 -

Chapter 30 -

Chapter 31 -

Chapter 32 -

Chapter 33 -

Chapter 34 -

Chapter 35 -

Chapter 36 -

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